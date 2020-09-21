Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
26/09/2020 00:17:09 (GMT +7)
BUSINESS
 
 
Experts warn of ‘bond bubble’

25/09/2020    12:00 GMT+7

Businesses are creating virtual assets by issuing corporate bonds, but experts warn that during the Covid-19 pandemic, a ‘bond bubble’ will bring high risks to the economy.

The Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) reported that in August 2020 alone, businesses registered to carry out 723 bond issuance campaigns to raise VND127 trillion worth of funds, an increase of 70 percent over the previous month.

Experts warn of ‘bond bubble’

Of these, 172 issuance campaigns were implemented by 37 businesses, successfully mobilizing VND38.4 trillion worth of capital.

As such, the bond value successfully issued in August was double that of July.

Real estate firms were still the biggest issuers with 30 percent of total capital mobilized, followed by credit institutions, and service, production and securities companies.

Xich Lo Do Service Co Ltd, which provides hairdressing and shampooing, successfully issued 10-year bonds wroth VND738 billion on August 25. The face value of the bond was VND1 billion.

The bond issuance rush in August was attributed to Decree 81 which sets stricter requirements on issuers, to take effect on September 1. Businesses rushed to issue bonds prior to that day to avoid the stricter regulations.

According to HNX, 174 businesses issued corporate bonds in the first eight months of the year, mobilizing VND237.7 trillion worth of capital, an increase of 50 percent over the same period 2019.

With permissive regulations, businesses have been continuously issuing bonds in large quantities so far this year. As the bond interest rates are by far higher than bank deposit interest rates, bond issuers can easily attractive private investors.

Vietnam, together with China and Malaysia, are the three fastest-growing bond markets in Asia.

 

Many businesses had high issuance frequency density in the first eight months of the year with the bond value of 10-100 times of their stockholder equities.

A business even conducted two issuance campaigns within one day. The bonds were issued privately, with no collateral.

While many bond issuance campaigns were conducted, information about the production and business performance of the issuers was not transparent enough.

The average bond interest rate was 10-20 percent. The highest interest rate was offered by a business from HCM City, which issued VND163 billion worth of bonds. If investors bought VND5 million worth of bonds, he would enjoy the interest rate of 15 percent per annum. The figures are 15.5 percent for VND10 million and 19.5 percent for VND1 billion.

The Ministry of FInance (MOF) pointed out that many businesses with small scale and low stockholder equity issued bonds in large quantities. Some businesses did not clarify what they would use the capital for and how to arrange money to pay debts.

Xich Lo Do, for example, issued bonds with the value 36.9 times higher than its charter capital, while its stockholder equity is lower than the charter capital. 

Tran Thuy

Businesses race against the clock to issue bonds

Businesses race against the clock to issue bonds

Large corporations are rushing to seek capital through bond issuances before a new regulation, with stricter requirements, takes effect.

Investors still pouring money into corporate bonds, despite warnings

Investors still pouring money into corporate bonds, despite warnings

Investors are still preferring corporate bonds to bank deposits, and are withdrawing money from banks to buy corporate bonds to enjoy higher interest rates.

 
 

Other News

.
Policy improvements to become rising star
Policy improvements to become rising star
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

As a promising land for foreign direct investment, Vietnam could grow into the most advanced country in the region – as long as more flexible mechanisms in granting special incentives to large-scale projects are realised.

Vietnam’s rice exports to EU sell at good prices
Vietnam’s rice exports to EU sell at good prices
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

With the new EVFTA, more and more Vietnamese rice is being shipped to the EU. Scented rice in particular is being sold at high prices.

Vietnam needs to develop raw materials production to take advantage of EVFTA
Vietnam needs to develop raw materials production to take advantage of EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

A shortage of raw materials remained an obstacle that needed to be removed if Vietnamese textiles and garment enterprises want to seize export opportunities in the European Union under the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Vietnam has great potential for wind power
Vietnam has great potential for wind power
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

Around 10 gigawatts of offshore wind power could be in operation in Vietnam by 2030, according to studies carried out by the Danish Energy Agency and the World Bank.

Vietnam’s businesses ‘swim against the current’, boost exports during Covid-19
Vietnam’s businesses ‘swim against the current’, boost exports during Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The enterprises of US dollar billionaires have been thriving despite the pandemic. They are doing well in Vietnam, and making their mark in the world market as well.

Tax management needs realistic solutions
Tax management needs realistic solutions
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

The 2020 white book on e-commerce released last month by the Department of e-Commerce and Digital Economy under the Ministry of Industry and Trade provides some legal updates relevant to e-commerce, the focus of which is the 2019 Tax Management Law

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 24
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 24
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

Employees finding new jobs in midst of COVID-19

What makes Kinh Do mooncake unique for over two decades
What makes Kinh Do mooncake unique for over two decades
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Kinh Do Mooncake has been a brand of love and choice by Vietnamese consumers for the Mid-Autumn Festival indulgence for the past 22 years. 

'Surfing investors' fail after chasing big realtors
'Surfing investors' fail after chasing big realtors
FEATUREicon  24/09/2020 

When information about huge investment projects is spread among the public, land prices often soar by three or four times.

Income tax cut will help big businesses only: expert
Income tax cut will help big businesses only: expert
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

Professor, Doctor Pham The Anh talks on the proposal to reduce 30 per cent of income tax for all Vietnamese amid the pandemic.

Vietnam increases coal, oil imports
Vietnam increases coal, oil imports
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

Vietnam has become an importer of coal, oil and gas, but experts have warned against a high reliance on imports.

Huge number of bankrupted firms raises concern
Huge number of bankrupted firms raises concern
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

Local experts have raised concern over the soaring number of businesses going bankrupt due to impacts of the Covid-19 epidemic, which may lead to tremendous damages for the macro economy, said Vietnamplus website, citing a report.

Hundreds of million of dollars pouring in from Japanese investors
Hundreds of million of dollars pouring in from Japanese investors
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

Many Japanese groups are investing in Vietnamese enterprises instead of setting up their production and business facilities in Vietnam.

Controversial draft decree may make banks lose potential foreign investors
Controversial draft decree may make banks lose potential foreign investors
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

A draft decree being developed by the State Securities Commission to implement the amended Law on Securities may cause local banks to lose out on potential foreign investment.

Falling in with local consumption habits
Falling in with local consumption habits
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

Ten years after the Vietnam-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement entered into force in 2009, with import tariffs removed already, 

Local banks slash interest rates to boost home, car loans
Local banks slash interest rates to boost home, car loans
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

Since credit has been growing slowly because of low demand from businesses, commercial banks have increased the number of consumer loans to ‘liberate’ their plentiful capital.

How can Vietnam attract talented people?
How can Vietnam attract talented people?
FEATUREicon  23/09/2020 

How should Vietnam attract talented people, and accept their differences to develop? On the topic of aspirations for Vietnam to rise up and catch up with modern, civilized countries, VietNamNet spoke with senior economist Tran Dinh Thien.

Tech startups stay safe bet in ASEAN
Tech startups stay safe bet in ASEAN
BUSINESSicon  23/09/2020 

Despite market gyrations, Southeast Asia and Vietnam especially remain on the radar of high-calibre foreign investors.

Vietnam becomes Japan’s biggest coffee supplier
Vietnam becomes Japan’s biggest coffee supplier
BUSINESSicon  23/09/2020 

Vietnam, the world's biggest producer of robusta, has become the top supplier of coffee beans for Japan as the consumption of instant coffee, which uses robusta, is soaring there amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Nikkei Asia Review.

11 sectors proposed to be off-limits for foreign investors
11 sectors proposed to be off-limits for foreign investors
BUSINESSicon  23/09/2020 

While foreign investors will see easier access to many sectors, they will be prohibited from some sensitive sectors.

