Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/06/2020 09:53:34 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

FDI attraction - one of five key solutions to post-Coronavirus economic recovery

 
 
02/06/2020    08:31 GMT+7

The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) capital flows over the recent five months of 2020 only decreases compared to the same period last year but rises against the same period of the previous years.

The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) capital flows over the recent five months of 2020 only decreases compared to the same period last year but rises against the same period of the previous years.

The COVID-19 pandemic has seriously affected foreign investment inflows that witnessed a year-on-year decrease of 17% to US$13.88 billion in the first five months this year, according to the Foreign Investment Agency, under the Ministry of Planning and Investment. 

Of the figure, the newly-registered capital and additional capital hit US$7.44 billion and US$3.45 billion, respectively while the capital contribution and share purchase of foreign investors stood at US$3 billion. 

The Jan-May FDI figure, however, was still higher than that of the same period from 2016-2018, with US$10.1 billion in 2016, US$12.1 billion in 2017 and US$9.9 billion in 2018. 

The FDI decline in the reviewed period is attributed to the shrinkage in capital contribution and share purchase of foreign investors (US$3 billion in 2020 and US$7.65 billion in 2019). 

Meanwhile, the newly-registered and additional volume of US$7.44 billion and US$3.45 billion, respectively, are still higher than the figures recorded last year (US$6.46 billion and US$2.63 billion). 

Remarkably, Bac Lieu LNG-fired thermal power plant capitalized at US$4 billion is the biggest FDI project in the Mekong Delta region in the first five months.

Viet Nam-spotlight in welcoming transition of global supply chain

With Apple moving parts of its popular AirPods wireless earphones production chain into Viet Nam for the first time this quarter and many U.S. firms actively seeking for opportunities in Viet Nam are among positive signals indicating that the nation has emerged as a spotlight in welcoming the transition of investment in the next period. 

Viet Nam’s priorities are stable costs, exchange rates and institutions, according to the SSI Securities Corporation, adding that foreign projects set up in industrial parks in the country were up 32% year-on-year in the first four months of the year to US$9.8 billion.  

Many large U.S., Japanese and European companies are gearing up to shift production to Viet Nam among other ASEAN peers like Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia.

 

The nation also offers support to businesses, with many incentives for large FDI projects, and has joined a network of free trade agreements in which Indonesia is not a signatory. Recently, the Vietnamese dong has been very stable compared to the Indonesian rupiah.

FDI among five pillars for economic recovery

At the meeting between the Government and businesses on May 9, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc clarified five key measures to recover the economy including attracting investment from domestic economic sectors, boosting up exports, enhancing public investment, promoting domestic consumption and attracting FDI. 

During the a meeting on May 22, PM Phuc stressed the need to deliberate on concrete measures to optimize the investment flows shifted to Viet Nam, especially from major multinational groups and high-tech firms.

The Government leader ordered a plan to address bottlenecks against investors, with focus laid on such matters like land clearance and human resources.

The Government has made it clear on several occasions that it gives priority to luring high-tech and high added-value projects and urged authorities to take concrete actions to facilitate operations of all economic sectors, particularly the private one.

Prof. Nguyen Mai, President of the Viet Nam Association of Foreign Invested Enterprises (VAFIE), said that the global investment shift and the EU-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement offer Viet Nam big opportunities. 

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing consequences, however, it is expected to bring golden opportunity for the nation to make breakthrough in FDI attraction, he added. VGP

Thuy Dung

Vietnam needs to proactively seek high-quality FDI: economist

Vietnam needs to proactively seek high-quality FDI: economist

Vietnam must not sit still and wait for FDI to come. If it does, the best will be skimmed off by other countries, according to Nguyen Dinh Cung, a respected economist.

IZs development needs planning to attract FDI

IZs development needs planning to attract FDI

The development of industrial zones (IZs) needs a comprehensive plan to capture the transition of the foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow spurred by trade wars and the COVID-19 pandemic 

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoi apartment market Q1/2020: Grade B suffers
Hanoi apartment market Q1/2020: Grade B suffers
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The absorption fell 57% on-quarter and 51% on-year to 17% during the quarter.

New wave of EU investment whipped up by coming FTA
New wave of EU investment whipped up by coming FTA
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

A new period of EU investment development in Vietnam is right around the corner, as the historic EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to be adopted by the National Assembly early next month. 

Covid-19 highlights the need for safe, nutritious, and affordable food
Covid-19 highlights the need for safe, nutritious, and affordable food
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Hunger and malnutrition were an increasing problem worldwide before the pandemic. Restrictions imposed to curb disease spread have disrupted local and international food supply chains, making the problem even more urgent.

Gradual but radical changes set to sweep pharmaceutical landscape
Gradual but radical changes set to sweep pharmaceutical landscape
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The upcoming implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to transform the competitive landscape of Vietnam’s pharmaceutical and medical industry. 

Vietnam’s manufacturing activity signals improvement in May
Vietnam’s manufacturing activity signals improvement in May
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The sector saw a softer contraction than in April as the Covid-19 pandemic was brought under control in Vietnam.

Export offensive gains shape as lockdowns ease around the world
Export offensive gains shape as lockdowns ease around the world
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s export s are expected to bounce back as many partners are gradually exiting lockdown, in addition to the positive effects of free trade agreements.

Upcoming EVFTA to fortify lenders
Upcoming EVFTA to fortify lenders
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

European and Vietnamese banks alike could gain the upper hand down the road thanks to upcoming ratification of the historic trade deal between Vietnam and the EU.

Domestic routes resuming, international flights pending
Domestic routes resuming, international flights pending
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

As the Covid-19 epidemic is now under control in Vietnam, domestic flights have been operational again, with seat distancing no longer applied. 

ThaiBev denies rumors on stake sale of Vietnam’s No.1 brewer Sabeco
ThaiBev denies rumors on stake sale of Vietnam’s No.1 brewer Sabeco
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

ThaiBev affirms that Vietnam “continues to be one of ThaiBev’s core markets."

Hanoi office market sees stable performance despite Covid-19: Savills
Hanoi office market sees stable performance despite Covid-19: Savills
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The average gross rent decreased by a slight 1% on-quarter but increased 1% on-year.

Online recruitment on the rise, but still affected by Covid-19
Online recruitment on the rise, but still affected by Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Both enterprises and workers need new recruitment methods to optimize human resources, experts say.

Vietnam’s beer market expects big changes in 2020
Vietnam’s beer market expects big changes in 2020
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s beer market would have great changes in 2020 as the country has always been a potential market for domestic and foreign beer enterprises.

Japanese experts to arrive in Vietnam to examine lychee exports
Japanese experts to arrive in Vietnam to examine lychee exports
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Japanese experts are set to arrive in Vietnam on June 3 to examine and supervise phytosanitary measures for the lychees destined for the Northeast Asian market, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Gov’t proposes investment options to develop North-South Expressway
Gov’t proposes investment options to develop North-South Expressway
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Government has proposed to the National Assembly three options for transforming investment models at sub-projects of the Eastern North-South Expressway for consideration.

Vietnam needs to proactively seek high-quality FDI: economist
Vietnam needs to proactively seek high-quality FDI: economist
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam must not sit still and wait for FDI to come. If it does, the best will be skimmed off by other countries, according to Nguyen Dinh Cung, a respected economist.

Market to grow slowly amid ETF reviews, more selling
Market to grow slowly amid ETF reviews, more selling
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese stock market may move marginally up as investors look forward to foreign exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to complete their quarterly investment reviews.

US is VN’s biggest export market in Jan-May
US is VN’s biggest export market in Jan-May
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The US was Vietnam’s leading export market in the first five months of the year, despite a slight decrease in total export turnover.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 1
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 1
BUSINESSicon  01/06/2020 

May CPI shows slight reduction due to dropping petrol, power, rice prices

VNR proposes extending expiry date for locomotives, carriages
VNR proposes extending expiry date for locomotives, carriages
BUSINESSicon  01/06/2020 

The Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) has asked the Ministry of Transport to propose Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc extend the expiry for locomotives and carriages by three years.

IZs development needs planning to attract FDI
IZs development needs planning to attract FDI
BUSINESSicon  01/06/2020 

The development of industrial zones (IZs) needs a comprehensive plan to capture the transition of the foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow spurred by trade wars and the COVID-19 pandemic 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 