Foreign currency market eases following central bank’s intervention

26/03/2020    16:11 GMT+7

The US dollar on Wednesday depreciated against the Vietnamese dong after the State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) sold the greenback on the cheap to stabilise the local foreign exchange market.

The dollar listed at most commercial banks dropped sharply on Wednesday. — Photo tuoitrethudo.vn

On Tuesday, the SBV’s Operation Centre adjusted its dollar rate sold to commercial banks down by VND258 to VND23,650 per dollar amid the rapid rise in exchange rates while keeping the buying rate unchanged at VND23,175.

The SBV’s selling rate was some VND100 lower than that listed at commercial banks and some VND250 lower compared with the rate quoted on the unofficial market.

Following the central bank’s move, the dollar listed at most commercial banks dropped remarkably on Wednesday.

Vietcombank listed the buying rate at VND23,460 per dollar and the selling rate at VND23,650, both down VND100 from Tuesday.

BIDV also cut the buying rate by VND100, listing at VND23,490 per dollar, and reduced the selling rate by VND10 to VND23,650.

Meanwhile, Techcombank cut VND65 from its buying rate, listing at VND23,500, and VND60 from its selling rate to VND23,660.

On the unofficial market, the dollar on Wednesday also cooled down to VND23,700 for buying and VND23,850 for selling, down VND50 against Tuesday.

 

Pham Thanh Ha, head of the SBV's Monetary Policy Department, on Tuesday said the central bank was willing to sell the US dollar in large volumes at a price cheaper than the market to stabilise the local foreign currency market, which has been recently hit by a rise in the global market and impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Ha, the SBV continued to buy the dollar to increase the country’s foreign reserves in January thanks to favourable conditions in the global and domestic markets.

The dollar has risen significantly in the domestic market recently, Ha said, explaining the increase was due to market sentiment in the wake of the pandemic and the depreciation of currencies in many of Viet Nam’s major trade markets.

Despite the rise, the greenback's liquidity in the domestic market had been basically stable and customers’ legitimate foreign currency demands had been promptly met, Ha said.

The country’s dollar supply has remained stable with trade surpluses of US$1.82 billion in the first two months of 2020 and $880 million in the first two weeks of March.

With a net purchase of $20 billion in 2019, the central bank increased the nation’s foreign reserves to nearly $80 billion last year, six times higher than in 2011.

Experts believed that ample foreign currency reserves would help the SBV regulate the exchange rate and take measures to stabilise the forex market if necessary this year.

Ha said the central bank would continue to closely watch the foreign currency market to make suitable adjustments when necessary. — VNS

 
 

Vietnamese currency more stable than other regional peers
Vietnamese currency more stable than other regional peers
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Though the unofficial value of the VND has now fallen about 3 percent against the USD, the rate is still a smaller depreciation than that seen by most of Vietnam’s regional peers and is expected to stabilise around that level.

VN garment-textile group to ask for permission to export anti-virus products
VN garment-textile group to ask for permission to export anti-virus products
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam National Garment and Textile Group (Vinatex) will ask for the Government’s permission to export anti-virus products as a measure to overcome difficulties caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

COVID-19 affects Vietnam’s automotive industry
COVID-19 affects Vietnam’s automotive industry
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in almost all countries and territories worldwide is likely to force automobile manufacturing and assembly firms in Vietnam to scale down operations and even close their factories.

Two Vietnamese drop out of billionaires list
Two Vietnamese drop out of billionaires list
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The list of the world’s dollar billionaires announced recently by Forbes shows that the number of Vietnamese billionaires has fallen from five to three.

How COVID-19 affects Vietnamese consumers’ FMCG spend and purchase behaviours
How COVID-19 affects Vietnamese consumers’ FMCG spend and purchase behaviours
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 outbreak has hit fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) businesses but not all categories and retailers will suffer negative impacts,...

Foreign currency market stabilised following central bank’s intervention
Foreign currency market stabilised following central bank’s intervention
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

The US dollar on March 25 depreciated against the Vietnamese dong after the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) sold the greenback on the cheap to stabilise the local foreign exchange market.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 26
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 26
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Commercial banks support COVID-19-hit businesses

Coronavirus: US Senate passes $2tn disaster aid bill
Coronavirus: US Senate passes $2tn disaster aid bill
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

The largest government economic stimulus in US history is approved, despite a last-minute row.

Wood product processors need to restructure production due to COVID-19
Wood product processors need to restructure production due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Local wood processing enterprises need to continue reorganising their production and business activities to deal with difficulties during the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

VN farm exports head for Chinese market again
VN farm exports head for Chinese market again
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Signs of Vietnamese farm export recovery have appeared as the Chinese market has begun importing products again.

Ministry targets no drop in exports this year despite COVID-19
Ministry targets no drop in exports this year despite COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has targeted no drop in export value of agricultural products this year, even though the sector was hit hard by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic from the beginning of this year.

COVID-19, dimmed global outlook weigh on bond market
COVID-19, dimmed global outlook weigh on bond market
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and deepening global economic uncertainty are putting great pressure on Viet Nam’s local currency bond...

PM orders suspension of signing rice-exporting contracts
PM orders suspension of signing rice-exporting contracts
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered a halt of signing new rice-exporting contracts, the Government Office said in a latest document concerning this matter.

COVID-19 pandemic challenges garment and textile businesses
COVID-19 pandemic challenges garment and textile businesses
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Half of all textile exports from HCM City go to the US, while the EU accounts for 15-18 per cent of annual exports.

Deregulation the way forward for business: expert
Deregulation the way forward for business: expert
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Nguyen Dinh Cung, former director of the Central Institute for Economic Management and member of PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc's economic advisory group, speaks about measures to improve the business environment.

Banks face bad debt risks amid pandemic
Banks face bad debt risks amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

After two years of strong recovery and high growth, the banking sector is facing major challenges because of Covid-19.

Foreign investors pour $8.55b in VN in Q1
Foreign investors pour $8.55b in VN in Q1
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

Foreign investors poured a total of US$8.55 billion in Viet Nam from January 1 to March 30, equivalent to 79.1 per cent of the same period last...

COVID-19 to pull Vietnam’s growth down to 6.3%: Fitch Solutions
COVID-19 to pull Vietnam’s growth down to 6.3%: Fitch Solutions
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

Fitch Solutions on Tuesday revised down Viet Nam’s economic growth in 2020 to 6.3 per cent from 6.8 per cent previously due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

VN seafood exporters floundering due to COVID-19
VN seafood exporters floundering due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

A survey by the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) found that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was hitting seafood companies hard, especially since the beginning of March.

Is Vietnam’s ready-made food prepared for the Chinese market?
Is Vietnam’s ready-made food prepared for the Chinese market?
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

The Covid-19 crisis, which has paralyzed many factories in China, offers an opportunity for Vietnam’s processed food to penetrate the 1.4 billion consumer market.

