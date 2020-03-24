Ford temporarily suspends production in Vietnam due to COVID-19

Ford Motor Company has announced it will temporarily cease production at its assembly plant in Vietnam in response to the growing impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A Ford Vietnam representative said the suspension of production will begin on March 26 and last for several weeks, depending on disease developments, the government’s restrictions, suppliers’ operations, customer demand, as well as the assembly plant’s inventory.

Ford Vietnam committed to standing shoulder to shoulder with its agents to ensure the safety of its staff and customers, while maintaining sales and customer care services as normal.

Alongside Vietnam, Ford Motor Company has also decided to temporarily suspend its vehicle and engine production at its International Markets Group (IMG) manufacturing sites in other markets, including India, Thailand and South Africa.

“The health and safety of our employees, dealers, customers, partners and communities is our highest priority,” said IMG President Mark Ovenden. “We are continuing to act in real time and taking added safety measures by temporarily halting production at our manufacturing sites in the international markets.”

Located in Hai Duong province, north of Vietnam, the Ford plant assembles major products such as EcoSport, Tourneo, Everest, Explorer, Transit or Ranger, which are very popular with customers. VOV