Finance ministry says public investment funds borrowed from abroad must be disbursed quicker

 
 
26/06/2020    14:15 GMT+7

Loans borrowed from abroad for public investment must be disbursed quicker if Vietnam is to recover economically from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Ministry of Finance.

A view of Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien Metro Line No 1 project. The disbursement of public investment borrowed from abroad must be sped up in the remaining months of this year to promote post-pandemic socio-economic development. — Photo vietnambiz.vn

Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Xuan Ha told a conference on Thursday that disbursing public investment funds and loans from abroad for public investment, in particular, remained key issues as huge sums must be spent in the second half of this year.

“The workload is very huge, especially as the Government sees public investment as an important driver of post-pandemic socio-economic growth,” Ha said.

The ministry’s statistics showed that as of Wednesday, VND7.42 trillion (US$320 million) in public investment borrowed from abroad had been disbursed, equivalent to 13.1 per cent of the plan for the full year and 3.6 times higher than the same period last year.

Of the disbursed sum, VND2.8 trillion has been disbursed by ministries and central-level agencies, or 15.46 per cent of the plan. Three ministries had disbursement rates higher than 20 per cent of the plan, namely the transport, national defence and health ministries.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade, which was allocated VND138 billion of funds for public investment borrowed from abroad, has not disbursed any this year.

At local levels, the disbursed sum was equivalent to 11.98 per cent of the plan. Fourteen out of 63 provinces and cities had disbursement rates higher than 20 per cent of the plan while 10 failed to make any disbursement from the beginning of this year.

HCM City had a modest disbursement rate of 4.13 per cent due to problems in reimbursement at three projects. If the problems at the project of Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien Metro Line No 1 were tackled, the disbursement rate would reach 40 per cent.

Ministries and localities continued to disburse public investment funds borrowed from abroad planned for 2019 but transferred to 2020, estimated at nearly VND7.2 trillion in the first six months of this year.

According to Ha, the economy was hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, which also caused difficulties for projects which used official development assistance (ODA) and foreign loans.

 

The disbursement of public investment funds borrowed from abroad remained low compared to the disbursement of investment from the State budget which was estimated at 28.2 per cent of the plan.

With the current speed of disbursement coupled with the impacts of the pandemic on the economy, if no drastic solutions were taken, it would be difficult to fulfil the Government’s targets in using ODA and foreign concessional loans for this year and for the 2016-20 period, Ha said.

There were a number of reasons for the stagnation in the disbursement of public investment funds, Ha said.

He noted that COVID-19 had seriously affected the progress of projects using ODA and foreign concessional loans.

According to Truong Hung Long, Director of the ministry’s Department of Debt Management and External Finance, many big projects were conducting procedures for adjusting investment policies and it took time to negotiate lending terms with donors.

Other reasons were slow land clearance, limited capacity of contractors and disputes between investors and contractors. Many ministries and localities had not completed the allocation of public investment for such projects.

According to Ha, speeding up disbursement of public investment required determination and enhanced co-operation among Government agencies, ministries and localities.

The Ministry of Finance also urged ministries and localities to keep a close watch on the progress of public-invested projects to timely raise measures to tackle problems. — VNS

Vietnam Airlines wants $0.52 billion in preferential loans to overcome effects from pandemic

Vietnam Airlines wants $0.52 billion in preferential loans to overcome effects from pandemic

The State Capital Management Committee at Enterprises (SCMC) has asked the state to lend VND12 trillion to Vietnam Airlines for at least three years to help it survive the pandemic.

Outstanding loans of twelve inefficient projects amount VND21 trillion

Outstanding loans of twelve inefficient projects amount VND21 trillion

The outstanding loans of twelve inefficient projects under the Ministry of Industry and Trade totalled US$905 million as of the end of 2019, most were overdue, according to the Government’s report to the National Assembly.  

 
 

BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to drag on local currency bond markets in emerging East Asia, including Viet Nam, as investment sentiment globally and in the region wane and containment measures limit economic activity.

BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam needs to revise tax and land policies for foreign direct investment (FDI) companies to ensure a level playing field for businesses.

BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s logistics service industry is preparing infrastructure and techniques to grasp opportunities from the Europe-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to attract foreign investors with a wave of factories.

BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The chemical giant is settling almost 100,000 US lawsuits from users of its popular Roundup herbicide.

BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The ratio of public debt to GDP is not too high, but the pressure of debt repayment in both VND and foreign currencies will increase in 2020-2021.

BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

HCM City records low credit growth, high risk of bad debts

BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The coronavirus pandemic has left tremendous impact on Vietnam's footwear industry, with the lack of production orders and the consequent drop in exports forcing them to lay off employees. 

BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The national flag air carrier is still moving ahead with its plan to buy 50 narrow-body aircraft, though it has reported a loss of VND2.6 trillion in Q1.

BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Amidst the global trend of investment shifts, Hanoi is betting on new orientations and solutions to increase its appeal, expecting to open opportunities for international investors to venture further afield.

BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Analysts believe that mentors and angel investors in Vietnam are spending time taking care of their existing investment portfolios, rather than seeking new investors.

BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Humankind has observed three industrial revolutions in the past 260 years. The first recognised James Watt as the typical pioneer, inventing the steam engine in 1760 which helped with performing tasks previously carried out by hand. 

BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The pandemic has created big changes in society as people shop, gather and learn online, and use smartphones and TVs for entertainment more regularly.

FEATUREicon  18 giờ trước 

In the first months of 2020, the office segment remained resilient in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City admit the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FEATUREicon  20 giờ trước 

In general, foreign investors are seeking safe, stable investment environments with established real estate market practices, rule of law, and structured land ownership, with available financial support from banks.

BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the suspension of a master plan to develop the Bac Van Phong special economic zone in Khanh Hoa Province until the National Assembly agrees to pass the law on special administrative and economic zones.

FEATUREicon  18 giờ trước 

The National Assembly has passed the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement, ushering in a new economic, trade, and investment co-operation outlook for both Vietnam and the EU.

BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietinbank (CTG) has approved a plan to sell 50 percent of its holdings in the bank’s financial arm Vietinbank Leasing Company Limited.

BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Instead of reducing taxes and fees, the State needs to set reasonable policies to develop automobile supporting industries, experts say.

BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has signed Circular 11/2020/TT-BCT about rules of origin in the European Union – Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

BUSINESSicon  25/06/2020 

With the current upheaval taking place around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, how can geopolitical frictions between the major powers impact nations like Vietnam that are looking to attract top investment?

