12/06/2020 20:18:37 (GMT +7)
EVFTA's openness poses challenges for Vietnamese retailers

 
 
12/06/2020

Even as the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which will take effect from August 1, 2020, promises to bring about tremendous opportunities for businesses and consumers of both sides, 

Vietnamese retailers and distributors are apprehensive that its openness may lead to them losing their home advantage and facing more competition from EU companies.

A supermarket in Vietnam – PHOTO: QUOC HUNG

Data from the Ministry of Industry and Trade revealed that Vietnam exported goods worth US$41.45 billion to the EU and spent US$14.9 billion on imports from the union in 2019, earning a trade surplus of US$26.55 billion. 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment estimated that the EVFTA could boost Vietnam’s imports from the EU by 33.06% by 2025 and 36.7% by 2030.

Although products made in Vietnam still account for more than 60% of goods currently sold at supermarkets, the Vietnamese retail market is seeing fierce competition between local giants like Saigon Co.op, VinCommerce, Bach Hoa Xanh and Satra and their international rivals such as Lotte, Big C, and Circle K. This is only expected to get more intense once the country opens its doors wider to EU businesses.

“The EVFTA will boost high-quality investments from the EU and its partners to Vietnam, accelerating the restructuring and renovation of the country’s retail sector,” the Domestic Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement, adding that Vietnamese retailers that fail to adapt to the fast-changing business environment would find it tough to survive.

Challenges that Vietnamese businesses, especially small and medium-sized retailers and distributors, would face are increasing competition, underdeveloped e-commerce infrastructure and management and food safety and hygiene. With lower competitiveness compared to EU enterprises, they stand to be taken over or lose their market share.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade noted that deadlines for realizing commitments at the EVFTA would also be challenging for Vietnam. For other free trade agreements, the participating parties are required to realize their commitments in 10 years. However, the EVFTA requires Vietnam to realize its commitments in five to seven years, with some provisions expected to be executed right after the EVFTA comes into effect or within two or three years.

According to the Domestic Market Department, Vietnamese products, especially farm produce, livestock products and seafood, will have to compete with cheap but quality goods from the EU in the domestic market. SGT

Lan Nhi

 
Vietnam will be able to reap fruit from the EVFTA if it can improve the legal framework and enhance implementation capability.

Starting from this year, investors from EU member states will for the first time be allowed to tender for many types of public projects in Vietnam under EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement commitments.

 
 

.
Industrial and residential properties could be the sectors grasping the most upcoming attention in the real estate market of Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines – three of the ASEAN’s fastest-growing economies.

A series of build-operate-transfer power projects are lagging behind set schedules by as much as a year due to the global pandemic, threading concern into the power supply issue in the coming time.

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has deployed a financial package worth VND16 trillion to support enterprises impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, 

New policies are expected to accelerate the recovery of the real estate market and lay a firm foundation for the market’s long-term development.

One month after the easing of social distancing measures, many economic sectors have prospered, while some others have shortened their steps of decline. 

Real estate technology platform Propzy has completed a US$25 million Series A funding round from two investors – Gaw Capital and SoftBank Ventures Asia.

Vietnam will be able to reap fruit from the EVFTA if it can improve the legal framework and enhance implementation capability.

With the current upheaval taking place around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, how can geopolitical frictions between the major powers impact nations like Vietnam that are looking to attract top investment?

Vietnam’s efforts to accelerate public investment have gained strong momentum, laying firm groundwork for the country to boost economic growth.

Most Southeast Asian economies were in the doldrums in the first half due to COVID-19 but are expected to spring back in 2021 by ICAEW.

The average loss for each container of shipments to the EU due to the EC’s yellow card is 10,000 euros, according to a source.

The price of live hog in the Vietnamese market decreased recently after the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) allowed imports of pigs from Thailand.

Pathway to revamp legal corridor to promote digital banking

As she owns one of the most beautiful villas in Tam Dao Golf Course, Nguyen Thanh Hang had never spent a penny promoting her Sapphire Villa but was still fully booked most of the time.

Despite the epidemic, the Vietnamese retail market in Q1 saw positive signs from e-commerce, online shopping, and delivery services.

The investment in renewable energy is increasing as fossil fuels, including coal, petroleum and natural gas, cannot meet the increasing demand for energy in Vietnam and the world as a whole given the rapid population growth. 

The foreign capital inflow into Vietnam will help local enterprises expand their production, but the opportunity can only be grabbed by capable enterprises.

Many fruit farmers in the Mekong Delta have suffered losses this year due to crop failure caused by drought and saltwater intrusion and lower demand for fruits.

Authorized by the prime minister, Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung on June 11 submitted a draft resolution to the National Assembly (NA) to offer a 30% corporate income tax cut for small businesses and cooperatives in 2020.

Australia’s Anti-dumping Commission has initiated an investigation into alleged dumping and subsidisation on painted steel trapping exported to Australia from China and Vietnam, according to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam.

