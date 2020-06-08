Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Failed projects to receive no more cash: Deputy PM

 
 
08/06/2020    15:09 GMT+7

The State will not pump more money into 12 failing mega-projects under the management of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), said Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh in a recent meeting with high-ranking officials in Hanoi.

Failed projects to receive no more cash: Deputy PM

The Dung Quat Bio-ethanol Plant in the central province of Quang Ngai, one of the 12 loss-making projects.

Binh said the top priority was to prevent further loss to the State's budget and projects that were no longer financially sustainable may be forced to file for bankruptcy or be dissolved.

At the meeting, he ordered project managers and governmental agencies to report on progress of resolving contract conflicts in regards to three Vinachem projects, a process which has been dragging on for years.

The Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises was charged to categorise the projects into three groups: projects on a path of recovery; projects under restructuring and financially unsustainable projects. The committee was told to hand in a report to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on measures that must be taken to support the projects' recovery.

Seven of the 12 projects are dealing with legal battles over contracts. As attempts to settle disputes have failed, some cases now must go before international courts.

 

Recovering State capital remains a challenging task as investors from the private sector have either shown little interest in loss-incurring projects or were unable to buy in due to ongoing legal disputes.

After years of struggling, few of the MoIT's 12 failing mega-projects, which have cost the State's budget more than a billion dollars, are profitable.

The 12 projects are Dinh Vu Polyester Fibre Plant, Phuong Nam Pulp Factory, Thai Nguyen Iron and Steel Joint Stock Corporation, Dung Quat Bio-ethanol Plant, Ninh Binh Fertiliser Plant, Ha Bac Fertiliser Plant, DAP 1 Lao Cai Fertiliser Plant, DAP Fertiliser 2 Hai Phong, Ethanol Binh Phuoc, Ethanol Phu Tho, Dung Quat Shipyard and the joint venture between Quy Sa and Lao Cai Steel. — VNS

The fate of five of the 12 notorious loss-making projects remain uncertain because the Chinese contractors cannot be taken to court.

The Vietnam Railway Corporation (VNR) is facing losses of over VND600bn (USD26m) in 2020 because of Covid-19.

 
 

.
Reforms needed to attract foreign portfolio investment: fund manager
Reforms needed to attract foreign portfolio investment: fund manager
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam needs effective changes and reforms to attract more foreign portfolio investment, Andy Ho, chief investment officer of investment fund VinaCapital, has said.

Local banks expect credit growth extension
Local banks expect credit growth extension
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Many commercial banks are proposing the central bank to extend credit growth limits as they have nearly reached the allowed threshold.

VN logistics industry seeks to utilise opportunities from EVFTA
VN logistics industry seeks to utilise opportunities from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The enforcement of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will promote export-import activities, thus bringing direct benefits to the country's logistics industry, experts have said.

Chinese found counterfeiting Vietnamese origin for woodwork exports
Chinese found counterfeiting Vietnamese origin for woodwork exports
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Many Chinese wooden furniture manufacturers have been found setting up foreign invested enterprises (FIEs) in Vietnam to ‘fabricate’ Vietnamese origin for their exports to the US.

Production recovery strategy post-COVID-19
Production recovery strategy post-COVID-19
VIDEOicon  5 giờ trước 

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Vietnam’s production is clearly evident in each specific industry. 

E-commerce a positive for retail sector
E-commerce a positive for retail sector
VIDEOicon  5 giờ trước 

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the retail market in Vietnam in the first quarter of this year still recorded positive results from e-commerce, online shopping and delivery services.

Vietnam’s beer market expects big changes in 2020
Vietnam’s beer market expects big changes in 2020
VIDEOicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s beer market would have great changes in 2020 as the country has always been a potential market for domestic and foreign beer enterprises.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 8
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 8
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnamese economy bounces back in May: WB

Vietnam’s agriculture to be world’s top 15 most developed
Vietnam’s agriculture to be world’s top 15 most developed
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam will strive to be among the world’s top 15 most developed countries in agriculture by 2030 with agricultural processing to rank in the world’s top 10.

Thai fruits flood domestic market despite harvesting time in Vietnam
Thai fruits flood domestic market despite harvesting time in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnamese farmers are harvesting mangosteen, rambutan and pineapple, but a large amount of these fruits are still being imported from Thailand.

Enjoying incentives, prices of domestically-produced cars to decline
Enjoying incentives, prices of domestically-produced cars to decline
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The Government’s decision to offer a zero-import tax rate on automobile components opens significant opportunities for the local industry to lower prices, enhance competitiveness and promote consumption.

Australian firms in ASEAN consider Vietnam favourable destination
Australian firms in ASEAN consider Vietnam favourable destination
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The rise of Vietnam has been highlighted in a recent survey of the Australian Chamber of Commerce (AustCham), as Vietnam is now considered the most favourable place to expand business, 

Vietnam to allow EU credit institutions to hold 49% shares at two banks
Vietnam to allow EU credit institutions to hold 49% shares at two banks
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam is committed to allowing credit institutions of the European Union (EU) to hold up to 49% shares at two joint stock commercial banks in Vietnam when the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect.

Credit grows modestly at 1.96% in Jan-May
Credit grows modestly at 1.96% in Jan-May
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

As of May 29, Vietnam’s credit growth was only 1.96% compared with late 2019 under impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Credit Department announced at a press conference held by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Friday.

“Old normalcy” remains far distant
“Old normalcy” remains far distant
FEATUREicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s air carriers expect their business opportunities to be gradually better again as of the beginning of this year’s third quarter.

Developers can ride funding waves
Developers can ride funding waves
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Competitive prices, along with advantages in climate and natural resources, are helping Vietnamese second home and holiday properties become one of the hottest investment channels in the country.

Pandemic shock therapy turns retailers towards omnichannel
Pandemic shock therapy turns retailers towards omnichannel
BUSINESSicon  07/06/2020 

The coronavirus pandemic has changed consumer shopping behaviour, prompting retailers to embrace online commerce to keep up with new trends.

The VND appreciates despite unfavorable conditions
The VND appreciates despite unfavorable conditions
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The dollar price has decreased significantly from VND23,500 per dollar to VND23,300, though current factors are not supporting the exchange rate. This could be a great opportunity for Vietnam’s enterprises.

Central bank plans to pilot fintech regulatory sandbox
Central bank plans to pilot fintech regulatory sandbox
BUSINESSicon  07/06/2020 

The State Bank of Viet Nam is planning to pilot a regulatory sandbox which would allow fintech companies to participate in providing some banking services starting from 2021.

Loan dues extended to fight economic downturn
Loan dues extended to fight economic downturn
BUSINESSicon  07/06/2020 

Financial firms extended loan dues for more than 223,000 borrowers whose outstanding loans stood at VND151 trillion (US$6.49 billion) by May 25, according to the State Bank of Vietnam.

. Latest news

