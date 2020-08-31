Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
VN farmers beginning to sell directly to consumers online

01/09/2020    13:27 GMT+7

Farmers have been successfully utilising online channels such as Facebook to promote their produce directly to consumers amid the COVID-19...

More and more farmers are selling their produce directly to consumers on Facebook to make up for the lack of traditional buyers as a result of COVID-19. — Photo sggp.org.vn

Farmers have been successfully utilising online channels such as Facebook to promote their products directly to consumers amid the COVID-19 outbreaks.

Ngoc Thuy of Lam Dong Province told Sai Gon Giai Phong newspaper that while helping her parents farm she noticed how traders would often try to beat down prices, and so decided to sell their products online and deliver to customers using transportation services.

She would hold livestreaming sessions during various stages such as farming, harvesting and packaging to instil confidence in prospective consumers.

Nguyen Manh Tung, who shops at Thuy’s Facebook page, said he is able to buy fresh produce from her without fear of chemicals, and his family thus spends less time shopping at public places.

Nguyen Dieu Linh initially struggled with her chicken farm when the pandemic due to lack of buyers, before she decided to promote her products on Facebook.

Thanks to her friends sharing her posts, more and more people noticed them.

She now receives a lot of orders from individuals and restaurants, and would like to focus on online selling in future.

 

Many other farmers have been relying on Facebook to advertise their goods and create contents related to their products, which help them cope with the reduction in demand due to COVID-19 and reduce their reliance on traders.

Many companies are also selling more online compared to pre-COVID and some in fact have had to invest more into production as a result of higher demand, and hire more staff to carry out online promotions.

Nguyen Duc Tung, general secretary of the Viet Nam Digital Agricultural Association, said the fact that farmers are able to sell their goods directly to consumers without intermediaries means the goods can be cheaper.

According to the association, to do business on online, farmers have to learn skills such as photography, selling and communication and engender trust since most online selling currently relies on trust.

Farmers should encouraged work with online commercial platforms, which can check their certifications and documents to improve credibility, it added. VNS

Covid-19 pandemic gives big push to online shopping

Vietnam’s e-commerce saw a 30 percent growth rate from 2016 to 2020, according to the Ministry of Investment and Planning. The country aims to have 55 percent of population shopping online by 2025.

Southeast Asia, ‘fertile land’ for online payments, e-wallets

The obvious effects of the COVID-19 pandemic include the rapid increase in online payment services and digital banking across Southeast Asia.

 
 

Other News

.
Large corporations appoint new CEOs, run ESOP programs to retain talents
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

A number of large corporations have launched programs offering preferential shares to employees as part of their plans to seek talents for key posts.

Government sells stake in Viet Nam's largest brewer
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade late last week transferred the State ownership in Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp (Sabeco) to the State Capital...

FDI a major driving force in VN's development
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Foreign direct investment (FDI) has been a major driving force behind Viet Nam's national development, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said recently.

Investors look to real estate sector during Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Having sold 20 taels of gold for more than one billion dong, Nguyen Hong Minh in Hanoi doesn’t know what she would do with the money.

What is the key to development of VN's industrial zones?
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

While many IZs are left idle or have low occupancy rates, others are very selective in accepting tenants because they are located in advantageous positions and are well organized.

Week of August 24-30 sees big business deals
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

During the week, former managers of TTF completed an asset transfer. Johnathan Hanh Nguyen wanted to increase the ownership ratio in Sasco, while FPT’s Bui Quang Ngoc sought to sell 2.3 million shares.

Big auto manufacturer goes bankrupt, can't sell assets
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

Banks are trying to sell Vinaxuki’s assets to collect debts, but the assets remain unsold.

Vietnam loses $1 billion a year because of low port fees
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

Port fees in Vietnam are by far lower than regional countries, which causes the country to lose $1 billion a year from revenue sources.

Adapting Vietnamese firms to the new normal of international business
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

Businesses are doing their best to manage the challenges and look for some opportunities from free trade agreements and COVID-19.

VN beer industry: market slowly recovers
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

Domestic beer consumption in the second half of the year is expected to improve over the first six months, while next year the beer industry can...

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 31
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

ODA disbursement targets a challenge: Official

Vietnam’s construction market forecast to lure more foreign investors
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

More foreign participation is forecast in Vietnam’s construction market over the coming years, buoyed by the gradual opening up of the Vietnamese economy to foreign investors and the Government’s emphasis on infrastructure development.

Dilemmas abound for Vietnamese coffee exporters trying to compete
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

The ongoing global health crisis has left the Vietnamese coffee export industry in the lurch due to continued falls in price.

Pig imports push domestic pork prices down
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

Efficient reproduction of pigs and enhancing imports of frozen pork and live pigs have made prices of live hogs fall, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Vietnam’s position in the eyes of a Japanese scholar
FEATUREicon  30/08/2020 

Vietnam’s upper class, whose net worth is invested in more than $30 million, has increased to 13 percent in the past five years, surpassing 10,000 people.

Private investors lack interest in railway projects
BUSINESSicon  30/08/2020 

Hundreds of trillions of dong of private capital have been mobilized for transport development, but most of these have been for roads and none for railways.

Vietnam’s woodworks prepare for FLEGT licensing
BUSINESSicon  30/08/2020 

Striving to become a woodwork manufacturing center of the world, Vietnam is endeavoring to localize regulations to be able to grant FLEGT licenses, paving the way for woodworks to penetrate the EU and other markets.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 30
BUSINESSicon  30/08/2020 

Import-export expected to drive credit growth

Lobster farmers incur huge losses amid Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  30/08/2020 

Lobster farmers in Binh Thuan Province's Nhon Hai Commune are facing big losses from falling prices due to Covid-19.

HCM City ready to welcome investment opportunities in new situation
BUSINESSicon  30/08/2020 

The rate of foreign investment attraction in Ho Chi Minh City since the beginning of the year has continued to rise.

