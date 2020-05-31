Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/06/2020 18:40:12 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Export offensive gains shape as lockdowns ease around the world

 
 
01/06/2020    17:09 GMT+7

Vietnam’s export s are expected to bounce back as many partners are gradually exiting lockdown, in addition to the positive effects of free trade agreements.

Over the past three weeks, newly-established Thai-invested Amuay Textile and Garment Co., Ltd. at Hanoi’s Quang Minh Industrial Park has resumed operations of its three production lines after a month-long halt caused by COVID-19 which prevented the firm from exporting its products to some European nations.

“We have recently landed an export order from a Canadian partner, with a total contract value of $1 million. We will boost production to ship goods to Canada in June or July,” said Vu Thai Hang, vice head of the company’s marketing department. “Canada is a new market for us, and import tariffs on garments and textiles have begun to reduce in this year under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).”

export offensive gains shape as lockdowns ease around the world
Vietnam is working with trade partners to boost exports

Though Canada is still restricting its borders, it is beginning a staggered reopening. Many Canadian businesses are seeking orders online, such as the case with Amuay, and hoping that their government will lift the lockdown in June.

According to the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), Canada is planning to increase imports of Vietnam’s key products including garments and textiles, footwear, aquatic products, electronics, and various kinds of machinery.

In a bid to expand Vietnam’s exports to Canada, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh last week held a telephone call with Mary Ng, Canada’s Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion, and International Trade.

Minister Anh suggested that Canada consider the establishment of an intergovernmental commission on economic and trade co-operation, which will help further amplify the two nations’ investment and trade ties currently spurred on by the CPTPP entering into force in January 2019.

Despite difficulties caused by COVID-19, two-way trade turnover hit $1.42 billion in the first four months, down only 2.8 per cent on-year. The figure reached $4.77 billion last year, up 23 per cent on-year, with Vietnam raking over $3.9 billion from exporting its goods to Canada.

Minister Anh’s talk with his Canadian counterpart will be one of many such talks that the Vietnamese minister and government leaders will make with their counterparts at Vietnam’s trade and investment partners.

Earlier on May 4, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc had a telephone call with Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, with one focus on expanding the two nations’ trade and investment ties, also backed by some bilateral agreements including the CPTPP. Two-way trade hit $40 billion last year and $13.1 billion in the first four months, including $6.7 billion earned by Vietnam from exporting to Japan.

On April 21, PM Phuc also took part in a telephone call with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin, underlining solutions to boost trade and investment ties, especially in the sectors of energy, oil and gas, and automobile. Two-way trade turnover was $981.6 million in the first quarter of 2020, and $4.5 billion last year, inspired by the Vietnam-Eurasian Economic Union Free Trade Agreement taking effect in 2016.

Vietnam has been boosting its diplomatic activities since it removed its social distancing in a bid to expand trade and investment relations with overseas markets as they look to lift their lockdowns as the pandemic abates. Vietnam has also been working with EU member states to swell trade and investment ties after the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect, expected in July.

 

The Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is projecting that if the pandemic ends at the end of the second quarter of the year, Vietnam ’s export turnover for this quarter will be $62-63 billion, down 2 per cent on-year.

“However, the turnover will strongly recover in the third and fourth quarters thanks to the economic recovery at the global markets and the entry into force of the EVFTA,” said an MoIT document on Vietnam ’s export outlook.

Right after the deal’s entry into force, 65 per cent of items from the EU into Vietnam will see import tariffs removed immediately. The items include electric goods and machinery, garments and textiles, aquatic products, and 50 per cent of pharmaceuticals.

Meanwhile, import tariffs on 71 per cent of items from Vietnam into the EU will also be removed immediately, such as unprocessed shrimp and rice (subject to quotas depending on varieties). Import taxes for tra and basa fish, which are Vietnam ’s staple exports, will be removed after three years. After 5-7 years, the EU will erase taxes for all sensitive garments and textiles from Vietnam.

The General Statistics Office of Vietnam last week reported that in the first five months of 2020, Vietnam’s total export turnover reached over $99.4 billion, with some key items earning high on-year increases, including coal (792 per cent); electronics, computers, and spare parts (25 per cent), electrical cable (40 per cent); fertiliser (28 per cent); paper and paper-based products (36 per cent); and mechanical products (26 per cent).

Meanwhile, Vietnam ’s total five-month import turnover sat at $97.5 billion, down 3.8 per cent on-year. This is due to weak local production and a slowdown in exports, according to the MoIT.

In the first five months, Vietnam witnessed a trade surplus of $1.9 billion, far higher than the $548 million trade deficit in the same period last year.

“Currently, the fight against COVID-19 has yielded fruits in China and South Korea, while many other nations in Europe have also been boosting measures,” said MoIT Deputy Minister Cao Quoc Hung. “This will help resume demand for exports, greatly benefiting Vietnam.” VIR

Thanh Tung

US is VN’s biggest export market in Jan-May

US is VN’s biggest export market in Jan-May

The US was Vietnam’s leading export market in the first five months of the year, despite a slight decrease in total export turnover.

VN garment exports forecast to plummet due to lack of orders

VN garment exports forecast to plummet due to lack of orders

Vietnam's garment and textile exports in the first four months fell 10 percent year-on-year to 10.63 billion USD and could fall much further as buyers cancelled orders due to COVID-19, according to the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (Vitas).

 
 

Other News

.
Domestic routes resuming, international flights pending
Domestic routes resuming, international flights pending
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

As the Covid-19 epidemic is now under control in Vietnam, domestic flights have been operational again, with seat distancing no longer applied. 

ThaiBev denies rumors on stake sale of Vietnam’s No.1 brewer Sabeco
ThaiBev denies rumors on stake sale of Vietnam’s No.1 brewer Sabeco
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

ThaiBev affirms that Vietnam “continues to be one of ThaiBev’s core markets."

Hanoi office market sees stable performance despite Covid-19: Savills
Hanoi office market sees stable performance despite Covid-19: Savills
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The average gross rent decreased by a slight 1% on-quarter but increased 1% on-year.

Online recruitment on the rise, but still affected by Covid-19
Online recruitment on the rise, but still affected by Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Both enterprises and workers need new recruitment methods to optimize human resources, experts say.

Vietnam’s beer market expects big changes in 2020
Vietnam’s beer market expects big changes in 2020
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s beer market would have great changes in 2020 as the country has always been a potential market for domestic and foreign beer enterprises.

Japanese experts to arrive in Vietnam to examine lychee exports
Japanese experts to arrive in Vietnam to examine lychee exports
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Japanese experts are set to arrive in Vietnam on June 3 to examine and supervise phytosanitary measures for the lychees destined for the Northeast Asian market, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Gov’t proposes investment options to develop North-South Expressway
Gov’t proposes investment options to develop North-South Expressway
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The Government has proposed to the National Assembly three options for transforming investment models at sub-projects of the Eastern North-South Expressway for consideration.

Vietnam needs to proactively seek high-quality FDI: economist
Vietnam needs to proactively seek high-quality FDI: economist
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam must not sit still and wait for FDI to come. If it does, the best will be skimmed off by other countries, according to Nguyen Dinh Cung, a respected economist.

Market to grow slowly amid ETF reviews, more selling
Market to grow slowly amid ETF reviews, more selling
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese stock market may move marginally up as investors look forward to foreign exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to complete their quarterly investment reviews.

US is VN’s biggest export market in Jan-May
US is VN’s biggest export market in Jan-May
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The US was Vietnam’s leading export market in the first five months of the year, despite a slight decrease in total export turnover.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 1
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 1
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

May CPI shows slight reduction due to dropping petrol, power, rice prices

VNR proposes extending expiry date for locomotives, carriages
VNR proposes extending expiry date for locomotives, carriages
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) has asked the Ministry of Transport to propose Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc extend the expiry for locomotives and carriages by three years.

IZs development needs planning to attract FDI
IZs development needs planning to attract FDI
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The development of industrial zones (IZs) needs a comprehensive plan to capture the transition of the foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow spurred by trade wars and the COVID-19 pandemic 

Gov’t to boost private investment to accelerate post-pandemic growth
Gov’t to boost private investment to accelerate post-pandemic growth
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

The Government is focusing on boosting the development of enterprises and encouraging private investment to accelerate post-pandemic economic growth.

E-commerce a positive for VN retail sector
E-commerce a positive for VN retail sector
BUSINESSicon  31/05/2020 

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the retail market in Vietnam in the first quarter of this year still recorded positive results from e-commerce, online shopping and delivery services.

VN Gov’t steps up measures to support Coronavirus-affected businesses
VN Gov’t steps up measures to support Coronavirus-affected businesses
BUSINESSicon  31/05/2020 

The Government has introduced a range of new measures to support businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to its Resolution No. 84.

American, European investors eye Vietnam’s businesses
American, European investors eye Vietnam’s businesses
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Asian investors are the buyers in most M&A and capital contribution deals in Vietnam. However, more and more investors from the US and EU have appeared in recent deals.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 31
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 31
BUSINESSicon  31/05/2020 

Local firms should have good knowledge about CE and FDA standards: seminar

VN banking sector 2020: lower profitability, higher vulnerability anticipated
VN banking sector 2020: lower profitability, higher vulnerability anticipated
BUSINESSicon  31/05/2020 

Commercial banks all can anticipate a sharp fall in profits this year because of Covid-19, though they faced difficulties later than other businesses.

Local airlines regain 35-40% passenger capacity
Local airlines regain 35-40% passenger capacity
BUSINESSicon  31/05/2020 

Air travel demand has increased after a long period of travel restriction because of Covid-19.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 