29/10/2020 11:46:24 (GMT +7)
Explore "Senses of Thai in Vietnam" at MM Mega Market

29/10/2020    10:20 GMT+7

MM Mega Market Vietnam (MMVN) has announced the program “Senses of Thai in Vietnam” that aims to bring the cultural experiences and cuisine of Thailand to Vietnam at a time when international travel is limited.

The event will take place from October 30 until November 1 at MM Mega Market An Phu in HCM City and MM Mega Market Thang Long in Hanoi.

Experience Thai culture and promotions at MMVN

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused disruptions to international tourism activities, the “Senses of Thai in Vietnam” fair is expected to bring visitors a rich, multi-sensory, bold experience of Thailand. A variety of Thai products, especially food with guaranteed quality, will be available throughout the company distribution channel during the program.

As part of the promotion program “Senses of Thai in Vietnam” that will be held at 20 stores nationwide from October 29 to November 11, customers will find many captivating activities such as tuk-tuks carrying food, giant ponds with lanterns, photo-booth areas and entertainment performances at MM Mega Market An Phu (HCMC) and MM Mega Market Thang Long (Hanoi) from October 30 to November 1.

With MM Mega Market’s commitment to distribute over 90% of domestically produced products, the company has a strict control policy for quantity and quality of imported goods brought into the distribution channel. As a result, the goods at MMVN are not only diverse in type but also high quality with reasonable prices.

Explore “Senses of Thai in Vietnam” at MM Mega Market

Support and strengthen connections between Vietnam and Thailand

 

Trade relations between Thailand and Vietnam have occurred for a long time. The two countries are important trading partners with steady growth. MM Mega Market is one of the big distribution channels that can support promoting Thai’s products and services to Vietnamese. 

As one of Thailand's businesses aiming to invest in sustainable development in Vietnam, MMVN has continuously strengthened activities to connect trade and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

In 2019, the company organized “Vietnam goods week in Thailand” that brought opportunities for Vietnamese brands to enter Thailand’s market through the distribution channels of more than 1,000 stores of BJC/TCC group in Thailand. Recently, MMVN was one of the corporations participating in Top Thai brands event, organized by the Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, Thailand.

The “Senses of Thai in Vietnam” is organized by MMVN for the first time. It aims to stimulate consumption and promote the relationship between the two countries. This is one of the chances for Vietnamese consumers to experience many cultural activities of the neighboring country at MM Mega Market An Phu (HCMC) and MM Mega Market Thang Long (Hanoi). The event is expected to further tighten the relationship between the two countries and facilitate trade promotion activities in the context that both Thailand and Vietnam are taking measures to restore commercial activities in the post Covid-19 period.

MM Mega Market has always focused on development in Vietnam through many activities, including expanding the business, building infrastructure, and supporting the community to grow sustainably with innovative initiatives.

MM Mega Market Vietnam (formerly known as METRO Cash & Carry Vietnam) established its first store in 2002 in HCMC. After nearly 20 years of operation, the company has grown to 20 stores and 3 platforms nationwide with more than 4,000 employees. MMVN aims to build a modern supply chain and connect directly with farmers and local manufacturers, ensuring over 90% of goods are produced in Vietnam. In addition, MM always aims for sustainable development through investment activities in education, community life and the environment.

