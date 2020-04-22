First-ever Vietnamese lawyer joins Freshfields’ international partnership

Freshfields has elected counsel Bui Thanh Tien, one of the leading corporate and finance lawyers in Vietnam, to the firm’s international partnership.

Bui Thanh Tien, the fresh Vietnam-based partner at Freshfields

In his almost 20 years at Freshfields, Tien has acted on some of the most high-profile transactions in Vietnam, often involving billions of dollars as well as complex and innovative deal structures.

Aside with advising private equity investors and investment banks on their investments and divestments, Tien has extensive experience serving banking and finance sector clients, representing financial institutions from around the world on a range of matters spanning corporate financing, project and asset financing, and restructuring.

Marking this special occasion, Tony Foster, Vietnam managing partner at Freshfields, has congratulated Tien on his well-deserved election to the partnership.

“At a time when clients are facing unprecedented challenges, Tien brings a formidable combination of global expertise and in-depth local experience,” Foster said, adding that the fresh move underlines the importance of Vietnam in the world as well as attests to the firm’s commitment to further development in the country.

“Tien’s move into the top ranks of one of the top law firms in the world demonstrates to younger Vietnamese lawyers that there are no limits on where their skills can take them,” Foster noted.

With the election of Bui Thanh Tien, Freshfields for the first time has two Vietnam-based partners.

Freshfields is a Magic Circle law firm that dates back to 1743, when it started representing the Bank of England (now still a client of the firm). The law firm has been in Vietnam since 1994, when the country opened up to international business.

With a 2,800-plus lawyer team, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP is a global law firm widely recognised for its long-standing track record of successfully supporting the world's leading national and multinational corporations, financial institutions and governments on ground-breaking and business-critical mandates. VIR

Anh Duc