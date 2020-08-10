Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/08/2020 15:49:40 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Foreign access urged for holiday property

10/08/2020    15:36 GMT+7

The Ministry of Construction has sent a proposal to the government to permit non-national individuals and organisations to purchase holiday property in Vietnam.

Foreign access urged for holiday property
An array of provinces provide potential buyers with unlimited beauty

Under the current legal framework of the Law on Housing 2014, while foreign buyers are now permitted to own residential property in Vietnam only, they cannot buy other property types such as second homes or holiday properties, despite the high demand shown for it.

Vietnam is one of few countries in the region which have not yet permitted this type of purchase. Others such as Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand have been providing incentives to woo foreign buyers for such property types.

The main reason for this, according to DKRA Vietnam’s research and development director Nguyen Hoang, was because non-national involvement in the purchase of some projects could impact national security.

The Ministry of Construction (MoC) however believes that the proposal would become one of several long-term solutions that could reduce the stockpile in the holiday market while the domestic investment capital flow is limited.

Hoang from DKRA said if this proposal is approved, it could be an active solution to push up the vacation property segment in Vietnam with many added benefits such as diversifying demand for the market and attracting more investment from foreign individuals.

Apart from that, if the government permits foreign buyers to own such property in Vietnam, developers will be forced to improve themselves in terms of transparency and more effective operation and management, in order to meet the strict requirements from international owners.

The United Nations’ World Tourism Organization last year recognised Vietnam as one of the world’s 20 fastest-growing travel destinations. Pre-pandemic, Vietnam welcomed approximately two million foreign visitors in the month of January alone.

According to Michael Piro, COO of Indochina Capital, Vietnam is also continuing to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) despite the turmoil – in June alone, FDI attraction grew 3.1% on-year.

“This has led to a significant increase in interest from property buyers from China, Taiwan, the Republic of Korea, Japan, and Hong Kong (China) – markets that are top foreign investors and key tourism source markets for Vietnam,” said Piro.

Other advantages to lure overseas buyers into Vietnam include attractive and competitive land prices, while rental yields remain high. Average rental yield for high-end, luxury condominiums in Ho Chi Minh City is twice as high as that in Hong Kong and Shanghai, and about 2.5 percentage points higher than in Bangkok.

 

Buyers have a plethora of choice in terms of location for their second homes in Vietnam, with stunning landscapes, vibrant cuisine, and hospitable populations making the country a perfect destination for such a venture.

“Allowing foreign investors to enter the hospitality market can help boost the quality of offerings, which will increase funding in tourism infrastructure and improve investor returns,” Piro said.

He added that Indochina’s experience in developing branded residences as second homes in many provinces has shown that motivated buyers are willing to invest through long-term lease contracts, if they cannot acquire land use rights certificates.

Thailand successfully increased the number of returning visitors by raising foreign home ownership levels, and Piro believes Vietnam can trigger a similar effect by easing regulations to allow investors to own hospitality products such as condotels and villas, which would act as their holiday or second homes.

“To prevent threats to national security due to control over large land areas, interventions such as imposing a minimum value on the price of hospitality properties can be set to avoid foreign dominance in the affordable segment, and require all foreign-owned properties to be leased back into a mandatory rental pool managed by the operator,” he added.

“Akin to residential products, foreign ownership of hospitality property can be kept limited to projects from experienced developers.”

Figures from the Vietnam National Real Estate Association show that holiday and second home properties have been developing strongly over the last five years.

The whole market is estimated at US$23 billion capital value with hundreds of thousands of products – with more than 82,000 tourism apartments, 28,000 villas, and more than 15,000 townhouses. VIR

Bich Ngoc

Is cash flow heading for VN real estate market?

Is cash flow heading for VN real estate market?

As bank deposit interest rates are on the decrease and gold is becoming more and more expensive, idle money is expected to flow into the real estate market.

Asia-Pacific investment volumes in real estate fall due to COVID-19

Asia-Pacific investment volumes in real estate fall due to COVID-19

Asia Pacific’s commercial real estate market has felt the brunt of COVID-19 so far this year, with a sharp decline in investment volumes and rental prices across most major commercial asset classes, according to real estate services firm JLL.

 
 

Other News

.
With all eyes on virus control, VN stocks set to swing
With all eyes on virus control, VN stocks set to swing
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

While corporate earnings reporting no longer has an impact on overall market sentiment, all eyes will be on new developments of the second wave of coronavirus in Vietnam.

Bad debts tend to rise despite slow credit expansion
Bad debts tend to rise despite slow credit expansion
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Non-performing loans are still increasing despite slow credit expansion as the COVID-19 pandemic stretches many businesses to their limits.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 10
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 10
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Rubberwood panels temporarily taxed at zero

Vietnamese in Germany supplying Vietnamese food to compatriots
Vietnamese in Germany supplying Vietnamese food to compatriots
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  4 giờ trước 

Some 180,000 Vietnamese people now call Germany home. Many have set up businesses in the hope of catering to demand for Vietnamese food while contributing to local economic development.

Vietnam's e-commerce sites using live streaming to sell goods
Vietnam's e-commerce sites using live streaming to sell goods
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Selling goods through live streaming, which has exploded in the Chinese market, has become popular in Southeast Asia, including in Vietnam, reported Nhip Cau Dau Tu (nhipcaudautu.vn).

First-ever ASEAN Online Sale Day kicks off
First-ever ASEAN Online Sale Day kicks off
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The first-ever ASEAN Online Sale Day (AOSD) was launched on Saturday at aseanonlinesaleday.com, gathering some 150 regional firms who offer goods and services at promotional prices.

Startups’ IPO plans may be delayed for several years because of COVID-19
Startups’ IPO plans may be delayed for several years because of COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

For startups, growing enough to become a public company through an IPO (initial public offering) is an important goal, reported Saigon Economic Times

Reform urgently needed for Vietnam to make use of EVFTA
Reform urgently needed for Vietnam to make use of EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  09/08/2020 

Vietnam needs to reform its trade mechanisms while local businesses are advised to be more proactive to take advantage of the European Union - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Vietnam stock market predicted to be resilient amid Covid-19 resurgence
Vietnam stock market predicted to be resilient amid Covid-19 resurgence
BUSINESSicon  09/08/2020 

The stock market still proves to be quite attractive in the context of redundant liquidity and other investment channels having not fully recovered.

Policies need to be timely and reasonable to stimulate demand in Vietnam
Policies need to be timely and reasonable to stimulate demand in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Domestic consumption will help the economy recover from the effects of the Covid-19 epidemic

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 9
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 9
BUSINESSicon  09/08/2020 

Provisions now in place via EVFTA for Vietnamese labour advances

Strategies for new FDI trends in Vietnam
Strategies for new FDI trends in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The 'new normal' is accelerating the trend of foreign investors relocating production lines to Vietnam, according to Bizlive.

High-end brands target mid, low-end market to offset revenue losses
High-end brands target mid, low-end market to offset revenue losses
BUSINESSicon  09/08/2020 

The low-cost market segment is a strategy for luxury brands to offset revenue decreases and diversify sources of revenue.

Vietnamese peppercorn containers stuck in Nepal eligible to return home
Vietnamese peppercorn containers stuck in Nepal eligible to return home
BUSINESSicon  09/08/2020 

The customs of Nepal has issued a "No Objection Certificate" (NOC) allowing Vietnamese exporters' peppercorn containers that have been stuck in the country for several months to return home, 

Facebook and MPI launch “Vitality of Vietnam” programme
Facebook and MPI launch “Vitality of Vietnam” programme
BUSINESSicon  09/08/2020 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment and Facebook on Friday launched the "Vitality of Vietnam" programme, aiming to promote national image, encourage investment, and develop human resources for businesses

Vietnamese consumers became the most avid savers globally
Vietnamese consumers became the most avid savers globally
BUSINESSicon  08/08/2020 

Vietnam topped the world in terms of having the most avid savers with 72 per cent, followed by Hong Kong (68 percent) and Singapore (65 percent), according to the Conference Board Global Consumer Confidence Survey released this week.

Vietnam becomes second most optimistic country in Q2 2020: Nielsen
Vietnam becomes second most optimistic country in Q2 2020: Nielsen
BUSINESSicon  08/08/2020 

After one year, Job security overtook Health to become No.1 concern of Vietnamese consumers.

Pork supply and demand to be in balance by year-end: official
Pork supply and demand to be in balance by year-end: official
BUSINESSicon  09/08/2020 

The domestic short supply of pork is expected to be offset by imports, but it is difficult to import pork now because of a decline of 12 percent in global supply of pigs, mostly caused by Asian Swine Fever (ASF).

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 8
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 8
BUSINESSicon  08/08/2020 

Industrial production declines in HCM City in seven months

Vietnamese startups encountering challenges in IPO process
Vietnamese startups encountering challenges in IPO process
BUSINESSicon  08/08/2020 

After a successful funding round to prove its strengths, a startup usually aims at the initial public offering (IPO) in order to expand its activities and increase its value. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 