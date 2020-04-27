Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
27/04/2020
BUSINESS
 
 
EVFTA to grow Vietnam's fertilizer industry

 
 
27/04/2020

Free trade agreements, including the latest one signed between Vietnam and the EU, will benefit the domestic fertilizer sector, with more diverse import and export markets, experts said.

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), once effective, will lead to reductions in fertilizer export and import duties.

 

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, fertilizers from EU make up 5.5 percent of Vietnam’s total fertilizer import volume and value, or 0.22 million tonnes and 73 million USD.

Meanwhile, Vietnam ships abroad around 0.75 million tonnes of fertilizer valued at 240 million USD to 47 countries and territories annually, including five EU nations – Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Slovenia and Portugal./.VNA

 
 

Other News

International insurers fortify local presence
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

With the current global situation bringing various sectors to their knees, foreign insurers are turning the tide against the gloomy economy by ramping up their presence in Vietnam’s insurance market.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 27
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

How to eliminate trade conflicts after implementation of EVFTA

Vietnamese drugmakers tackling disrupted supply chain
FEATUREicon  5 giờ trước 

While gaining advantage in the first quarter of 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak, Vietnamese drug giants are predicted to face challenges in the upcoming months due to faults in the global ingredient supply chain.

Vietnam ride-hailing services resume after three-week social distancing orders
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

From April 23, ride-hailing apps in Vietnam have resumed operations in some localities after the three-week suspension in response to social distancing orders.

VN food companies make innovative products from excess farm produce
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnamese food inspired on COVID-19 has been praised by international media.

Pork imports soar by over 300 percent: statistics
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Vietnam imported more than 46,402 tonnes of pork and related products as of April 13, rocketing over 300 percent from the same period last year, according to the Department of Animal Health.

More foreign fashion brands come to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Following Zara and H&M, Uniqlo has arrived in Hanoi following its earlier opening in HCM City.

11 localities top 1 billion USD in exports in Q1
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Eleven provinces and cities had exports of more than 1 billion USD in the first quarter and accounted for 78 percent of the nation’s entire exports.

Central localities call for $215 million property investment projects
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Da Nang and Thua Thien-Hue have approved some key property projects for construction in the third quarter of this year, calling for investment to help recover the real estate market growth that was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 26
BUSINESSicon  26/04/2020 

Discount programmes launched by supermarkets after end of lockdown

Digital economy expected to add 30% to GDP by 2030
BUSINESSicon  26/04/2020 

The country wants to raise the digital economy’s contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) to 20 per cent by 2025 and 30 per cent by 2030.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 25
BUSINESSicon  25/04/2020 

Restrictions on export of medical masks proposed

State-owned banks told to sacrifice profits to support businesses
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Deputy Governor of the State Bank Dao Minh Tu said at a conference between the Prime Minister and ministries’ leaders that state-owned banks will have to sacrifice 30-40 percent of profit to help businesses cope with Covid-19.

Will Vietnam issue oil bonds?
BUSINESSicon  26/04/2020 

Some experts have suggested issuing oil bonds to store oil and petroleum products as oil prices now are low.

Digital economy to be pillar of future society
BUSINESSicon  25/04/2020 

The digital and platform economies would become pillars of our future society,

VN automobile sales fall to 5-year low
BUSINESSicon  26/04/2020 

Car sales have dropped to a 5-year low and may continue to slide if the pandemic persists.

Budget overspending looks likely
BUSINESSicon  25/04/2020 

The Ministry of Finance forecast a budget overspending at 5-5.1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this year, about 1.5-1.6 percentage points higher than the Government’s plan due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 24
BUSINESSicon  24/04/2020 

Retail sector works to serve more customers online amid COVID-19

Standard Chartered lowers Vietnam’s 2020 growth forecast to 3.3%
BUSINESSicon  24/04/2020 

Standard Chartered Bank forecasts Viet Nam’s economic growth will slow to 3.3 per cent in 2020 due to increase in external headwinds.

Private investors see risks in transport infrastructure projects
BUSINESSicon  25/04/2020 

Regulatory risks are the biggest barrier to attracting private investors to the infrastructure sector.

