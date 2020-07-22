Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
First housing project in Khanh Hoa allowed to sell apartments to foreigners

23/07/2020    10:56 GMT+7

The Scenia Bay Complex became the first housing project in Khanh Hoa Province allowed to sell apartments to foreigners, according to a recent announcement of the provincial Department of Construction.

Scenia Bay Complex became the first housing project in Khanh Hoa Province allowed to sell apartments to foreigners. — Photo baodautu.vn

Located at No. 25, 26 Pham Van Dong Street, Vinh Hai Ward, Nha Trang City, the project was developed by Nha Trang Bay Joint Stock Company covering an area of more than 7,660sq.m with 42 storeys and 704 apartment units raining from 40sq.m to 107sq.m each.

Foreigners were allowed to own a maximum of 30 per cent of the total apartment units at Scenia Bay Complex, meaning that a maximum of 211 apartment units could be sold to foreigners.

The provincial Department of Construction banned foreign buyers from reselling their properties at Scenia for profits. Any transactions with foreigner buyers must be reported to the provincial construction department the day of signing the contract via email or paper documents.

Tran Nam Binh, deputy director of the provincial Department of Construction, said that some commercial housing projects in Khanh Hoa were conducting procedures for the permission of selling apartments to foreigners.

He said that the provincial department would study the projects’ legality carefully together with agreement from relevant ministries and agencies to allow sales of apartments to foreigners.  

 

In October last year, two companies, one headquartered in Long An and one in Khanh Hoa, were found to have illegally sold a total of 65 apartments at Gold Coast and Napoleon Castle projects in Nha Trang to foreigners.

The two above projects were located in areas which had not been clarified whether foreigners could own homes or not.

The provincial construction department asked these two companies to terminate the illegal contracts with foreigners.  VNS

Other News

.
Business licences to be required for internal transport
Business licences to be required for internal transport
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Units, organisations or companies that use internal transport will have to obtain transport business licences if the proposed revised law on road traffic from the Ministry of Transport is passed.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 23
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 23
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam to increase rice exports to EU under EVFTA

FDI relocation "wave" still unclear as Vietnam faces competition from India, Thailand, Indonesia
FDI relocation "wave" still unclear as Vietnam faces competition from India, Thailand, Indonesia
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Vietnam has a great opportunity to receive new FDI, but it has been warned of the ‘the other side of the coin’.

Generating power for green recovery and sustainable future
Generating power for green recovery and sustainable future
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

In the wake of Vietnam’s first ever National Energy Summit in July 2020, Swedish ambassador Ann Måwe reflects over Sweden’s journey, and areas where the two countries can cooperate in the development of renewable energy.

20 years of Vietnam’s stock market
20 years of Vietnam’s stock market
BUSINESSicon  22/07/2020 

The Ho Chi Minh City Securities Center (the forerunner of the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange, or HoSE) held its first trading session in July 2000, marking the birth of Vietnam’s securities market.

Should Vietnam pursue hi-tech or ecological agriculture?
Should Vietnam pursue hi-tech or ecological agriculture?
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

In an agricultural ecosystem, the impact caused by humans, such as a decline in biodiversity, which affects food chains and food networks, has created more risks.

ASEAN Online Sale Day set for August 8
ASEAN Online Sale Day set for August 8
BUSINESSicon  22/07/2020 

The ASEAN Online Sale Day (AOSD), an initiative of Vietnam within ASEAN’s cooperative framework, is to take place on e-commerce platforms on August 8,

Vietnam, New Zealand facilitate border clearance of agro-forestry-aquatic products via e-Cert
Vietnam, New Zealand facilitate border clearance of agro-forestry-aquatic products via e-Cert
BUSINESSicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnam and New Zealand have agreed to facilitate border clearance of agricultural, forestry and aquatic products through the use of electronic certification (e-Cert).

Vietnam vows to raise rice value
Vietnam vows to raise rice value
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s rice export turnover in the first five months increased by 13 percent compared with the same period last year with the average export price of $485 per ton, a report said.

Consumer lending expands too rapidly
Consumer lending expands too rapidly
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The number of consumer loans has been increasing rapidly, but the legal framework to control the activities is not strong.

More coffee chains open in Vietnam after Covid-19
More coffee chains open in Vietnam after Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  22/07/2020 

Investors have rushed to open coffee shops as retail premises rent has become very reasonable and the market is returning to a "new normal" status.

Vietnam’s GDP forecast to grow 3.8 percent this year
Vietnam’s GDP forecast to grow 3.8 percent this year
BUSINESSicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnam’s economic growth rate this year would reach 3.8% if there is no second COVID-19 outbreak in the second half of the year and economic activities gradually resume.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 22
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 22
BUSINESSicon  22/07/2020 

Fitch Solutions: Vietnam to gain from shifts in apparel manufacturing

Trade Ministry proposes to loosen barriers for foreign players in oil and petrol trade
Trade Ministry proposes to loosen barriers for foreign players in oil and petrol trade
BUSINESSicon  21/07/2020 

Once the proposal of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is approved, the petrol and oil trading scene may see more foreign players.

VN banks to face competition from foreign rivals
VN banks to face competition from foreign rivals
BUSINESSicon  21/07/2020 

Domestic banks are expected to face increasing competition, especially as European banks will be able to access the Vietnamese market when the European Union-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect.

What should Vietnam do to attract multinationals?
What should Vietnam do to attract multinationals?
BUSINESSicon  22/07/2020 

Not all foreign investors who leave China will automatically choose Vietnam as the next destination, Deputy Regional Managing Director of the US-ASEAN Business (USABC) Council Vu Tu Thanh said recently.

Global shutdown continues to hinder export numbers
Global shutdown continues to hinder export numbers
BUSINESSicon  21/07/2020 

Vietnam is expected to continue witnessing massive difficulties in boosting exports in the second half of 2020 due to its key markets suffering from a decline in consumption, leading to a drop in demand for imports.

Electricity single-price policy not feasible: experts
Electricity single-price policy not feasible: experts
BUSINESSicon  22/07/2020 

Chair of the Vietnam Energy Association Tran Viet Ngai believes that the solution of setting one common electricity retail price is not feasible.

Creating global connections for supporting industries
Creating global connections for supporting industries
BUSINESSicon  21/07/2020 

Companies that provide support to manufacturing and processing industries may have grown steadily in recent years but many are still struggling to connect to the global market.

VN unlikely to reach pepper export target this year
VN unlikely to reach pepper export target this year
BUSINESSicon  21/07/2020 

Vietnam may not reach its pepper export goal for this year due to many difficulties, according to the Viet Nam Pepper Association (VPA).

