13/05/2020
Local F&B businesses take different strategies after social distancing

 
 
13/05/2020

With social distancing measures eased, some F&B businesses have gradually restarted operations, with some even opening new branches.

Viva International Joint Stock Company opens a fifth coffee kiosk with free public toilets. — Photo tint.vn

Ca phe Ong Bau, a coffee shop chain owned by Doan Nguyen Duc, chairman of Hoang Anh Gia Lai Group; Vo Quoc Thang, chairman of Dong Tam Joint Stock Company; and Tran Thanh Hai, president of Nutifood Company; opened its first branch in the capital city on May 8.

The chain has opened some 40 shops across Viet Nam since the beginning of the pandemic.

Despite the impact of COVID-19, the firm plans to have 1,000 cafes nationwide by the end of the year.

Similarly, Le Thi Ngoc Thuy, chairman of Viva International Joint Stock Company, has just opened a fifth coffee kiosk with free public toilets.

Thuy also expects to launch a take-away service soon.

Thuy’s kiosks are located in the downtown areas of HCM City. Thuy is now surveying new locations to expand her services and plans to replicate this model, including through franchising.

Famed for his banh mi thanh long (dragon fruit bread), the ‘King of Bread’ Kao Sieu Luc, founder of ABC Bakery said he will expand to Nha Be District and District 7 in HCM City.

Luc sees COVID-19 as “an opportunity to spend time researching new products and training personnel”.

After the pandemic, Luc says: “We are now more than ready to meet the needs of the market.”

Luc thinks: “The impact on the F&B industry is no longer too great, because the Government has relaxed social distancing. By June and July, we will recover."

Other F&B businesses have partially opened and are watching the market.

 

To date, Golden Gate Group has reopened 95 per cent of its restaurants.

A representative of the group with nearly 400 restaurants of more than 20 brands across the country said they planned to reopen each restaurant based on customer demand.

For the Cheese Coffee chain, founder and CEO John Trung Nguyen said: "We are not yet in a hurry to develop a new branch.”

The CEO planned to expand the chain before the pandemic, however now he just wants to concentrate on improving the quality of the current 10 stores while waiting for a reasonable time to expand.

Owner of seven Ngon restaurants, which serve local cuisine in Ha Noi, Pham Thi Bich Hanh will reopen her chain on May 15.

She told Viet Nam News: “I waited for a month with no new COVID-19 community transmision to reopen as I want my diners to feel safe when enjoying their food.”

Before the pandemic, Ngon restaurants were busy serving in-house customers so did not take online orders.

Now things have changed. Hanh, who loves the experience of being served in a restaurant, now says: “There are new demands after the pandemic, and I won’t miss them.”

"As a business, I am always ready for change, and I am sure that online services will be a good channel after the pandemic," Hanh said. — VNS

Social distancing and compulsory lockdowns are throwing a wrench in beverage chains’ market expansion plans this year adding insult to injury for these already unhealthy firms.

After gaining sweet fruits for years, giant beer and beverage companies in Vietnam are facing losses due to not only the ongoing health crisis, but also tightened drink-driving penalties. 

 
 

.
Nineteen State-owned groups and corporations expect to incur losses of some VND26 trillion (US$1.1 billion) this year due to the coronavirus crisis.

While the ongoing pandemic is taking a severe human and economic toll worldwide, deal-making activity in Vietnam is likely to maintain momentum as corporate leaders are being asked to make strategic decisions for hunting capital.

If the huge capital for public investment can be brought into the economy, Vietnam would be able to save GDP growth.

France has announced it would import hundreds of millions of antibacterial cloth masks from Vietnam by air.

VN corporate bond market faces risks: Finance Ministry official

The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the shopping habits of Vietnamese consumers, many of whom are moving online, experts said.

At the Top 50 Best Employers of Choice by Vietnam Students 2020 awards, Anphabe provided exclusive talent insights into Gen Z, the next generation of workers.

The Q1 finance reports released by enterprises in nearly all business fields, from manufacturing and real estate to aviation and oil and gas, show big losses. Large enterprises have reported huge losses of trillions of dong.

Despite a four-month high in the consumer price index, Vietnam will likely be successful in reining in inflation this year thanks to a decline in oil price and public demand, as well as the government's efforts to stabilise prices in the market.

The burden on transport enterprises will be reduced if a proposal for a three-month exemption of road maintenance fees is approved, the Ministry of Transport has said.

A mobile money pilot project has been submitted to the Prime Minister for approval, marking a bold step for the development of payments using telecommunication accounts in Vietnam, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Le Minh Hung said.

JP Morgan says Vietnam's banks are an outstanding investment opportunity in Southeast Asia, while a report from Bao Viet Securities says the banking sector is very promising.

Vietnam's support industry is struggling to attract foreign investment as multinational companies look for alternative options during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State budget revenue in January – April was estimated to total VND491.38 trillion (US$21.18 billion), representing a drop of 5.9 per cent against...

Their network expansion strategy in normal conditions offers great advantages to retailers, but it has put a burden on them during the Covid-19 crisis.

 Localisation rate of Vietnamese automobile industry remains low

Mobile transactions in Vietnam are forecast to increase by 400 percent by 2025 in the Fintech and Digital Banking 2025 - Asia Pacific Report released by Backbase on May 11.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested MPI to build a scenario for economic recovery after Covid-19.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a huge challenge for businesses irrespective of sector and size in all regions and countries, including Vietnam.

