11/06/2020 18:05:30 (GMT +7)
Experts see golden opportunities for Vietnam as the US’s preferred partner

 
 
11/06/2020    18:00 GMT+7

Vietnam needs to grab opportunities to reduce its trade surplus with the US.

Adam Boehler, CEO of the Development Finance Corporation (DFC), at the working session with the Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc on June 2, said that DFC is implementing a series of plans to support investment projects in developing countries, especially projects in the fields of energy, infrastructure and digital economy.

Experts see golden opportunities for Vietnam as the US’s preferred partner

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc



DFC has interest in supporting development projects in Mekong Sub-region as well as projects on manufacturing strategic products in the US supply chain.

Following this strategy, DFC always attaches great importance to Vietnam and considers Vietnam as a preferred partner in US cooperative projects.

Dinh Trong Thinh from the Finance Academy said this is good news which ‘comes once every 100 years’ which Vietnam should not miss.

The US supply chain is a closed chain which has existed for a long time, and Vietnam now has the chance to join it after being disrupted. When the US-China trade war broke out, many US enterprises began thinking of leaving China and the movement has been accelerated by the Covid-19 epidemic.

It would be costly to relocate production out of China. However, the US enterprises understand that they have to diversify supply sources and production, and not rely on any country.
 

It would be costly to relocate production out of China. However, the US enterprises understand that they have to diversify supply sources and production, and not rely on any country.


“A high number of US enterprises have left China for other countries to diversify their investment activities. I believe that this is a golden opportunity for Vietnam to join the US supply chain,” Thinh said.

If Vietnam can do this, it will be able to reduce the trade surplus with the US and reduce the trade deficit with China. This will also help Vietnam build up an autonomous economy. More importantly, Vietnam can diversify the input material supply sources, diversify partners and make products which can meet international standards.

“Vietnamese enterprises are making products in accordance with standards of their own. However, when they cooperate with American and European enterprises, they will have to meet American and European standards, or international standards,” Thinh said. “If so, Vietnam’s products and technologies will be at higher levels."

By that time, Vietnam’s enterprises will not only diversify input supply sources, and establish relationships with all partners in the world, but they will also see products being provided to any clients.

If so, the production efficiency is higher, and Vietnam will not be dependent on anyone. They can satisfy the requirements on product origin stipulated in FTAs: at least 40 percent of the value of products must be made in Vietnam or inner-bloc countries to be eligible for preferential tariffs. 

Le Ha

Vietnam continues to attracts FDI, but will not depend on foreign investors: economists

Vietnam continues to attracts FDI, but will not depend on foreign investors: economists

The economy won’t successfully grow if money is only poured into the pockets of a few people, while the majority of people face difficulties and have to live in a polluted environment, experts say.

Vietnamese investors rush to develop IZs in anticipation of new FDI wave

Vietnamese investors rush to develop IZs in anticipation of new FDI wave

Hoping that Vietnam will be able to catch the investment flow leaving China, IZ developers have hurried to implement their projects.

 
 

Other News

.
International media laud Vietnam’s potential for economic recovery
International media laud Vietnam’s potential for economic recovery
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam has earned the highest trust globally in battling COVID-19, with 95 percent of respondents expressing such a belief in a recent poll by UK data analysis and market research firm YouGov.

Vietnamese agricultural products given opportunity to enter Europe
Vietnamese agricultural products given opportunity to enter Europe
VIDEOicon  5 giờ trước 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will not only help to raise export turnover but also increase the competitiveness of Vietnamese fruit and vegetables and fisheries products in the European market.

Auto manufacturers manage to retain workers
Auto manufacturers manage to retain workers
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

While automobile manufacturers in the world have laid off workers in large quantities to reduce operation costs during the Covid-19 crisis, automobile joint ventures in Vietnam have retained their workforce.

COVID-19 to create an M&amp;A wave in Viet Nam
COVID-19 to create an M&A wave in Viet Nam
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Weak financial stability and a lack of capital are forcing many businesses to seek M&A deals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreign fix to banks’ capitalisation ails
Foreign fix to banks’ capitalisation ails
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

A string of Vietnamese banks, particularly state-owned lenders, are facing capital shortfalls but upcoming tie-up deals with foreign investors could give the financial sector some much-needed momentum.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 11
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 11
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Better working conditions improve employee retention

Money-hungry F&amp;B startups flounder
Money-hungry F&B startups flounder
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The collapse of Mon Hue and Soya Garden shows not only the risk of investors when they pour money into startups in food and beverage chains, but also the inadequacies of utilising investment capital inefficiently.

Ministries consider plans to resume international air routes
Ministries consider plans to resume international air routes
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Airlines have been ready to fly internationally for two months and will provide the first post-Covid-19 flights as soon as they get the nod from the government.

Vietnam stimulates domestic tourism to restore economy
Vietnam stimulates domestic tourism to restore economy
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

The tourism sector has devised tourism stimulus measures to revive the domestic tourism market, remove obstacles for tourism companies, and prepare to receive foreign visitors after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

Discount paradise for auto buyers
Discount paradise for auto buyers
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

As part of a new package to help the automobile market stay afloat after this year’s global woes, locally-manufactured vehicles will benefit from a massive cut in registration fees, 

North-South Highway project to use public investment
North-South Highway project to use public investment
BUSINESSicon  10/06/2020 

The National Assembly discussed changing to the public investment model for the North-South Highway during a meeting on Tuesday in Ha Noi.

Businesses can't access loans, banks see slow credit growth
Businesses can't access loans, banks see slow credit growth
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Businesses are expecting interest rates to continue to fall, while banks’ credit growth continues to stand still or declines because of low credit demand.

Vietnam's e-commerce platforms Tiki, Sendo apply for merger
Vietnam's e-commerce platforms Tiki, Sendo apply for merger
BUSINESSicon  10/06/2020 

The merger will make the race in the e-commerce market more exciting.

Vietnam firms suggested to focus on supply chain strategy for long-term resilience
Vietnam firms suggested to focus on supply chain strategy for long-term resilience
BUSINESSicon  10/06/2020 

Being among the first countries in the region to reopen its economy, Vietnam should take the advantage to build upon the foundations for proactive resilience, stated PwC Vietnam.

Vietnam Airlines wants $0.52 billion in preferential loans to overcome effects from pandemic
Vietnam Airlines wants $0.52 billion in preferential loans to overcome effects from pandemic
BUSINESSicon  10/06/2020 

The State Capital Management Committee at Enterprises (SCMC) has asked the state to lend VND12 trillion to Vietnam Airlines for at least three years to help it survive the pandemic.

Transfer pricing among FDI firms in Vietnam at alarming rate: State Audit
Transfer pricing among FDI firms in Vietnam at alarming rate: State Audit
BUSINESSicon  10/06/2020 

While FDI firms continue to report losses, they keep expanding operations in the country.

EVFTA widens varied procurement chances
EVFTA widens varied procurement chances
BUSINESSicon  10/06/2020 

Starting from this year, investors from EU member states will for the first time be allowed to tender for many types of public projects in Vietnam under EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement commitments.

Trade ministry refutes news about 100% people approving power price hike
Trade ministry refutes news about 100% people approving power price hike
BUSINESSicon  10/06/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade issued a press release last night rejecting news on social media that 100% of local residents were happy with its move to increase electricity prices.

Pepper prices become unstable due to faulty information
Pepper prices become unstable due to faulty information
BUSINESSicon  10/06/2020 

Pepper prices unexpectedly fluctuated on confusing information, placing difficulties for export.

KIDO Group ties up with Vinamilk to explore beverage market
KIDO Group ties up with Vinamilk to explore beverage market
BUSINESSicon  10/06/2020 

Food producer KIDO Group (KDC) has announced that it is entering the beverage industry by setting up a joint venture with dairy giant Vinamilk.

. Latest news

