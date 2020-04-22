Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
23/04/2020
VN electricity group's standalone profile steady despite tariff cut, collection delays

 
 
23/04/2020

Vietnam Electricity's (EVN) Standalone Credit Profile (SCP) of 'bb' has reasonable headroom to absorb the impact of the proposed reduction in electricity tariffs in the country, Fitch Ratings said in a report released on Wednesday.

EVN's financial profile can be significantly affected if tariffs are not adjusted regularly. — Photo plo.vn

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has decided to cut electricity tariffs for certain customers by 10 per cent for the next three months to support economic activities amid the coronavirus pandemic. Fitch expects some delays in EVN's cash collections as well. Fitch also assumes electricity sales volume growth of only 4 per cent in 2020 in its rating case, compared with 9 per cent last year.

“We estimate that the proposed tariff cuts will raise EVN's 2020 leverage, as measured by funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage, to 4.5x from our previous forecast of 3.9x. The leverage will increase to 4.9x should receivables stretch to 35 days from around 5 days historically,” Fitch said, noting it would revise EVN's SCP down if leverage is above 6.0x for a sustained period, indicating it has considerable headroom.

Under Fitch's Government-Related Entities Rating Criteria, EVN's ratings will be equalised to that of the sovereign in case of any weakening in its SCP given the company's strong linkages with the State. EVN's SCP is constrained at 'bb' due to the lack of a longer record of tariff adjustments that reflect cost changes.

Under the regulatory framework introduced in August 2017, EVN is entitled to increase or decrease tariffs every six months in line with its production costs. However, automatic adjustments are limited to 5 per cent. Price increases between 5 per cent and 10 per cent require approval from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and larger increases need sign-off from the Prime Minister.

According to Fitch, EVN's financial profile can be significantly affected if tariffs are not adjusted regularly as it faces major hydrology, currency and demand risks, in Fitch’s view.

Fitch revises outlook on Viet Nam to Stable; affirms at 'BB'

Fitch revises outlook on Viet Nam to Stable; affirms at 'BB'

Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on Viet Nam's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) to stable, from positive, and has affirmed the rating at 'BB'.  

EVN wants to public list of planned solar power projects in Ninh Thuan

EVN wants to public list of planned solar power projects in Ninh Thuan

Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) group has required the Ministry of Industyr and Trade (MoIT) to publish the list of grid-connected solar power projects which were added to the power planning of Ninh Thuan.

 
 

