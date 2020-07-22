Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/07/2020 15:05:52 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Local farm produce faces obstacles to move forward

23/07/2020    14:00 GMT+7

Exporting $43 billion worth of farm, forestry and seafood produce this year has been a difficult task, though the situation improved when European and regional countries began reopening their markets.

According to Vu Kim Hanh, director of the Business Studies and Assistance Center (BSA), Vietnam’s farm produce has many problems which have existed for years.

Local farm produce faces obstacles to move forward



First, Vietnam mostly exports raw products because of its outdated processing and preservation technologies. Farmers abuse chemicals (fertilizer, pesticides) in cultivation and products don’t have even quality and clear standards, which makes it more difficult to overcome technical barriers.

Second, Vietnam still doesn’t have good distribution networks both in the country and the world market.

Hanh said foreign buyers hold prejudices about high chemical residue in Vietnam’s farm produce. Only five percent of Vietnam’s farm produce can meet international standards.

The produce lacks strong brands and cannot squeeze into the global trade chain. The situation has improved recently, but at a very slow pace.

Hanh believes that both farmers and businesses urgently need more information.

Exporting $43 billion worth of farm, forestry and seafood produce this year has been a difficult task, though the situation improved when European and regional countries began reopening their markets.

The market changes rapidly. Updating information and knowledge about markets is the most important thing for now,” Hanh said.

 


Vietnamese farmers’ understanding about the Chinese market, for example, has become out of date.

“They think that China is a market easy to please and all products can be sold in the market. They believe that they can just carry products to the border areas and lower selling prices to export to China,” Hanh said.

But the doors for Vietnamese enterprises to export produce across the border have been gradually closing. China now requires high-quality products which meet certain standards and have origin traceability.

Dragon fruit is another example which shows the lack of information among Vietnamese farmers.

An analyst said Chinese are now growing dragon fruit on 70,000 hectares with Vietnam’s varieties, but Vietnamese farmers are still growing dragon fruit in 62 out of 63 cities and provinces. In the state’s plan, dragon fruit was supposed to be grown in the three provinces of Binh Thuan, Tien Giang and Long An.

As a result, when farmers have bountiful crops, products cannot sell and ministries call on people to buy products to ‘rescue’ farmers.

Nhan Dan reported that Vietnam’s farming exports in the first five months of 2020 fell by 4.1 percent to $15.49 billion due to the coronavirus pandemic. The fruit revenue decreased by 21.4 percent to $1.15 billion as many fresh fruits were unable to reach the Chinese market.

Kim Chi

EU announces quotas for Vietnamese farm produce

EU announces quotas for Vietnamese farm produce

The European Commission (EC) on July 15 announced quotas for several Vietnamese agricultural products and rice in line with the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

State needs to help cut logistics cost for Vietnamese farm produce

State needs to help cut logistics cost for Vietnamese farm produce

The State should develop solutions to reduce high logistics costs in trading agricultural products to improve the competitiveness of Vietnamese farm produce on the market, according to experts.

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 23
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 23
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam to increase rice exports to EU under EVFTA

FDI relocation "wave" still unclear as Vietnam faces competition from India, Thailand, Indonesia
FDI relocation "wave" still unclear as Vietnam faces competition from India, Thailand, Indonesia
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam has a great opportunity to receive new FDI, but it has been warned of the ‘the other side of the coin’.

Generating power for green recovery and sustainable future
Generating power for green recovery and sustainable future
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

In the wake of Vietnam’s first ever National Energy Summit in July 2020, Swedish ambassador Ann Måwe reflects over Sweden’s journey, and areas where the two countries can cooperate in the development of renewable energy.

20 years of Vietnam’s stock market
20 years of Vietnam’s stock market
BUSINESSicon  22/07/2020 

The Ho Chi Minh City Securities Center (the forerunner of the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange, or HoSE) held its first trading session in July 2000, marking the birth of Vietnam’s securities market.

Should Vietnam pursue hi-tech or ecological agriculture?
Should Vietnam pursue hi-tech or ecological agriculture?
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

In an agricultural ecosystem, the impact caused by humans, such as a decline in biodiversity, which affects food chains and food networks, has created more risks.

ASEAN Online Sale Day set for August 8
ASEAN Online Sale Day set for August 8
BUSINESSicon  22/07/2020 

The ASEAN Online Sale Day (AOSD), an initiative of Vietnam within ASEAN’s cooperative framework, is to take place on e-commerce platforms on August 8,

Vietnam, New Zealand facilitate border clearance of agro-forestry-aquatic products via e-Cert
Vietnam, New Zealand facilitate border clearance of agro-forestry-aquatic products via e-Cert
BUSINESSicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnam and New Zealand have agreed to facilitate border clearance of agricultural, forestry and aquatic products through the use of electronic certification (e-Cert).

Vietnam vows to raise rice value
Vietnam vows to raise rice value
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s rice export turnover in the first five months increased by 13 percent compared with the same period last year with the average export price of $485 per ton, a report said.

Consumer lending expands too rapidly
Consumer lending expands too rapidly
BUSINESSicon  22/07/2020 

The number of consumer loans has been increasing rapidly, but the legal framework to control the activities is not strong.

More coffee chains open in Vietnam after Covid-19
More coffee chains open in Vietnam after Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  22/07/2020 

Investors have rushed to open coffee shops as retail premises rent has become very reasonable and the market is returning to a "new normal" status.

Vietnam’s GDP forecast to grow 3.8 percent this year
Vietnam’s GDP forecast to grow 3.8 percent this year
BUSINESSicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnam’s economic growth rate this year would reach 3.8% if there is no second COVID-19 outbreak in the second half of the year and economic activities gradually resume.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 22
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 22
BUSINESSicon  22/07/2020 

Fitch Solutions: Vietnam to gain from shifts in apparel manufacturing

Trade Ministry proposes to loosen barriers for foreign players in oil and petrol trade
Trade Ministry proposes to loosen barriers for foreign players in oil and petrol trade
BUSINESSicon  21/07/2020 

Once the proposal of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is approved, the petrol and oil trading scene may see more foreign players.

VN banks to face competition from foreign rivals
VN banks to face competition from foreign rivals
BUSINESSicon  21/07/2020 

Domestic banks are expected to face increasing competition, especially as European banks will be able to access the Vietnamese market when the European Union-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect.

What should Vietnam do to attract multinationals?
What should Vietnam do to attract multinationals?
BUSINESSicon  22/07/2020 

Not all foreign investors who leave China will automatically choose Vietnam as the next destination, Deputy Regional Managing Director of the US-ASEAN Business (USABC) Council Vu Tu Thanh said recently.

Global shutdown continues to hinder export numbers
Global shutdown continues to hinder export numbers
BUSINESSicon  21/07/2020 

Vietnam is expected to continue witnessing massive difficulties in boosting exports in the second half of 2020 due to its key markets suffering from a decline in consumption, leading to a drop in demand for imports.

Electricity single-price policy not feasible: experts
Electricity single-price policy not feasible: experts
BUSINESSicon  22/07/2020 

Chair of the Vietnam Energy Association Tran Viet Ngai believes that the solution of setting one common electricity retail price is not feasible.

Creating global connections for supporting industries
Creating global connections for supporting industries
BUSINESSicon  21/07/2020 

Companies that provide support to manufacturing and processing industries may have grown steadily in recent years but many are still struggling to connect to the global market.

VN unlikely to reach pepper export target this year
VN unlikely to reach pepper export target this year
BUSINESSicon  21/07/2020 

Vietnam may not reach its pepper export goal for this year due to many difficulties, according to the Viet Nam Pepper Association (VPA).

Vietnam considers opening petrol retail market to foreign distributors
Vietnam considers opening petrol retail market to foreign distributors
BUSINESSicon  21/07/2020 

Consumers hope that they will get benefits when foreign distributors are allowed to join the petroleum retail market.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 