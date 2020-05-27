Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/05/2020 11:51:05 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

FIEs try to evade tax in Vietnam

 
 
28/05/2020    11:45 GMT+7

Vietnam plans to enact a law to fight against the transfer pricing tax in an effort to enforce transfer pricing rules more aggressively, according to Cao Anh Tuan, general director of the General Department of Taxation (GDT).

VEPR (the Vietnam Institiute for Economic and Policy Research), in its research on the behaviors of FIEs of evading tax, found that tricks to evade tax have become more complex and sophisticated. The loopholes in the legal framework related to customs procedures and corporate income tax have been exploited to commit tax fraud.

FIEs try to evade tax in Vietnam



According to Nguyen Hoang Anh from the Hanoi Economics University, transfer pricing is the most common way to conduct transfer pricing.

In many cases, FIEs contribute capital to enterprises with outdated equipment and machines, but declare prices higher than the real value.

This increases the enterprises’ operation costs and therefore, reduces the corporate income tax amounts they have to pay. The same method is also applied when FIEs declare input material prices.

In many cases, FIEs contribute capital to enterprises with outdated equipment and machines, but declare prices higher than the real value. 

 

In other cases, holding companies located outside Vietnam exploit the regulation that interest expenses are deducted from real income, encouraging their subsidiaries in countries with high tax rates to transfer debts to the subsidiaries with lower tax rates to enjoy the best tax duties.


FIEs can also sponsor or conduct research in countries with high tax rates and then transfer the profits back to the countries with low tax rates.

When making profit, subsidiaries of foreign enterprises have two choices: they can transfer the profits to the holding companies under the mode of dividend transfer, or retain the profit.

If they transfer profit abroad, it will be very costly, while holding companies will have to bear corporate income tax rates higher than the rates for subsidiaries. Therefore, subsidiaries retain profits to convert into passive assets, and then lend to holding companies at preferential interest rates, and use the profits to invest in other countries with higher tax rates so as to enjoy the tax deduction in that countries.

Pham The Anh from VEPR said in order to prevent tax evasion committed by FIEs, GDT should consider measures to fight against tax evasion being applied by developed countries.

European countries and the US set rules on foreign business branches to restrict the transfer of profits from countries with high tax rates to the countries with low tax rates.

Most recently, GDT collected tax arrears and imposed fines for slow tax payment on Coca Cola Vietnam, amounting to VND821 billion, including VND471 billion worth of tax.

Restricting transfer pricing and tax frauds conducted by FIEs is part of Party Politburo’s Resolution 50 on completing institutions and policies, improving the quality and efficiency of foreign investment cooperation by 2030. 

Kim Chi

Transfer pricing focus in store for overseas-invested groups

Transfer pricing focus in store for overseas-invested groups

The extent of economic restraints caused by COVID-19 now cannot be known, but the Vietnamese economy will not grow as was estimated until recently.

Is Vietnam ready to receive new FDI wave after Covid-19?

Is Vietnam ready to receive new FDI wave after Covid-19?

Prof Nguyen Mai, an expert on FDI, and chair of the Vietnam Association of Foreign Invested Enterprises (VAFIE), pointed out three problems in the picture of FDI in Vietnam.

 
 

Other News

.
Coronavirus: Von der Leyen calls €750bn recovery fund 'Europe's moment'
Coronavirus: Von der Leyen calls €750bn recovery fund 'Europe's moment'
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

A giant fund is proposed, some of it raised on capital markets, but several countries express doubts.

Foreign investors in Vietnam recuperate from COVID-19
Foreign investors in Vietnam recuperate from COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

FDI enterprises have been gradually recuperating from the coronavirus outbreak thanks to the assistance from local authorities and the government’s efforts to contain the pandemic.

Rebooting the economy during Covid-19
Rebooting the economy during Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Governments in Asia and the Pacific must think about two things when restarting their economies: when to do it and how.

Will Vietnamese e-commerce platforms Tiki and Sendo soon merge?
Will Vietnamese e-commerce platforms Tiki and Sendo soon merge?
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Following the hottest M&A retail deal of Vingroup and Masan in early 2020, the merger of Tiki and Sendo is expected to make the competition in e-commerce industry fiercer.

Revised Vietnam's GDP goals to buttress growth
Revised Vietnam's GDP goals to buttress growth
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The aftermath of the health crisis has prompted Vietnam to consider adjusting its economic growth target, 

The dilemma of commercial banks
The dilemma of commercial banks
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Banks have been warned of a sharp profit decline because of minus credit growth and higher provisions against risks.

Local airlines hopeful of increased ceiling prices
Local airlines hopeful of increased ceiling prices
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Increasing ceiling rates for airfares would bring more opportunities for local aviation firms to have flexible and suitable price policies in the domestic aviation market.

Vietnam needs more efforts to lure new FDI wave
Vietnam needs more efforts to lure new FDI wave
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

While other countries are setting up specific and clear priorities to attract FDI projects, Vietnam is still pursuing a strategy with multiple targets that could lead to missed opportunities.

Price of pork in VN rides high as supply refuses to rise
Price of pork in VN rides high as supply refuses to rise
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

There is likely false play in the way livestock companies calculate the selling price of live pigs, which is helping them maintain stellar profits in spite of the government’s calls to stabilise prices.  

Administrative reforms will help energise VN firms after pandemic
Administrative reforms will help energise VN firms after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  27/05/2020 

Simplifying administrative procedures is critical to revitalise business after the COVID-19 pandemic.          

Hotels become cheap enough to buy during COVID-19
Hotels become cheap enough to buy during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Though receiving some guests during the April holiday, hotels are still not doing well. Some have had to close and others are operating at a moderate level.

Vietnam needs to boost public spending for economic recovery
Vietnam needs to boost public spending for economic recovery
BUSINESSicon  27/05/2020 

In order to revive an economy left undermined by the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, what matters most to Vietnam is taking advantage of its current potential and seizing new opportunities to bolster growth.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 27
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 27
BUSINESSicon  27/05/2020 

Exports shrink to lowest in first half of May

Nearly US$3 billion worth of loans to BOT projects likely to become bad debt
Nearly US$3 billion worth of loans to BOT projects likely to become bad debt
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Forty-nine BOT (build-operate-transfer) transport projects have been reported as having revenue below expectations.

PM chairs meeting on development of key EZs
PM chairs meeting on development of key EZs
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting of permanent Government members in Hanoi on May 26 to discuss the development of key economic zones (EZs).

Coronavirus: France announces €8bn rescue plan for car industry
Coronavirus: France announces €8bn rescue plan for car industry
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

President Emmanuel Macron wants France to become the top producer of clean vehicles in Europe.

Vietnamese businesses ‘swim against the stream’ to seek profit
Vietnamese businesses ‘swim against the stream’ to seek profit
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

While many businesses have had to take big losses because of Covid-19, other businesses have reported profits with 2-digit growth rates.

Da Nang kickstarts economy after COVID-19 pandemic
Da Nang kickstarts economy after COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  27/05/2020 

The central city of Da Nang is planning a tourism stimulation programme named “Đà Nẵng Thank You” to revive its key economic industry as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic is under control in Vietnam.

Hit by Covid-19, Vietnam enterprises turn to domestic market
Hit by Covid-19, Vietnam enterprises turn to domestic market
BUSINESSicon  27/05/2020 

A market with population of nearly 100 million is more than enough for domestic firms to boost sales and expand market shares.

EVFTA to help cover some economic losses from pandemic
EVFTA to help cover some economic losses from pandemic
BUSINESSicon  27/05/2020 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), to take effect shortly, is expected to make up for some of the losses Vietnam’s economy incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to insiders.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 