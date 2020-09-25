Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Expensive foreign fruit proves popular in Vietnamese market

27/09/2020    08:09 GMT+7

Plenty of Vietnamese consumers are willing to spend millions of VND in order to purchase expensive foreign fruit which is currently popular within the local market.

Fruit from all over the world can be found on sale in Vietnamese supermarkets, not only from traditional markets such as China and Peru, but also from places like Turkey, Israel, and Thailand, with items from these places penetrating the Vietnamese market, despite the high price for consumers. (Photo: Vnexpress.net)
Chinese pomegranates that weigh between 300 grams and 600 grams cost between VND90,000 and VND110,000 per kilogram. (Photo: Vnexpress.net)
A giant custard apple is valued at up to VND500,000 each. Despite economic difficulties due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, they still prove popular among local buyers. (Photo: Danviet.vn)
A Taiwanese custard apple is valued at between VND300,000 and VND500,000 per kilogram and can be found on sale at fruit shops nationwide. (Photo: Danviet.vn)
Cherries in the nation typically cost VND800,000 per kilogram. (Photo: Danviet.vn)
A fruit shop owner on Ba Trieu street in Hanoi says that due to cherries not being in harvest season, their prices continue to rise. (Photo: Danviet.vn)
Apricots have a sweet and sour taste and are becoming increasingly popular in the local market.  (Photo: Danviet.vn)
The fruit can usually be bought for VND200,000 per kilogram.
EVFTA to have wide impacts on transport businesses
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement is having an impact on the local government procurement market, with transport being among the more attractive sectors to EU businesses.

Hotels for sale due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The decline in the number of visitors and revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic has led many investors to sell their hotels.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 26
BUSINESSicon  26/09/2020 

Vietnamese exports to US market enjoy vigorous growth

Vietnam office market will make rapid recovery: experts
BUSINESSicon  26/09/2020 

 The office market in Vietnamese cities like Ha Noi and HCM City is likely to recover faster post-Covid than other major cities in the Asia Pacific, experts have predicted.

Viet Nam to work with US to resume fruit exports: official
BUSINESSicon  26/09/2020 

Dr Hoang Trung, head of the Plant Protection Department, said the department would work with the US Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the US embassy 

Rumors about billionaire’s investment increases bank capitalization value
BUSINESSicon  26/09/2020 

Sacombank’s capitalization value has soared by VND1.3 trillion following the news that Thaco billionaire Tran Ba Duong has bought shares of the bank.

VN aviation sector rebounds with reopening of air routes
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Vietnamese airlines have recently unveiled plans to resume air routes following the containment of the second coronavirus outbreak, showing the fact that the aviation market has begun to pick up again.

Government pushing forward with post-pandemic activities
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Despite the aftermath of the global health crisis in Vietnam, an optimistic growth scenario is formulated for the next year, with proposals for heavy investment in infrastructure and practical support for the private sector

Multinational companies keen to sign up VN parts suppliers
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Foreign manufacturers who have factories in Vietnam are increasingly looking for local parts suppliers to optimise their production costs, according to the Centre for Supporting Industries Development in HCM City.

Banks struggle to sell cars to collect debts
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Hundreds of cars serving as collateral for bank loans have been put on sale by commercial banks to collect debts.

Mobile World shoots for breakthrough growth in Cambodia, eyeing other oversea markets
Englishicon  20 giờ trước 

Bluetronics - Mobile World Investment Corporation (MWG)’s household electronic appliance chain in Cambodia, similar to the Dien May Xanh chain in Vietnam - will celebrate its 20th store to then start gunning for 50 stores before the year ends.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 25
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

EVFTA gives fruit exports a boost

Vietnam’s farm produce gears up for EU under new trade agreement
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Meeting quality standards and enjoying preferential tariffs from the new EVFTA, Vietnam’s key farm produce such as rice, fruit, coffee and seafood are rushing to head for the EU market.

Businesses unable to access Govt support package, experts call for simpler application procedures
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Procedures for accessing the Government’s credit package for enterprises and individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic must be made simpler and...

Businesses unable to access Govt support package, experts call for simpler application procedures
BUSINESSicon  26/09/2020 

Procedures for accessing the Government’s credit package for enterprises and individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic must be made simpler and more rational, experts have said.

Institutional reforms needed to support enterprises' development
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Phan Duc Hieu, deputy director-general of the Central Institute for Economic Management under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, talks about young Vietnamese enterprises’ need for Government support.

Experts warn of ‘bond bubble’
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Businesses are creating virtual assets by issuing corporate bonds, but experts warn that during the Covid-19 pandemic, a ‘bond bubble’ will bring high risks to the economy.

Policy improvements to become rising star
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

As a promising land for foreign direct investment, Vietnam could grow into the most advanced country in the region – as long as more flexible mechanisms in granting special incentives to large-scale projects are realised.

Vietnam’s rice exports to EU sell at good prices
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

With the new EVFTA, more and more Vietnamese rice is being shipped to the EU. Scented rice in particular is being sold at high prices.

Vietnam needs to develop raw materials production to take advantage of EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

A shortage of raw materials remained an obstacle that needed to be removed if Vietnamese textiles and garment enterprises want to seize export opportunities in the European Union under the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

