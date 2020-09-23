Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
First batch of fragrant rice to be exported under EVFTA

23/09/2020    13:15 GMT+7

The first batch of fragrant rice would be shipped to the EU under the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) by the end of this month, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

First batch of fragrant rice to be exported under EVFTA
Rice is one of the key products of Vietnam. Vietnamese businesses and farmers will focus on meeting the EU’s strict quality requirements, expanding the growing area and export volume, diversifying varieties, and building brands for Vietnamese varieties in the EU market. – Photo baochinhphu.vn

An announcement ceremony was held on Tuesday at the southern province of An Giang’s Thoai Son Food One Member Co., Ltd, one of five companies under Lộc Trời Group in charge of exporting rice to the EU.

This shipment will contain 126 tonnes of Jasmine 85 fragrant rice.

Lộc Trời Group has focused on investment in growth and quality control for the EU market since 2018. More than 10,000 tonnes including Jasmine 85, Japonica DS1, OM18 and OM5451 have been exported to this market. To pave the way for the EVFTA, which officially took effect on August 1, the group prepared seeds, growing areas and farmers as well as actively working with its EU partners to grasp the volume, varieties and other demands of the EU.

Chairman of Lộc Trời Group Huynh Van Thon said his group was aiming to become one of the largest exporters of rice to the EU by concentrating its resources on meeting the EU’s strict quality requirements, expanding its growing area and export volume, diversifying varieties, and building brands for Vietnamese varieties in the EU market.

“With the strategy of joining the global supply chain and always meeting high standards, Lộc Trời Group will endeavour to take advantage of the EVFTA’s incentives to bring Vietnamese rice and other agricultural products to markets around the world,” Thon said.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong said the EVFTA was the key for Vietnam’s agricultural exports to reach new markets. With 27 member countries, a population of 511 million, and GDP of over US$35,000 per capita, the EU is a big market with a high income.

Cuong said the EU had earmarked Vietnam a quota of 80,000 tonnes of rice with zero per cent tax rate per year (including 30,000 tonnes of milled rice, 20,000 tonnes of unmilled rice and 30,000 tonnes of fragrant rice), in addition to 100,000 tonnes of broken rice.

 

For other products made from rice, the EU will bring the tax rate down to zero per cent after three to five years.

“To take advantage of this agreement, the agricultural sector needs to promote the restructuring of production chains, in which there will be a close connection among co-operatives, businesses and farmers to set up a closed process from materials to processing, ensuring traceability, food safety and paying attention to packaging and labels,” Cuong said.

“That way, we can exploit the EU market well,” he added.

Lộc Trời is implementing a roadmap towards the goal of consuming one million tonnes of rice through the construction and development of a system of 1,000 affiliated co-operatives, in which it will use 1,000 drones in agricultural production by 2024.

According to the General Department of Customs, Vietnam’s export turnover to the EU reached $3.78 billion in August, about $600 million higher than the average for the first seven months of the year.

Sine the EVFTA was implemented, many Vietnamese export products have witnessed positive changes in the EU market. Other agricultural products to be exported to the EU under the agreement include shrimp, coffee and passion fruit.  VNS

Other News

.
Central bank: Cryptocurrencies are not accepted in Vietnam
Central bank: Cryptocurrencies are not accepted in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  23/09/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has not accepted cryptocurrencies as a currency and a legal means of payment, said Nghiem Thanh Son, Deputy Director of the SBV's Payment Department.

EVFTA brings new impetus for Vietnam’s fishery exports
EVFTA brings new impetus for Vietnam’s fishery exports
BUSINESSicon  23/09/2020 

Shipments of Vietnamese fishery products to the EU in August, the first month the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement took effect, increased by around 10 percent over July, demonstrating the positive effect of the deal.

Air transport ground service firms stand out amid pandemic
Air transport ground service firms stand out amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  23/09/2020 

Since the first coronavirus cases were detected in Vietnam in March, the outlook for air transport-related stocks has remained negative.

VN initiates anti-dumping investigation on sugar imported from Thailand
VN initiates anti-dumping investigation on sugar imported from Thailand
BUSINESSicon  22/09/2020 

Vietnam for the first time will investigate signs of dumping of sugar imported from Thailand, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on Monday.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 22
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 22
BUSINESSicon  22/09/2020 

Hotel rates down steeply as COVID-19 keeps away tourists

Support for domestic pharmaceutical industry to rise in Vietnam
Support for domestic pharmaceutical industry to rise in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  22/09/2020 

The Vietnamese Government's support for the local pharmaceutical industry will remain steadfast, according to Fitch Solutions.

Unprofitable SOEs avoid bankruptcy
Unprofitable SOEs avoid bankruptcy
BUSINESSicon  22/09/2020 

The number of bankrupt state-owned enterprises (SOE) in reality is low, and is not commensurate with the number of private enterprises in bankruptcy.

VN's livestock industry grows fast, but problems still exist
VN's livestock industry grows fast, but problems still exist
BUSINESSicon  22/09/2020 

Agricultural production satisfies domestic demand and brings $40 billion a year from exports, but periodic demand-supply imbalance has caused farmers to suffer.

Samsung eyes conversion into export processing firm
Samsung eyes conversion into export processing firm
BUSINESSicon  21/09/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee has this month submitted a proposal to the Government seeking approval for Samsung CE Complex Electronics Co. Ltd (SEHC Company) to convert into an export processing enterprise.

Domestic purchases, earnings hope to drive market: analysts
Domestic purchases, earnings hope to drive market: analysts
BUSINESSicon  21/09/2020 

Domestic capital and corporate earnings-based buying are key to the growth of Vietnamese shares this week amid the shortage of macroeconomic news and prolonged net foreign selling.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 21
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 21
BUSINESSicon  21/09/2020 

Tourism industry looks to bounce back

Amid Covid-19 pandemic, hotels in Hanoi Old Quarter up for sale
Amid Covid-19 pandemic, hotels in Hanoi Old Quarter up for sale
BUSINESSicon  21/09/2020 

After several months of having no customers, many hotels in Hanoi's Old Quarter have had to close and some hotels have even posted ads for sale at the price of tens of billions of dong.

Seaport companies less affected amid pandemic
Seaport companies less affected amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  21/09/2020 

Seaport companies still reported positive earnings despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Without coal-fired thermal power, can Vietnam afford expensive 'clean power'?
Without coal-fired thermal power, can Vietnam afford expensive 'clean power'?
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has not yet confirmed the complete withdrawal from use of coal-fired thermal power, but is designing a roadmap to reduce the proportion of this kind of power for the nation’s electricity output.

Unable to lend to businesses, banks offer consumer loans to individuals
Unable to lend to businesses, banks offer consumer loans to individuals
FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

Deposits at banks continue to increase, though deposit interest rates have been decreasing. With plentiful capital, banks are inviting individuals who want to borrow money to buy houses and cars.

Vietnam’s GDP to grow 2-3 percent this year: former GSO director
Vietnam’s GDP to grow 2-3 percent this year: former GSO director
BUSINESSicon  21/09/2020 

Vietnam’s GDP growth this year can reach 2 – 3 percent, according to former director of the General Statistics Office (GSO) Nguyen Bich Lam.

Manufacturing automobiles is a costly game
Manufacturing automobiles is a costly game
FEATUREicon  20/09/2020 

Automobile manufacturers usually incur a loss for the first 5-10 years of operation, but some of them have had to give up the game because they could not afford the high costs.

Forbes’ 30 Under 30 includes two Vietnamese whose company makes shoes from coffee grounds, recycled plastic
Forbes’ 30 Under 30 includes two Vietnamese whose company makes shoes from coffee grounds, recycled plastic
FEATUREicon  20/09/2020 

Two Vietnamese are among the 2020 Forbes’ 30 Under 30 of Europe in the Social Entrepreneur Category.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 20
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 20
BUSINESSicon  20/09/2020 

Banks ask for higher credit quota to prepare for peak lending season

Ministers, local leaders urged to enhance public investment disbursement
Ministers, local leaders urged to enhance public investment disbursement
BUSINESSicon  20/09/2020 

Ministers and leaders of People’s Committees of cities and provinces nationwide are required to remove difficulties and promote the disbursement of public investment as well as production, business and consumption.

