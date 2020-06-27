Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
FDI inflows drop 15.1 percent year on year in first half

 
 
27/06/2020    22:31 GMT+7

Vietnam recorded a year-on-year decrease of 15.1 percent in foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows to 15.67 billion USD as of June 20, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

FDI inflows drop 15.1 percent year on year in first half hinh anh 1

The Sapporo Vietnam beer factory in the southern province of Long An (Photo: VNA)

The value included 8.44 billion USD registered for 1,418 new projects, over 3.7 billion USD added to 526 existing projects, and 3.51 billion USD spent on contributing capital to or purchasing shares of domestic firms.

Among 18 sectors receiving foreign capital, the processing – manufacturing industry attracted the most – more than 8 billion USD or 51.1 percent of the total. It was followed by electricity production and distribution (3.95 billion USD, or 25.2 percent), wholesale – retail (1.08 billion USD), and real estate (nearly 850 million USD).

Meanwhile, 98 countries and territories invested in Vietnam during the period. The largest investors were Singapore (5.44 billion USD, equivalent to 34.7 percent of the total), Thailand (1.58 billion USD, 10.1 percent), and China (1.58 billion USD, 10.1 percent), followed by Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Taiwan (China), statistics show.

Foreign investors channeled capital into 57 provinces and centrally-run cities, with Bac Lieu province the top destination (4 billion USD, 25.5 percent of the total), followed by Ho Chi Minh City (over 2 billion USD, 12.9 percent), Ba Ria – Vung Tau province (1.95 billion USD, 12.4 percent), Hanoi, Binh Duong province, and Hai Phong city.

In its report, the MPI also pointed out that exports by the FDI sector in the first six months declined in both value and their proportion in Vietnam’s total overseas shipments, estimated at 79.8 billion USD (including crude oil) – equivalent to 93.3 percent of the figure in the same period last year and 65.9 percent of the country’s total figure, and 79 billion USD (excluding crude oil) – equivalent to 93.6 percent of the figure in the same period last year and 65.2 percent of the six-month value.

This sector’s imports stood at 65.6 billion USD, representing 94.6 percent of the figure in the same period last year and 56 percent of the country’s total imports in the first half of 2020.

FDI firms still posted a trade surplus of 14.2 billion USD, including crude oil, and 13.4 billion USD, excluding crude oil, during the period. That helped make up for the deficit of nearly 10.2 billion USD in the domestic sector, contributing to Vietnam’s trade surplus of over 4 billion USD during the six months, the MPI noted.

IPs, EZs attract US$6 billion despite Covid-19

Even though the pledged capital of foreign investors from January to June was not as high compared with the same period last year, industrial parks (IPs) and economic zones (EZs) nationwide managed to attract 335 foreign-invested projects worth some US$6 billion in the first half of the year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

This is still a positive sign amid the spread of Covid-19 worldwide, which has led to producers and multinational companies halting their production expansion or investment plans.

 

Besides, the suspension of international air services over the past few months has hindered investors from coming to Vietnam to learn about the market or promoting investments.

However, the number of projects getting licensed in the six-month period is almost similar to that of the same period last year.

IPs and EZs across the country attracted some 340 foreign-invested projects in January-June of last year with fresh capital totaling US$8.7 billion.

The country has recorded 9,835 foreign-invested projects worth US$197.8 billion at IPs and EZs to date and realized capital has reached 72.3%.

As for domestic investments at IPs and EZs, there were 282 projects whose combined fresh and additional capital was some VND62.7 trillion. Meanwhile, the same period last year witnessed 334 such projects with fresh capital recorded at some VND82.900 trillion.

The number of domestic projects at IPs and EZs has so far reached 9,650 with combined investments totaling VNDVND2,310 trillion. Compared to foreign-invested projects, the realized capital of domestic investments is much lower, at around 46.3%.

As of this month, Vietnam has 336 IPs covering 97,800 hectares. Of these, 261 have been put into operation and 75 others are in the site clearance and compensation phases. The occupancy rates at operational IPs are some 76%.

In addition, there are 17 coastal EZs whose combined land and water surface sizes amount to more than 845,000 hectares, while over 40,000 hectares of land at EZs has been leased.

Among 38 IPs covering 16,600 hectares inside EZs, there are 20 IPs operational and 18 IPs under construction. VNA/SGT

Le Hoang

Growing waves of FDI investment set to pose challenges for unskilled workers

Growing waves of FDI investment set to pose challenges for unskilled workers

Foreign enterprises are beginning to shift their investments into industries that require medium-level workers or higher-skilled workers as opposed to putting money into labour-intensive industries as in the past,

 
 

Other News

.
WB debars Vietnamese firm for collusive and fraudulent practices
WB debars Vietnamese firm for collusive and fraudulent practices
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The World Bank Group has announced the seven-year debarment of Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies Corporation (SBD) in connection with collusive and fraudulent practices under the Danang Sustainable City Development Project

Petrolimex pushes for PGBank-HDBank merger before Aug 31
Petrolimex pushes for PGBank-HDBank merger before Aug 31
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Petrolimex, which holds a 40% stake in the Petrolimex Group Commercial Bank (PGBank), sought to complete the merger between PGBank and the HCMC Development Bank before August 31, said the Vnexpress website.

Hanoi attracts US$17.6 billion for 229 projects
Hanoi attracts US$17.6 billion for 229 projects
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Hanoi is going to present investment certificates for 229 projects with a total value of US$17.6 billion and sign 38 memoranda of understanding worth a combined US$28.6 billion, according to the Tuoi Tre Online website.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 27
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 27
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Hanoi Gift Show 2020 to open in October

Authorities get to grips with new bad debt mountain
Authorities get to grips with new bad debt mountain
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

A spike in the amount of bad loans sitting in banks’ books has triggered Vietnamese authorities to seek new paths to recovery,

Coca-Cola suspends social media advertising despite Facebook changes
Coca-Cola suspends social media advertising despite Facebook changes
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The company condemns racism and seeks more accountability from Facebook and other platforms.

Vietnam prepares to resume international flights
Vietnam prepares to resume international flights
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

It is still unclear when Vietnam will reactivate international flights and reopen its market to foreign travelers, but agencies and travel firms all are making hectic preparations.

Banks’ support desired for mobile payments
Banks’ support desired for mobile payments
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

New approaches, especially regarding activities of banks, are required to boost the reach of mobile money agents and expand financial inclusion in Vietnam.

VN supporting firms need better policies to help them recover
VN supporting firms need better policies to help them recover
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The policies on supporting businesses have been designed well, but the support is not enough to help businesses recover losses, economists say.

Process supervision can end licence limbo
Process supervision can end licence limbo
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

Along with luring in new foreign investment inflows, one of the major tasks for the government is to tackle oversights in regards to foreign-invested projects without construction licences.

Debt limit to be adhered to despite bumps in road
Debt limit to be adhered to despite bumps in road
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

In spite of a dent in state budget revenue and a rise in spending this year causing a big fiscal deficit, the government will be able to retain the country’s public debt situation, ensuring national financial security.

Finance ministry says public investment funds borrowed from abroad must be disbursed quicker
Finance ministry says public investment funds borrowed from abroad must be disbursed quicker
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

Loans borrowed from abroad for public investment must be disbursed quicker if Vietnam is to recover economically from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Ministry of Finance.

COVID-19-induced uncertainty continues to drag on emerging East Asian bonds
COVID-19-induced uncertainty continues to drag on emerging East Asian bonds
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to drag on local currency bond markets in emerging East Asia, including Viet Nam, as investment sentiment globally and in the region wane and containment measures limit economic activity.

VEPR urges tax policies for FDI to be revised to prevent tax avoidance and evasion
VEPR urges tax policies for FDI to be revised to prevent tax avoidance and evasion
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

Vietnam needs to revise tax and land policies for foreign direct investment (FDI) companies to ensure a level playing field for businesses.

Coronavirus: Qantas to axe 6,000 jobs due to pandemic
Coronavirus: Qantas to axe 6,000 jobs due to pandemic
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

The airline says the collapse in billions of dollars of travel revenue means it has "little choice".

Olympus quits camera business after 84 years
Olympus quits camera business after 84 years
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

Once a huge camera-maker, it is looking to carve off that part of its business and focus elsewhere.

Vietnam's logistics service industry ready for opportunities from EVFTA
Vietnam's logistics service industry ready for opportunities from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

Vietnam’s logistics service industry is preparing infrastructure and techniques to grasp opportunities from the Europe-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to attract foreign investors with a wave of factories.

Bayer to pay $10.9bn to settle weedkiller cancer claims
Bayer to pay $10.9bn to settle weedkiller cancer claims
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

The chemical giant is settling almost 100,000 US lawsuits from users of its popular Roundup herbicide.

Vietnam's public debt payment at safe levels after pandemic
Vietnam's public debt payment at safe levels after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

The ratio of public debt to GDP is not too high, but the pressure of debt repayment in both VND and foreign currencies will increase in 2020-2021.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 26
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 26
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

HCM City records low credit growth, high risk of bad debts

. Latest news

