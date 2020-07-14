Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
14/07/2020 13:47:10 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

EVFTA: Vietnamese goods to face stiff competition

14/07/2020    12:43 GMT+7

Vietnamese goods are likely to face intense competition once the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect in early August, economists have forecast.

The EU’s exports to Vietnam are expected to increase by about 29 percent by 2035, or about 15 billion EUR (17 billion USD), while tariffs on EU products shipped to Vietnam will gradually fall to zero percent.

The Finance Ministry is drafting a decree on preferential export-import tariffs for the 2020-2022 period.

A survey revealed that nearly two-thirds of Vietnamese consumers are ready to spend more on quality and safe products - higher than the global average of 49 percent.

Domestic firms therefore need to devise strategies on pricing, promotions, and packaging to meet demand.

There remain shortcomings in the “Vietnamese prioritise Vietnamese products” campaign, according to experts, including the prevalence of fake and sub-standard products and those without clear origin.

They said it is necessary for the domestic production sector to restructure and use modern technology to improve human resources and navigate a market of 500 million Europeans.

 

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai said the ministry is monitoring the consumption of Vietnamese goods at shopping centres, supermarkets, and markets while developing the domestic market and pushing the “Vietnamese prioritise Vietnamese goods” campaign.

The ministry is also implementing Government Resolution No 84/NQ-CP dated May 29, 2020 on tasks and measures to tackle difficulties in production and trade, step up the disbursement of public investment, and ensure social safety and order amid COVID-19.

Apart from State support, domestic enterprises have been urged to develop their trademarks to increase the competitiveness of Vietnamese goods at home./.VNA

Eased regulations set up EVFTA agriculture benefits

Eased regulations set up EVFTA agriculture benefits

Though Vietnam’s agricultural sector will receive attention from the forthcoming EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, it needs to overcome some challenges to enjoy optimum preferential treatment.

To mechanize Vietnam's agriculture, tractor drivers also need to be trained

To mechanize Vietnam's agriculture, tractor drivers also need to be trained

In order to mechanize agriculture, Vietnam needs to have skilled labor force, experts say. Many workers in agricultural production need to be trained or should obtain degrees.

 
 

Other News

.
Investing in automation to help VN logistics firms compete
Investing in automation to help VN logistics firms compete
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

As the pandemic brings opportunities to the e-commerce sector, the local logistics industry also has a chance to grow.

Trade Ministry proposes opening fuel market to foreign retailers
Trade Ministry proposes opening fuel market to foreign retailers
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has sent the Government a draft decree amending and supplementing certain articles of Decree 83/2014 on petrol and oil trading, proposing allowing foreign investors to enter the country’s fuel retail market.

Travel companies find it hard to get bank loans
Travel companies find it hard to get bank loans
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Several travel companies admitted that although they are struggling due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s hard for them to secure bank loans because banks classify them as high-risk businesses.

Investors return to condotel market, with caution
Investors return to condotel market, with caution
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Investors have once again shown interest in condotels as the legal issues for this kind of real estate product have been clarified. However, the market remains cool.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 14
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 14
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Tra fish exports enjoy robust growth to UK, Singapore

Renewable energy has not met potential
Renewable energy has not met potential
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The development of wind and solar power has not reached its great potential, especially in the central and southern region, experts have said.

Caution vital for economic resurgence
Caution vital for economic resurgence
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s economy grew 1.81 per cent in the first half of 2020

Medical equipment, pharmaceutical companies see bright future after Covid-19
Medical equipment, pharmaceutical companies see bright future after Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Most medical equipment and pharmaceutical companies reported high revenue and profit growth rates in Q1 in comparison with the same period last year.

Rush of high-tech breeders expanding into Vietnam
Rush of high-tech breeders expanding into Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Despite the risky nature of animal husbandry associated with diseases and other unpredictable factors, the sector continues to flourish in Vietnam even amidst the global health crisis.

Banks set sights on bigger targets with stock listing in HCM City
Banks set sights on bigger targets with stock listing in HCM City
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

LienVietPostBank has said it will complete the transfer of its LPB shares from the unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM) to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) in the fourth quarter of this year.

Ministry considers common retail power price
Ministry considers common retail power price
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is considering allowing households to choose a common retail power price for their electricity consumption, said deputy minister Hoang Quoc Vuong.

E-wallet users rush to verify information
E-wallet users rush to verify information
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The number of e-wallet users completing identity verification surged ahead of the July 7 deadline, according to e-wallet firms.

Mckinsey assesses Vietnam’s economic recovery capacity
Mckinsey assesses Vietnam’s economic recovery capacity
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam could expect the strong growth of recent years to return next year, and will likely see its position as an offshoring location reinforced once the global economy begins to recover, as assessed by the Mckinsey & Company.

How should Vietnam reopen to other economies after COVID-19?
How should Vietnam reopen to other economies after COVID-19?
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Experts believe that Vietnam should follow a gradual opening roadmap instead of an immediate opening to protect its great achievements in fighting against Covid-19.

State needs to help cut logistics cost for Vietnamese farm produce
State needs to help cut logistics cost for Vietnamese farm produce
BUSINESSicon  13/07/2020 

The State should develop solutions to reduce high logistics costs in trading agricultural products to improve the competitiveness of Vietnamese farm produce on the market, according to experts.

Stocks to struggle on mixed Q2 earnings report releases
Stocks to struggle on mixed Q2 earnings report releases
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

As companies are about to release their second-quarter earnings reports, mixed performances will continue across sectors and keep the market struggling in the coming week.

Belt-tightening goes on as business attempts recovery
Belt-tightening goes on as business attempts recovery
BUSINESSicon  13/07/2020 

Despite a five-year high in first-half consumer price index, Vietnam is expected to bring inflation under control this year due to feeble demand for production and consumption, as well as shrunken demand in global markets.

Real estate expert proposes policy allowing foreigners to own land
Real estate expert proposes policy allowing foreigners to own land
BUSINESSicon  13/07/2020 

A policy allowing foreign individuals and organisations to buy and own houses and construction works in Vietnam will help lure investment and high quality human resources from the outside to the country for national development, 

New immigration law looks to attract investment
New immigration law looks to attract investment
BUSINESSicon  13/07/2020 

Vietnam’s new immigration law includes a new type of visa for foreigners who come to Vietnam to conduct activities as part of international agreements Vietnam has signed.

Capital in oversupply, banks slash interest rates
Capital in oversupply, banks slash interest rates
BUSINESSicon  13/07/2020 

Commercial banks have slashed the deposit interest rates by 0.25-0.5 percent per annum as credit growth continues to be sluggish.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 