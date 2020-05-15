Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/05/2020 02:05:04 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN footwear companies unsure about the future

 
 
20/05/2020    15:00 GMT+7

The fate of 4 million workers in the footwear industry depends on the recovery of exports after Covid-19 ends.

Vietnam Leather, Footwear and Handbag Association’s (LEFASO) secretary general Phan Thi Thanh Xuan said footwear companies are facing ‘unprecedented difficulties’.

VN footwear companies unsure about the future

The number of orders for April and May dropped by 70 percent, and about 800,000 workers have lost jobs temporarily. The figure may rise to 1.2 million workers by the end of April.

The negotiations for orders in Q2 and Q3 have not wrapped up, and no one will be sure about the possibility of signing contracts until the end of the year.

A senior executive of Phuc Yen Shoes JSC said no one knows how the enterprises’ operation will be in May.

The enterprise is struggling to fulfill old orders, while products are heaped up in storehouses as importers have asked to delay the delivery time until June and July. After that, workers will stay off work waiting for new jobs.

The enterprise is struggling to fulfill old orders, while products are heaped up in storehouses as importers have asked to delay the delivery time until June and July. After that, workers will stay off work waiting for new jobs.

 


He said the current situation is extremely difficult. The company will pay allowances to 1,500 workers, which is 70 percent of the regional minimum wage. This will cost the company VND3 billion a month.

“We have optimized all stages of the production process and cut costs. We will have to look for new niche markets and design solutions to recover after the epidemic’s peak, though there is no answer to the question when the export markets would recover,” he said.

As Covid-19 has been affecting Europe and the UK, the two major export markets for Ha Tay Chemical Weave Co Ltd, for the last two months, the export of sports shoes of the company has stalled. It is also very difficult to find supplies of materials to maintain production.

According to the company’s director Nguyen Thanh Tung, production stagnation has disrupted the entire supply chain. The company still cannot find alternative material sources and has had to negotiate with clients on delaying the deliveries or changing some materials.

The director went on to say that seeking domestic alternative suppliers will be the major solution of the company to prevent it from falling into the material crisis.

According to Truong Thanh Hoai, director of the Industry Department, textile and garment and footwear are the key industries of Vietnam which make up 23 percent of total export turnover.

The characteristic of the industries is that only 10 percent of their products are sold domestically, while 90 percent is for export.

To help enterprises in the industries cope with difficulties, MOIT has proposed delaying the 2019 corporate income tax and VAT payment until the end of Q4 2020.

Le Ha

Textile and footwear firms go local to survive pandemic

Textile and footwear firms go local to survive pandemic

While most textile and footwear enterprises in Vietnam struggled to find alternative sources of raw materials to maintain production, some with local sources have survived during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam footwear industry likely to hit goals in 2020

Vietnam footwear industry likely to hit goals in 2020

The domestic leather and footwear industry was in good shape to reach its goals this year, according to Phan Thi Thanh Xuan, Vice Chairwoman and General Secretary of the Vietnam Leather and Footwear Association (Lefaso).

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam ranks 2nd in top 10 fastest growing wealth markets
Vietnam ranks 2nd in top 10 fastest growing wealth markets
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Vietnam ranked second, following Bangladesh, in the top 10 fastest growing wealth markets from 2010 to 2019.

Controversy around abolishment on petrol price stabilisation fund
Controversy around abolishment on petrol price stabilisation fund
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Authorities want to maintain the petrol price stabilisation fund as a tool to keep retail prices stable and give them the ability to intervene in the market when necessary.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 20
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 20
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Banks aid 318,000 COVID-19 affected borrowers

Vietnam strives to have over half of population shopping online by 2025
Vietnam strives to have over half of population shopping online by 2025
BUSINESSicon  19/05/2020 

Vietnam is aiming to have 55 percent of its population shopping online by 2025, with average consumer spending rising to $600 per year, according to a master plan on e-commerce development for 2021-25 recently approved by Deputy PM Trinh Dinh Dung.

Vietnamese banks warned about capital shortage risk
Vietnamese banks warned about capital shortage risk
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Overdue debts, which are increasing rapidly during Covid-19, will adversely affect business results and capital growth capability of many commercial banks in Vietnam.

Bamboo Airways plans to restart air route to US in late 2021
Bamboo Airways plans to restart air route to US in late 2021
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Bamboo Airways has set targets of doubling its domestic air routes to 60 by the end of 2020, and raising the number of international routes from six to 25, with that to the US expected to be re-launched in late 2021 or early 2022.

Total assets of banks in Vietnam stand at $522 billion
Total assets of banks in Vietnam stand at $522 billion
BUSINESSicon  19/05/2020 

Total assets of credit institutions and foreign banks in Vietnam by the end of the first quarter of this year inched down 0.72 per cent to VND12.48 quadrillion (US$521.76 billion) compared with the end of last year.

Lack of good news to slow market growth: analysts
Lack of good news to slow market growth: analysts
BUSINESSicon  19/05/2020 

Local stocks are expected to keep rising this week but their growth would be slower as goods news dries up.

Mobile money to boom in Vietnam
Mobile money to boom in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  19/05/2020 

The government of Vietnam is moving ahead with a plan to put mobile money into use to reduce social contact and cash circulation.

VN banks eye post-pandemic business opportunities
VN banks eye post-pandemic business opportunities
BUSINESSicon  19/05/2020 

Banks are ready to seize business opportunities in the coming months as the COVID-19 pandemic has been basically controlled in Vietnam and domestic production and business are expected to accelerate soon.

VN dairy expected to continue growing in 2020: VIRAC
VN dairy expected to continue growing in 2020: VIRAC
BUSINESSicon  19/05/2020 

VIRAC forecasts that the dairy industry prospect in 2020 will continue to grow at a high level, increase investment capital in dairy farms to reduce dependence on imported milk and to meet the needs of people’s domestic consumption.

VN enterprises need protection from takeovers: experts
VN enterprises need protection from takeovers: experts
BUSINESSicon  19/05/2020 

Vietnamese businesses reeling under financial stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic have become vulnerable to foreign takeovers and need the Government's support, according to experts.

Property firms top bond issuers, having risks as outstanding bonds much higher than equities
Property firms top bond issuers, having risks as outstanding bonds much higher than equities
BUSINESSicon  19/05/2020 

Property firms were the top bond issuers in the first four months of this year, but the race of issuing bonds to raise capital in the context of tightened credit was creating risks as many had much higher outstanding bonds than their equities.

Vietnamese enterprises grasp opportunities amid COVID-19
Vietnamese enterprises grasp opportunities amid COVID-19
VIDEOicon  19/05/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused enormous impacts on Ho Chi Minh City in particular and Vietnam in general. 

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 19
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 19
BUSINESSicon  19/05/2020 

Vietnamese, US footwear firms to discuss trade amid pandemic

Measures proposed to promote casino operations
Measures proposed to promote casino operations
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

The Vietnam Association of Foreign Invested Enterprises (VAFIE) has suggested the development of casino services as a means of economic recovery, in a document submitted to the Government.

Vietnam holds advantages as investors look beyond China: Experts
Vietnam holds advantages as investors look beyond China: Experts
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

Vietnam holds a number of advantages against other countries at a time when investors are looking to exit China, according to experts.

China changes policy, buys Vietnam’s rice
China changes policy, buys Vietnam’s rice
BUSINESSicon  19/05/2020 

Previously, China imported rice in small quantities from Vietnam, but the country has recently increased imports from Vietnam and accepted higher prices.

Vietnam economy accelerates to get back to normal state
Vietnam economy accelerates to get back to normal state
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

With the resumption of key economic sectors' activities, such as manufacturing, services and retail, Vietnam’s economy is accelerating to get back to its normal state.

When Apple comes to Vietnam and FDI flow starts moving
When Apple comes to Vietnam and FDI flow starts moving
FEATUREicon  18/05/2020 

Apple is making clearer signals in the production of components and products in Vietnam, opening up opportunities for Vietnam to participate more deeply in the global value chain.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 