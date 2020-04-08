Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Few pharma firms in VN eye big earnings growth in 2020

 
 
09/04/2020    09:14 GMT+7

Pharmaceutical firms are not entirely confident with performance in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic has turned the global supply chain up-side-down.

Few pharma firms in VN eye big earnings growth in 2020

A lab at Ha Tay Pharmaceutical JSC (HNX: DHT). — Photo tinnhanhchungkhoan.vn

Imexpharm Corporation (HoSE: IMP) targets to increase total revenue and pre-tax profit up 23 per cent and 28.4 per cent to VND1.75 trillion (US$74.5 million) and VND260 billion in 2020, respectively.

Big player Traphaco JSC (HoSE: TRA) sets a 17 per cent growth in total revenue, which is hoped to reach VND2 trillion, and a 9 per cent increase in total profit, which is expected to hit VND180 billion in 2020.

The company in 2020-25 will focus on making new products and receive new technologies from its South Korean partner Daewoong while seeking new strategic partnerships.

Other firms such as Saigon Pharma (SPM JSC, HoSE: SPM) and Pharmedic (Pharmaceutical Medicinal JSC, HNX: PMC) eye their earnings will increase between 1 per cent and 8 per cent on-year in 2020, respectively.

Earnings at DHG Pharmaceutical JSC (HoSE: DHG) and Ha Tay Pharmaceutical JSC (HNX: DHT) are forecast to edge up this year while Lam Dong Pharmaceutical JSC (HNX: LDP) expects its pre-tax profit in 2020 will drop a quarter to more than VND9 billion.

According to the firms, the major problem for 2020 is the global supply chain, which has been interrupted and remained stagnant since the end of the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday in late January as the coronavirus pandemic has hit the entire global economy, forcing businesses to close temporarily.

 

Ha Tay Pharmaceutical JSC and DHG Pharmaceutical JSC are buying materials from Chinese suppliers. As the COVID-19 started in Wuhan, China in late December, it has disrupted the supply and caused a shortage of production inputs for the two firms.

Meanwhile, Imexpharm now has a European-standard facility. That helps the company earn 89 per cent of its total revenue from producing and distributing its own products and store a sufficient amount of materials for a potential production recovery.

The pharmaceutical stocks are widely-known as defence for investors as the companies have had good earnings based on rising demand for medicines and healthcare services and they have also had good cash dividend records.

But pharmaceutical stocks such as DHG, DHT and TRA have lost about 21.6-28 per cent in the last two months. — VNS

Facing significant expansion from multinational corporations, Vietnamese drug giants took a hit in 2019 despite new strategies, signalling an uninspiring outlook for future growth.  

While several sectors are being hit by the coronavirus outbreak, the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry is taking an advantage, with numerous expansion strategies among players being placed in the gun barrel.

 
 

.
Hanoi poised to cut regular spending by 5% to combat epidemic

Cutting costs and restructuring products are what many real estate firms are doing to deal with difficulties caused by COVID-19.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) predicts a contraction of between 13% and 32% this year.

EU finance ministers suspend talks on a recovery fund after 16 hours, amid deep divisions.

Four Vietnamese entrepreneurs have been named in the list of the world's richest people in 2020 by Forbes magazine.

There were no new ODA projects signed during March according to a report sent to the Government by the Ministry of Planning and Investment on socio-economic performance during the first quarter of the year.

The global COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant, negative impact on European business in Vietnam, according to the latest Business Climate Index (BCI) from the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham).

After Vietnam halted rice exports, Thailand pushed its export prices up, but now Vietnamese exporters are preparing to return to the world market.

President Rouhani warns IMF against "discrimination", amid reports of US opposition to request.

Vietnam Airlines is among 51 stocks that had been barred from margin lending in the second quarter, according to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE).

About 16,000 businesses are not included in the Ministry of Finance's support package on tax and land rent.

Garment 10 Company was investing in producing medical face masks as well as cloth masks with ten production lines being installed, the company's director Than Duc Viet said

The Government has officially decided to approve a new feed-in-tariff mechanism to encourage development of solar power in Vietnam.

The HCM City Department of Tourism has estimated that the city's tourism industry suffered losses worth close to $426.2 million in the first quarter of this year due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest news

