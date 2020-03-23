Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/03/2020 00:26:53 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Expressway component projects to be shifted to public investment

 
 
23/03/2020    11:12 GMT+7

Three component projects of the North-South Expressway master plan are expected to be shifted from the private-public partnership model to the public investment model.

Expressway component projects to be shifted to public investment hinh anh 1

Three component projects of the North-South Expressway master plan are expected to be shifted from the private-public partnership model to the public investment model. 

The Mai Son – Highway 45 Expressway, Highway 45 – Nghi Son Expressway and Phan Thiet – Dau Giay section are to be changed.

Initially, a total of eight sections out of 11 sections of the expressway were meant to be invested in a public-private partnership (PPP) model. The Ministry of Transport called on foreign and domestic investors to submit documents of interest in the project.

However, last September, the Government decided that only domestic companies will be entitled to construct the North-South Expressway.

After ruling out foreign contractors, the Ministry of Transport shortlisted 32 of the 93 bids received by the North-South Expressway management board.

The ministry called for shifting the investment model for these three projects as they are on the urgent list and needed to be brought into operation soon.

The total investment for the three projects is 33.6 trillion VND (1.4 billion USD). The initial result for bidding for the three projects are available, but if the National Assembly approves the request by the transport ministry, the results will be cancelled.

 

A transport expert who wanted to stay anonymous said the move will help accelerate the speed of the projects due to the nature of public investment.

If the PPP model was used for these projects, some problems might arise and cause the projects to slow down, he said. For instance, if public bidding failed to select a competent contractor, or if the projects are not attractive enough to investors, the transport ministry will have to seek another investment model.

Le Duc Tho, Deputy General Director of the Civil Engineering Construction Corporation No 4 (Cienco4), said the possibility of attracting investors for projects on Mai Son – Highway 45 section and Highway 45- Nghi Son section was low.

These sections have a low density of traffic, and the payback period would be long and payback possibility rather low, Tho said.

The North-South Expressway covers 2,109km, extending from the northern mountainous province of Lang Son to the southernmost province of Ca Mau.

It has 11 sub-projects, with three set to be funded by the State budget. Once completed, it is expected to become a backbone connecting the entire country.

A number of sections covering 601km are already under construction./.

 
 

Other News

.
VP Bank shifts FE Credit to joint stock company
VP Bank shifts FE Credit to joint stock company
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The news that VP Bank has decided to shift its subsidiary FE Credit, specializing in consumer lending, to a joint stock company from a limited company has stirred up the public.

Global economy will suffer for 'years to come' says OECD
Global economy will suffer for 'years to come' says OECD
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

OECD boss Angel Gurría says the economic shock is already bigger than the financial crisis

Vietnam imposes anti-dumping measures on Chinese, Indonesian MSG
Vietnam imposes anti-dumping measures on Chinese, Indonesian MSG
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has imposed provisional anti-dumping measures on some monosodium glutamate (MSG) products from China and Indonesia.

Stocks fall as nations take coronavirus action
Stocks fall as nations take coronavirus action
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Shares in Asia slide on Monday as more drastic action is taken by governments to stop virus spreading.

ACV reduces airline service fees for next six months
ACV reduces airline service fees for next six months
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has announced it will reduce airline service fees for six months from March to August to support airlines suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

EVFTA poses challenges to Vietnamese agricultural products
EVFTA poses challenges to Vietnamese agricultural products
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Since the EVTFA was approved, experts have been analysing the opportunities for Vietnam to penetrate deeper into the high-value foreign markets. 

4.0 offers opening up for foreign tech transport firms
4.0 offers opening up for foreign tech transport firms
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Digital transformation is bringing about significant changes in the transport sector, and the upcoming launch of the new 5G network standard will further power new breakthroughs. 

Pandemic has little impact on Vietnam’s shrimp exports
Pandemic has little impact on Vietnam’s shrimp exports
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The domestic shrimp industry has not faced a great impact from the COVID-19 because now this industry is under production and Vietnam will enter its shrimp harvesting crop in August.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 22
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 22
BUSINESSicon  22/03/2020 

HCM City’s annual awards for innovation, start-ups open

Shopee, Lazada struggle to dominate Vietnam’s e-commerce market
Shopee, Lazada struggle to dominate Vietnam’s e-commerce market
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Shopee and Lazada have successfully controlled most of the Southeast Asian market. But in Vietnam, Tiki, Sendo and The Gioi Di Dong are preventing them from doing so.

COVID-19 threatens property brokers with unemployment
COVID-19 threatens property brokers with unemployment
BUSINESSicon  22/03/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has become a new challenge for property brokers who have been facing many since last year due to the low supply in the market.

Vietnam’s fish, shrimp exports no longer can enjoy preferences from the US
Vietnam’s fish, shrimp exports no longer can enjoy preferences from the US
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s seafood industry has received bad news: it can no longer enjoy the preferences offered by the US to developing countries.

VN shrimp segment above water
VN shrimp segment above water
FEATUREicon  22/03/2020 

Despite the complexities of COVID-19, shrimp exporters and processors still see a bright future ahead thanks to new markets, and boosting exports to traditional markets which have cut imports from China.

Vietnam makes it into top 5 economic freedom gainers in Asia-Pacific region
Vietnam makes it into top 5 economic freedom gainers in Asia-Pacific region
BUSINESSicon  22/03/2020 

With the strides in opening its economy, Vietnam has improved its ranking to 105th on the 2020 Index of Economic Freedom by The Heritage Foundation.

Firms to adhere to anti-dumping law
Firms to adhere to anti-dumping law
BUSINESSicon  22/03/2020 

Pham Duy Khuong, managing director of ASL Law, talked about some important contents related to anti-dumping laws that foreign companies should pay attention to when digging into the Vietnamese market.

Covid-19 crisis can offer opportunity for Vietnam to expand role in global supply chain
Covid-19 crisis can offer opportunity for Vietnam to expand role in global supply chain
BUSINESSicon  22/03/2020 

The difficulties in the global pandemic are opportunities for Vietnam to expand its role in the global supply chain.

VN rail sector finding way back on track
VN rail sector finding way back on track
BUSINESSicon  22/03/2020 

Despite strong efforts, state-owned Vietnam Railways may face a downturn this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and challenges from legal barriers. 

EU, US yet to limit garment imports from Vietnam due to COVID-19
EU, US yet to limit garment imports from Vietnam due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  22/03/2020 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh said on March 20 that EU and US authorities have yet to limit the import of garment products from Vietnam.

VN firms resolute in business goals despite COVID-19 impacts
VN firms resolute in business goals despite COVID-19 impacts
BUSINESSicon  22/03/2020 

Many companies have performed well in the first two months of the year despite the COVID-19 outbreak and insist on keeping business targets unchanged.

Commercial centres deserted in Hanoi amidst COVID-19 fears
Commercial centres deserted in Hanoi amidst COVID-19 fears
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

With fears surrounding the potential spread of COVID-19 gripping Hanoi, the majority of commercial centres located in the capital have been increasingly quiet in recent days with local people cautious about going outside.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 