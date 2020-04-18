Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
EVN wants to public list of planned solar power projects in Ninh Thuan

 
 
20/04/2020    01:33 GMT+7

Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) group has required the Ministry of Industyr and Trade (MoIT) to publish the list of grid-connected solar power projects which were added to the power planning of Ninh Thuan.

evn wants to public list of planned solar power projects in ninh thuan

EVN wants to publish the list of planned solar power projects in Ninh Thuan

In addition, Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) proposed the MoIT to issue detailed guidance about which projects need to use MWac or MWp.

Previously, the government officially approved a new feed-in-tariff (FiT) mechanism to encourage the development of solar power in Vietnam.

Accordingly, EVN proposed unique mechanisms for this particular province. Notably, grid-connected solar power projects in the province that are included in the planning and are reaching commercial operation date before January 1, 2021 with the total cumulative capacity of not more than 2,000MW will be entitled to a preferential price of 9.35 US cents per kWh.

The reason for EVN"s proposal is that before the 450MW solar power project invested by Trung Nam Group was added to the power planning in January 2020, the prime minister and the MoIT approved to add numerous solar power farms with the total capacity of 1,966MW. Among these projects, Ninh Thuan People’s Committee granted investment licenses for 31 projects with the capacity of 1,816MW and total investment capital of VND49.99 trillion ($2.17 billion). Thus, the capacity of added projects exceeded the permitted level of 2,000MW. As a result, there may be a number of projects which cannot start operation before January 1, 2021 but will still be able to enjoy the preferential FiT of 9.35 US cents per kWh.

As of the end of February 2020, 17 projects have come into operation with the capacity of 1,100MW.

 

During the wait for a guiding circular and a model contract, EVN will still be proactive and assign units to sign connection agreements as well as technical agreements with investors.

The government has fixed the tariffs for rooftop solar at 8.38 US cents, floating solar at 7.69 US cents, and ground-mounted solar power projects at around US 7.09 cents per kWh. Solar projects approved before November 23, 2019 and starting commercial operations between July 1, 2019 and December 31, 2020 will enjoy the new tariffs. VIR

Thanh Huong

