EVFTA to come into effect in a month

A frog meat processing line exported to the EU at Tan Thanh Loi Co., Ltd., in the southern province of Long An.

The announcement was made by the European Commission in a notice published on Tuesday.

The EVFTA will abolish 65 per cent of the duties on EU exports to its developing partner, with the remainder phased out over a 10-year period.

For Viet Nam's exports to the EU, the EVFTA will also eliminate 71 per cent of export duties from August 1, and the rest will be eliminated over a seven-year period.

National Assembly deputies ratified the EVFTA on June 8. The deal is expected to give Vietnamese companies better access to European markets, thus ensuring Viet Nam’s economic security.

The trade pact will erase import tax for Vietnamese products. In exchange, Viet Nam is expected to become more attractive to European investors. It is hoped to boost Viet Nam’s total gross domestic product (GDP) by 2.4 per cent and exports by 12 per cent by 2030.

The EVFTA also contains important provisions on intellectual property protection, workers' rights and sustainable development.

The deal also includes commitments for implementing the International Labor Organization's core standards as well as UN conventions, including combating climate change and protecting biodiversity. — VNS