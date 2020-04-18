Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/04/2020 04:51:55 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

FDI enterprises in Vietnam preparing for life after pandemic

 
 
18/04/2020    17:25 GMT+7

Foreign-invested enterprises in Vietnam have been maintaining production despite difficulties caused by the COVID-19 outbreak while preparing plans to recover after the pandemic ends.

fdi enterprises preparing for life after pandemic hinh 0

Workers on electronic component production line at Nidec Sankyo Vietnam Co Ltd (Japan) in Saigon Hi-Tech Park.

Like domestic enterprises, the disruption of China’s manufacturing network and falling demand from foreign partners have forced foreign-invested firms to scale down operations.

Denmark-invested Sonion Vietnam Co Ltd, an electronics manufacturer in Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) in HCM City, has reorganised production by reducing operating capacity and trying to decrease the number of defective products.

According to Jason King, Sonion Vietnam’s general director, the pandemic impacting the company is inevitable but it will quickly restore full operation and compensate for the productivity shortage as soon as the Government brings the outbreak under control.

Having previously suspected the Vietnamese Government’s outbreak control measures were overreacting, Kim Dong Hwan, general director of Deayoung Electronics Vina, now strongly believes Vietnam will successfully control the pandemic and production will soon recover.

While the shortage of inputs has cut production and postponed plans for recruitment and personnel training, Hwan said the company still encouraged employees to work and focus on improving productivity and avoiding defective goods to ensure the number of orders.

“Production was reorganised to focus on the multi-purpose production process, improving facilities to enable joint production and utilising the best available resources,” Hwan said, adding that the company was also seeking new markets and preparing alternative plans for markets seriously affected by the outbreak.

After the pandemic, Deayoung Electronics Vina will prioritise research and development of products to serve the global market as demand for electronic components will surge after the world manufacturing industry resumes operation, he said.

Kim Yun Yeop, deputy general manager of Samsung HCMC CE Complex, is also optimistic about new opportunities after the pandemic. While most Samsung factories globally are affected by the virus outbreak, Samsung’s factories in Vietnam have maintained stable production, though some workers at one factory have been quarantined due to one reported infection.

“At present when the market demand has decreased, it’s favourable to implement social distancing without affecting orders. We’ve tried to take maximum measures to protect the workers’ health, keep stability so that after the pandemic is over, we will quickly increase the global market share which is affected by the outbreak,” Yeop was quoted as saying on baochinhphu.vn.

 

Le Bich Loan, deputy director of the SHTP Management Board, said the park authority was working with companies to tackle their problems and facilitate their production after the pandemic.

“After the pandemic is over, production demand will increase sharply and workers will have to work overtime. We have proposed the Prime Minister extend overtime hours for workers,” Loan said.

According to HCM City’s Department of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs, businesses need to prove the need to increase working hours due to the sudden increase in orders. However, in the current context, this could be allowed because of force majeure reasons, she said.

Despite the grim situation, the production value of the foreign direct investment (FDI) enterprises in SHTP in the first quarter exceeded US$4 billion, up 19.3 % year-on-year, equivalent to 20 % of the yearly plan.

Up to now, no job losses have happened among more than 45,600 employees at the Hi-Tech park, though about 1,950 employees have had to take leave due to work rotations or raw material shortages. Loan said businesses had reached an agreement with workers to let them return to work right after the pandemic.

Meanwhile, FDI enterprises in Dong Nai Province are also manoeuvring to maintain production and apply measures to prevent and control the outbreak while preparing to restore and expand production to compensate for their losses after the pandemic is over.

A representative of Hyosung Vietnam Co Ltd, the biggest FDI enterprise in the province with total capital of nearly US$1.5 billion, said since early this month, the company’s employees had been working on rotation. Though some factories had to halt production, it was expected that at the beginning of the third quarter, the pandemic would be put under control so production and export activities would recover.

Wu Ming Ying, chairman of Taiwan Business Association in Dong Nai Province, said “About 60 % of Taiwanese enterprises in Dong Nai said they were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, enterprises only reduce capacity and working hours and still maintain production. When the pandemic is controlled in the world, they will restore production and expand exports.” VNS

Grounds for new hope to unfreeze FDI process

Grounds for new hope to unfreeze FDI process

Vietnam’s foreign investment picture in the first quarter of 2020 showed the hardest downtrend in over a decade since the 2003 SARS pandemic, as the current coronavirus continues to thrash manufacturing, real estate, retail, services, and tourism.

Weaker VND expected to affect FDI in 2020

Weaker VND expected to affect FDI in 2020

The VND is predicted to lose 1.2 percent of its value in 2020, which will put Vietnam at a disadvantage in attracting FDI.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam export targets still attainable under certain conditions
Vietnam export targets still attainable under certain conditions
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

If Covid-19 is contained by Q2, exports will bounce back and the 7-8 percent export growth rate in 2020 will be within reach.

Vietnamese banks' rating outlooks lowered on COVID-19 impact
Vietnamese banks' rating outlooks lowered on COVID-19 impact
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on the long-term issuer default ratings (IDRs) of two State-owned banks and a wholly foreign-owned bank in Vietnam to Stable from Positive,

Vietnam accelerates process to put EU trade deal into operation
Vietnam accelerates process to put EU trade deal into operation
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

The European Union (EU) – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will officially take effect for both the EU and Vietnam after the National Assembly ratifies and the two sides complete the notification procedures under the agreement.

Transport Ministry tries to save Vietnam Airlines, experts cite legal constraints
Transport Ministry tries to save Vietnam Airlines, experts cite legal constraints
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

If enterprises are treated unequally, Vietnam will suffer immeasurable consequences, said lzwyer Truong Thanh Duc from Basico Law Firm.

VN's industrial realty still grows during pandemic
VN's industrial realty still grows during pandemic
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

While many realty segments have suffered losses from the pandemic, industrial realty business have kept growing in Vietnam.

Firms demand tax incentives to fight economic downturn
Firms demand tax incentives to fight economic downturn
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Capital city-based businesses on Thursday asked for specific tax policies from local authorities as they struggle with the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.

Vietnamese, Chinese officials discuss maintaining trade
Vietnamese, Chinese officials discuss maintaining trade
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh held phone talks with Director of China’s General Administration of Customs Ni Yuefeng and Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan on April 17

VN Finance Ministry to support businesses to ensure budget revenue
VN Finance Ministry to support businesses to ensure budget revenue
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

The Ministry of Finance will focus on improving the business climate and creating favourable conditions for businesses to accelerate growth, which is important to ensure State budget revenue amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aviation policies fair and equal for all airlines, says transport ministry
Aviation policies fair and equal for all airlines, says transport ministry
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

The Ministry of Transport said it did not assign the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to study a protection policy dedicated to Vietnam Airlines, which recently reported a loss of VND20 trillion due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Securities Commission to launch one-stop information disclosure system
State Securities Commission to launch one-stop information disclosure system
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

The State Securities Commission (SSC) will soon launch an electronic one-stop information disclosure system for the stock market, news site tinnhanhchungkhoan reported on Thursday.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 18
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 18
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Q2 growth likely to suffer from pandemic

Pandemic presents opportunity for Vietnamese enterprise restructuring
Pandemic presents opportunity for Vietnamese enterprise restructuring
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

The fact that nearly 35,000 enterprises have now withdrawn from the market three months after the COVID-19 outbreak first appeared in Vietnam reveals the huge impact it has had on business and production.

Little promise in outlook for Vietnam's Q2 exports to US, EU
Little promise in outlook for Vietnam's Q2 exports to US, EU
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has already made it quite difficult for Vietnamese goods to enter the US and EU markets and the outlook for the second quarter is also gloomy, according to Cong Thuong (Industry & Trade) newspaper.

Will the Jetstar Pacific brandname be eliminated?
Will the Jetstar Pacific brandname be eliminated?
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Jetstar Pacific Airlines (JPA), the low-cost Vietnamese air carrier, is moving ahead with the third restructuring, expected to be carried out after the epidemic ends.

Vietnamese Finance Ministry proposes tax exemption
Vietnamese Finance Ministry proposes tax exemption
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

The Ministry of Finance recently has added non-woven fabrics, which are used to produce protective clothing, into the list of import tax exemption.

Vietnam Food Association demands priority clearance for rice stuck at ports
Vietnam Food Association demands priority clearance for rice stuck at ports
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

The Vietnam Food Association has petitioned authorities to prioritise customs clearance of consignments of rice exports stuck at ports.

Twelve products face risk of being investigated for trade defence measures
Twelve products face risk of being investigated for trade defence measures
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam has announced the list of 12 products which are at risk of being investigated for trade defence measures or origin fraud and illegal conveyance.

Pork price must be stabilised: Trade Ministry
Pork price must be stabilised: Trade Ministry
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has said pork must be eligible for price stabilisation due to the high demand for this essential good on the domestic market.

Vietnamese food, foodstuff producers gear up for epidemic
Vietnamese food, foodstuff producers gear up for epidemic
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

Covid-19 has led to a sharp increase in the demand for essential goods.

Vietnam-Cuba trade agreement officially takes effect
Vietnam-Cuba trade agreement officially takes effect
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

A new trade agreement between Vietnam and Cuba officially came into force earlier this month, and is expected to help bring bilateral economic, trade and investment ties on par with their sound political relationship.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 