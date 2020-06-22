Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/06/2020 15:06:50 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Experts concerned as Chinese buy more industrial properties

 
 
24/06/2020    14:00 GMT+7

Experts warned that Chinese investors may flock to Vietnam to buy industrial zones (IZs) through merger and acquisitions (M&As) to prepare to receive an expected wave of foreign direct investment (FDI).

The US-China trade war and the Covid-19 pandemic have accelerated the investment shift and relocation of supply chains from China to Vietnam.

Experts concerned as Chinese buy more industrial properties

Long Hau IZ

Despite Covid-19, Vietnam still attracted $12.33 billion worth of FDI in the first four months of the year, equal to 84.5 percent of the same period last year. $5.15 billion worth of capital was disbursed during that time, equal to 90.4 percent.

According to Dinh Trong Thinh from the Finance Academy, relocating factories from China to Vietnam will bring great opportunities to the industrial property sector (industrial land, ready-built workshops, warehouses and logistics services)

Vietnam needs to prepare clean industrial land, infrastructure and storehouse networks to serve goods storage and delivery/receiving activities. If Vietnamese enterprises cannot do this quickly, Chinese businesses will do this and receive foreign investment here.

Once Chinese enterprises acquire IZs and become distributors and invite foreign investors to their IZs, they will have benefits in jobs, land leasing and others which could have belonged to Vietnamese enterprises.
 

Once Chinese enterprises acquire IZs and become distributors and invite foreign investors to their IZs, they will have benefits in jobs, land leasing and others which could have belonged to Vietnamese enterprises.


“Foreign investors have to cooperate with Chinese investors to obtain industrial land to set up factories. Chinese enterprises may exploit this to counterfeit their goods origin,” he said.

In principle, when foreign investors head for Vietnam, the land leasing fee will become more expensive, which benefits Vietnam. But if this occurs, Chinese businesses can get the benefits.

When Chinese investors acquire industrial properties, they will have to pay money, but Vietnam actually wants foreign investors that will cooperate with Vietnamese enterprises, which would help develop industries, especially supporting industries.

“When foreign investors come to Vietnam, they will need screws, materials and components. Vietnamese enterprises will provide these products to them. And this will help develop supporting industries. This is what Vietnam strives for,” he explained.

But if Chinese enterprises can lure foreign investors, they will provide materials and components to the investors, not Vietnamese enterprises.

“As such, they will skim the fattest profit,” he said.

Thinh mentioned the statement of the representative of the Ministry of National Defence as saying before the National Assembly that many Chinese own land plots in important positions in some localities and that strict control was needed over foreign ownership, while ensuring no discriminatory treatment.

Kim Chi 

Industrial real estate to be a highlight in Vietnam: Analysts

Industrial real estate to be a highlight in Vietnam: Analysts

Industrial real estate is expected to be a highlight in Vietnam, especially after the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement comes into being, analysts have said.

Investors pour money into industrial real estate in anticipation of FDI boom

Investors pour money into industrial real estate in anticipation of FDI boom

Large corporations from different business fields have begun injecting money into Industrial Zone projects as they can see great opportunities from an expected FDI wave in Vietnam.

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoi receives 36 proposals for investment cooperation worth $26b
Hanoi receives 36 proposals for investment cooperation worth $26b
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

 The capital city of Ha Noi as of Monday received 36 proposals for memorandums (MoU) of understanding for investment cooperation, which were estimated to be worth more than US$26 billion in total.

Alternative strategies for sourcing
Alternative strategies for sourcing
FEATUREicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam can continue to profit from an increased significance of “local-for-local” and dual/multiple sourcing strategies as foreign investors use the country as a supply hub for the Asia-Pacific region.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 24
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 24
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Two more Vietnamese dairy firms licensed to export to China

Credit grows slowly, but banks still make profits
Credit grows slowly, but banks still make profits
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Though demand for loans was low in the first five months of the year, commercial banks were able to implement 40-50 percent of their business plans.

Breaking down barriers to recovery
Breaking down barriers to recovery
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

ASEAN member states are aiming to enhance supply chain resilience, improving connectivity and the free flow of goods by minimising trade restrictiveness, particularly non-tariff measures.

Japanese experts, entrepreneurs to arrive in Vietnam soon: Japanese FM
Japanese experts, entrepreneurs to arrive in Vietnam soon: Japanese FM
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Some 440 Japanese experts and entrepreneurs are likely to travel to Vietnam by charter flight from June 25 to 27, according to Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

Amended investment law to relieve funding burdens
Amended investment law to relieve funding burdens
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

With the strategic plan to attract qualified FDI into Vietnam in the light of the Politburo’s Resolution No.50-NQ/TW, the drafted amendment of the Law on Investment 2014 simplifies licensing procedures for setting up a foreign-invested entity.

Vietnam to go digital through decade of all-purpose action
Vietnam to go digital through decade of all-purpose action
FEATUREicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam has made a new policy move in its journey to transform itself into a digital economy and improve its legal framework, much to the appreciation of investors and businesses.

Europe and Vietnam draw ties together at time of dire need
Europe and Vietnam draw ties together at time of dire need
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The overwhelming positive vote of the Vietnamese National Assembly on the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) confirms the strong Vietnamese commitment

Retailers say rent for retail premised are too expensive
Retailers say rent for retail premised are too expensive
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Chair of the Vietnam Retail Association (VRA) Vu Thi Hau, at a recently held event, complained about the suffering borne by Vietnamese retailers. 

Vietnamese consumers turn to online shopping amidst COVID-19 pandemic
Vietnamese consumers turn to online shopping amidst COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Criteo recently unveiled the results of its research analysing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the e-commerce landscape.    

Tasty takeovers sorely lacking as 2020 continues to frustrate
Tasty takeovers sorely lacking as 2020 continues to frustrate
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Merger and acquisition deals in Vietnam’s food and beverages arena in the first five months of this year were inevitably subdued due to global slowdowns across the board.

Fruit exports to China down, Vietnam pins hopes on Japan, India
Fruit exports to China down, Vietnam pins hopes on Japan, India
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s litchi can now be exported to the Japanese market, and dragon fruit to India.

Local outlets of Zara possibly subject to major restructuring by Inditex
Local outlets of Zara possibly subject to major restructuring by Inditex
BUSINESSicon  23/06/2020 

Losses following COVID-19 caused Zara's parent company Inditex to close many of its fashion shops, and both Vietnamese Zara outlets could be included.    

Dozens of foreign firms fail to register MLM business in Vietnam
Dozens of foreign firms fail to register MLM business in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  23/06/2020 

Only three of the 20 firms lodging an application last year have met all registration criteria to run multi-level marketing (MLM) business in Vietnam.

Foreign-invested enterprises hopeful about plans to list shares on bourse
Foreign-invested enterprises hopeful about plans to list shares on bourse
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance (MOF), suggesting solutions to help the stock market overcome the Covid-19 crisis, has once again proposed allowing foreign-invested enterprises (FIEs) to list on the bourse. 

Trade defence investigations into wood products on the rise
Trade defence investigations into wood products on the rise
BUSINESSicon  23/06/2020 

Although accounting for a small proportion of the total trade defence cases, investigations into wood products are on the rise.

In Vietnam, M&amp;A 'wave' strong in Covid-19 crisis
In Vietnam, M&A 'wave' strong in Covid-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  23/06/2020 

Many companies have been sold during the COVID-19 crisis due to lack of capital and longterm financial durability.

Suitable tiered pricing mechanism urged for Vietnam's electricity sector
Suitable tiered pricing mechanism urged for Vietnam's electricity sector
BUSINESSicon  23/06/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is proposing reducing power price tiers from the current six to five levels.

Vietnam's auto consumers expected to enjoy 50 percent cut in registration fee
Vietnam's auto consumers expected to enjoy 50 percent cut in registration fee
BUSINESSicon  23/06/2020 

The Ministry of Finance has officially asked the Government to cut 50 percent of the registration fee for customers who buy locally-produced and assembled automobiles.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 