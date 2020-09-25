Expensive foreign fruit proves popular in Vietnamese market

Plenty of Vietnamese consumers are willing to spend millions of VND in order to purchase expensive foreign fruit which is currently popular within the local market.
The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement is having an impact on the local government procurement market, with transport being among the more attractive sectors to EU businesses.
The decline in the number of visitors and revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic has led many investors to sell their hotels.
Vietnamese exports to US market enjoy vigorous growth
The office market in Vietnamese cities like Ha Noi and HCM City is likely to recover faster post-Covid than other major cities in the Asia Pacific, experts have predicted.
Dr Hoang Trung, head of the Plant Protection Department, said the department would work with the US Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the US embassy
Sacombank’s capitalization value has soared by VND1.3 trillion following the news that Thaco billionaire Tran Ba Duong has bought shares of the bank.
Vietnamese airlines have recently unveiled plans to resume air routes following the containment of the second coronavirus outbreak, showing the fact that the aviation market has begun to pick up again.
Despite the aftermath of the global health crisis in Vietnam, an optimistic growth scenario is formulated for the next year, with proposals for heavy investment in infrastructure and practical support for the private sector
Foreign manufacturers who have factories in Vietnam are increasingly looking for local parts suppliers to optimise their production costs, according to the Centre for Supporting Industries Development in HCM City.
Hundreds of cars serving as collateral for bank loans have been put on sale by commercial banks to collect debts.
Bluetronics - Mobile World Investment Corporation (MWG)’s household electronic appliance chain in Cambodia, similar to the Dien May Xanh chain in Vietnam - will celebrate its 20th store to then start gunning for 50 stores before the year ends.
EVFTA gives fruit exports a boost
Meeting quality standards and enjoying preferential tariffs from the new EVFTA, Vietnam’s key farm produce such as rice, fruit, coffee and seafood are rushing to head for the EU market.
Procedures for accessing the Government’s credit package for enterprises and individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic must be made simpler and...
Procedures for accessing the Government’s credit package for enterprises and individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic must be made simpler and more rational, experts have said.
Phan Duc Hieu, deputy director-general of the Central Institute for Economic Management under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, talks about young Vietnamese enterprises’ need for Government support.
Businesses are creating virtual assets by issuing corporate bonds, but experts warn that during the Covid-19 pandemic, a ‘bond bubble’ will bring high risks to the economy.
As a promising land for foreign direct investment, Vietnam could grow into the most advanced country in the region – as long as more flexible mechanisms in granting special incentives to large-scale projects are realised.
With the new EVFTA, more and more Vietnamese rice is being shipped to the EU. Scented rice in particular is being sold at high prices.
A shortage of raw materials remained an obstacle that needed to be removed if Vietnamese textiles and garment enterprises want to seize export opportunities in the European Union under the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).
