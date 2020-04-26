Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/04/2020 16:49:32 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Experts: industrial real estate faring well in 2020

 
 
27/04/2020    16:20 GMT+7

Foreign investors are planning to expand their operations in Vietnam this year, creating an opportunity for industrial property development despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to experts.

experts industrial real estate faring well in 2020

Demand for industrial property rises in the Q1 

The dautubds.baodautu.vn website quoted Trang Bui, National Head of Commercial Leasing at JLL Vietnam, as saying that Vietnam remains a promising destination, particularly now that many enterprises have moved their production out of China.

With developed infrastructure, the industrial real estate market in the north has become attractive to major manufacturers who want to diversify their production lines beside their existing establishments in China.

Alberto Vettoretti from Dezan Shira & Associates said COVID-19 and the US-China trade war will accelerate the move and expansion from China to Vietnam thanks to Vietnam’s remarkably improved supply chain.

John Campbell from Savills Vietnam expressed his belief that foreign investment in the industrial real estate market will continue to thrive thanks to the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

According to JLL Vietnam, despite stagnation in transaction procedures, COVID-19 has had little impact on the industrial real estate market in the north, and the segment saw increasing demand in the first quarter of 2020.

Bac Ninh province and the port city of Hai Phong, with large supplies, remain the driving force of the market in the north.

 

Despite COVID-19, investors in industrial infrastructure have raised their prices with the hope of long-term investment.

The average price in the first quarter of this year hit 99 USD per square metre per lease term, up 6.5 percent from the same period last year. The price of industrial zones with surrounding walls – a favourite choice among small- and medium-sized enterprises – was at 4-5 USD per square metre per month, and the occupation rate reached 100 percent.

Meanwhile, the industrial real estate market in the south saw a slight decrease.

According to Le Anh Hieu, Marketing Director of Long Hau JSC, due to global travel restriction amid COVID-19, the number of investors who visited and explored industrial parks had dropped, and many investors are hesitant to make decisions during this sensitive period.

According to the Economic Zones Management Department under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, as of the end of March this year, Vietnam had 335 industrial parks with a combined coverage of 97,800 hectares. Of which, 66,100 hectares include infrastructure. As many as 260 industrial parks have been put into operation, accounting for 75.5 percent. The rest, sitting on 29,200 hectares, are under construction. VNA

VN real estate investors struggle to find suitable investment channels

VN real estate investors struggle to find suitable investment channels

Investors are struggling to find real estate products as the supply is decreasing and other investment channels are no longer attractive.

COVID-19: many real estate trading floors close

COVID-19: many real estate trading floors close

The transaction volume on the domestic real estate market dropped to a four-year low for Q1 due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and many real estate trading floors have temporarily closed.

 
 

Other News

.
Aviation industry spirals deeper than wort-case scenario forecasts
Aviation industry spirals deeper than wort-case scenario forecasts
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The aviation industry has suffered the worst impact by the coronavirus pandemic, with performance dropping below the most pessimist forecasts from February.

COVID-19 a wake-up call for business leaders: expert
COVID-19 a wake-up call for business leaders: expert
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

While the COVID-19 pandemic is disruptive for most organizations and businesses across Vietnam, with a vast majority of business owners reporting drastic declines in sales over the past several weeks, 

Vietnamese enterprises proactive in coping with pandemic
Vietnamese enterprises proactive in coping with pandemic
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Businesses have taken measures to minimise the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, said a research committee on private firms under PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s Advisory Council for Administrative Procedure Reform.

Ministry prepares plans on recovery of tourism market
Ministry prepares plans on recovery of tourism market
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has announced plans to quickly restart the tourism market as soon as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic ends.

Equitisation of State-run enterprises remains slow: finance ministry
Equitisation of State-run enterprises remains slow: finance ministry
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The equitisation of State-owned businesses from 2016-2019 fell behind schedule, putting heavier pressure on this year, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Shares to move sideway as investors brace for Q1 earning reports
Shares to move sideway as investors brace for Q1 earning reports
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Shares are forecast to move sideways this week as investors brace for dreary quarterly earnings reports that could offer more clarity on how badly corporate profits have been damaged by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Vietnam attracts $12.33 billion in FDI in four months
Vietnam attracts $12.33 billion in FDI in four months
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam attracted $12.33 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first four months of 2020, a year-on-year decrease of 15.5 percent due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA).

US cuts anti-dumping taxes on Vietnamese catfish products
US cuts anti-dumping taxes on Vietnamese catfish products
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has lowered anti-dumping duties on tra fish (pangasius) products from Vietnam following its official conclusion of its 15th period of review (POR15) from August 1, 2017 to July 31, 2018, 

Garment factories shift production to masks amid COVID-19
Garment factories shift production to masks amid COVID-19
VIDEOicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam's garment industry is suffering from an unprecedented crisis due to COVID-19, but the pandemic has also offered significant opportunities for the country to become the world’s face mask hub.

EVFTA to grow Vietnam’s fertilizer industry
EVFTA to grow Vietnam’s fertilizer industry
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Free trade agreements, including the latest one signed between Vietnam and the EU, will benefit the domestic fertilizer sector, with more diverse import and export markets, experts said.

International insurers fortify local presence
International insurers fortify local presence
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

With the current global situation bringing various sectors to their knees, foreign insurers are turning the tide against the gloomy economy by ramping up their presence in Vietnam’s insurance market.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 27
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 27
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

How to eliminate trade conflicts after implementation of EVFTA

Vietnamese drugmakers tackling disrupted supply chain
Vietnamese drugmakers tackling disrupted supply chain
FEATUREicon  9 giờ trước 

While gaining advantage in the first quarter of 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak, Vietnamese drug giants are predicted to face challenges in the upcoming months due to faults in the global ingredient supply chain.

Vietnam ride-hailing services resume after three-week social distancing orders
Vietnam ride-hailing services resume after three-week social distancing orders
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

From April 23, ride-hailing apps in Vietnam have resumed operations in some localities after the three-week suspension in response to social distancing orders.

VN food companies make innovative products from excess farm produce
VN food companies make innovative products from excess farm produce
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnamese food inspired on COVID-19 has been praised by international media.

Pork imports soar by over 300 percent: statistics
Pork imports soar by over 300 percent: statistics
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam imported more than 46,402 tonnes of pork and related products as of April 13, rocketing over 300 percent from the same period last year, according to the Department of Animal Health.

More foreign fashion brands come to Vietnam
More foreign fashion brands come to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Following Zara and H&M, Uniqlo has arrived in Hanoi following its earlier opening in HCM City.

11 localities top 1 billion USD in exports in Q1
11 localities top 1 billion USD in exports in Q1
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Eleven provinces and cities had exports of more than 1 billion USD in the first quarter and accounted for 78 percent of the nation’s entire exports.

Central localities call for $215 million property investment projects
Central localities call for $215 million property investment projects
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Da Nang and Thua Thien-Hue have approved some key property projects for construction in the third quarter of this year, calling for investment to help recover the real estate market growth that was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 26
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 26
BUSINESSicon  26/04/2020 

Discount programmes launched by supermarkets after end of lockdown

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 