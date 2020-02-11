Foreign investors in Vietnam recuperate from COVID-19

FDI enterprises have been gradually recuperating from the coronavirus outbreak thanks to the assistance from local authorities and the government’s efforts to contain the pandemic.

Though Ha Nam is considered less vulnerable to COVID-19, the province is still cautious by carefully monitoring local firms’ preventive works against the pandemic. The efforts have paid off with over 270 FDI projects in Ha Nam province continuing to operate during the pandemic.

Vietnam’s central and local governments’ effective measures against COVID-19 have won trust among foreign investors in the Vietnamese business environment. This positive sign, according to experts, is forecast to kick-start a new wave of FDI if Vietnam can keep up the good work./.VNA