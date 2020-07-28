Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
First protocol amending ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement approved

28/07/2020    14:43 GMT+7

The Government has issued a resolution approving the first protocol that amends the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA).

The protocol was signed on January 22, 2019.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade is in charge of implementing the protocol in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and other relevant ministries and agencies. Their work aims to support the business community in capitalising on opportunities, rights and interests brought about by the document.

 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is assigned to complete procedures for related external work before August 1.

ATIGA came into effect on May 17, 2010. The agreement targets the elimination of tariffs to foster trade among Southeast Asian nations, supports joint efforts to handle non-tariff barriers, and promotes customs cooperation inside the bloc.

According to the pact, ASEAN member states offer each other incentives that are equal or higher than those applied for ASEAN’s partners in free trade agreements signed by the bloc./. VNA

 
 

Vietnam's trade surplus continued to grow in H1 despite Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The trade surplus soared in the first six months, though the GDP rate grew by only 0.36 percent in Q2 as Covid-19 escalated in many countries.

VN securities firms enjoy strong Q2 gains
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

After touching bottom in the first quarter of 2020 because of COVID-19, Vietnam’s stock market staged a strong comeback in the following quarter, allowing securities firms to enjoy sharp increases in both revenue and profit.

Increase in M&amp;A deals looks imminent in property sector
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Many analysts think now is a good time for investors looking for acquisitions in the property industry to act since difficulties caused by the Covide-19 pandemic have thrown up opportunities.

New renewable energy policy enters limelight
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam has demonstrated significant progress in promoting renewable energy thanks to its policies over recent years, 

Towards greener, healthier urban lives
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Green buildings and energy-efficient realty projects have received much global attention in past years and the latest moves from the government show that Vietnam is refusing to be left behind.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 28
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

HCM City speeds up disbursement of public funds to fuel growth

Vietnam's catfish industry experiencing tough days, no improvement expected this year
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Catfish products saw the strongest decline among seafood exports in the first six months of the year. With weak demand, a gloomy year is anticipated for the industry.

VN-Index tipped to approach 900 points by the end of this year
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Brokerages have forecast that the benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh exchange may approach 900 points by the end of this year despite worries over a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Resurgence of Covid-19 further thwarts Danang's economic recovery
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The complicated progression of Covid-19 in Danang has dealt a blow to the city’s efforts to grow its economy this year and may drag Vietnam's economic recovery.

VN banks still make high profits, though businesses hit hard by Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Applying drastic measures to cut costs and ease reliance on capital sources, commercial banks continued to make profits in the first half if the year, However, they have been warned of bad debts ahead.

Gold prices hit all-time high
BUSINESSicon  27/07/2020 

Gold prices soared near VND57 million (US$2,486) per tael (1.2 ounces) on the local market on first day of the week while the yellow metal also made its history in prices, hitting an all-time high.

Organisations rush to sell Sacombank shares to retrieve debts
BUSINESSicon  27/07/2020 

Some organisations have rushed to sell shares of Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank) to retrieve bad debts, but it was not easy to find buyers agreeing with the offered price.

VN stocks under pressure as virus cases weigh on market sentiment
BUSINESSicon  27/07/2020 

 Vietnamese shares are on the edge of declining this week as worries about the second wave of coronavirus spread increased after new cases were reported over the weekend.

Planning for an energy-rich future
BUSINESSicon  27/07/2020 

Thanks to the government’s recent mechanisms on renewable energy, Vietnam is doing all it can to facilitate further attraction of the private sector.

VN law should be changed to better protect online consumers
BUSINESSicon  27/07/2020 

Attending a workshop discussing the laws held by Vietnam Consumer Protection Association in Ha Noi last week, experts said more effective solutions are needed to protect consumers.

Pandemic forces firms to restruture
BUSINESSicon  27/07/2020 

The heavy impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the domestic and global economies were requiring firms to reshape their production and business strategies as well as their competition models to increase resilience against external shocks.

Vietnam emerges as the world’s No2 rice exporter
BUSINESSicon  27/07/2020 

Vietnam has beaten Thailand to become the second biggest rice exporter in the world after the latter decided to slash rice exports due to prolonged drought and strong baht.

Competitive power market still afar
BUSINESSicon  27/07/2020 

There are three criteria for assessing goods and services— including prices, quality and customer service. 

Vietnam urged to be cautious about Chinese investment
BUSINESSicon  27/07/2020 

Growing Chinese investment to Vietnam could turn the Southeast Asian country into a transshipment point for China to reroute its exports to a third country.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 27
BUSINESSicon  27/07/2020 

Vietnamese shirmp sells well in US, China despite COVID-19

