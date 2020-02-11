Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/05/2020 07:53:27 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Foreign investors in Vietnam recuperate from COVID-19

 
 
28/05/2020    07:50 GMT+7

FDI enterprises have been gradually recuperating from the coronavirus outbreak thanks to the assistance from local authorities and the government’s efforts to contain the pandemic.

Though Ha Nam is considered less vulnerable to COVID-19, the province is still cautious by carefully monitoring local firms’ preventive works against the pandemic. The efforts have paid off with over 270 FDI projects in Ha Nam province continuing to operate during the pandemic.

 

Vietnam’s central and local governments’ effective measures against COVID-19 have won trust among foreign investors in the Vietnamese business environment. This positive sign, according to experts, is forecast to kick-start a new wave of FDI if Vietnam can keep up the good work./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Rebooting the economy during Covid-19
Rebooting the economy during Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Governments in Asia and the Pacific must think about two things when restarting their economies: when to do it and how.

Will Vietnamese e-commerce platforms Tiki and Sendo soon merge?
Will Vietnamese e-commerce platforms Tiki and Sendo soon merge?
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Following the hottest M&A retail deal of Vingroup and Masan in early 2020, the merger of Tiki and Sendo is expected to make the competition in e-commerce industry fiercer.

Revised Vietnam's GDP goals to buttress growth
Revised Vietnam's GDP goals to buttress growth
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The aftermath of the health crisis has prompted Vietnam to consider adjusting its economic growth target, 

The dilemma of commercial banks
The dilemma of commercial banks
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Banks have been warned of a sharp profit decline because of minus credit growth and higher provisions against risks.

Local airlines hopeful of increased ceiling prices
Local airlines hopeful of increased ceiling prices
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Increasing ceiling rates for airfares would bring more opportunities for local aviation firms to have flexible and suitable price policies in the domestic aviation market.

Vietnam needs more efforts to lure new FDI wave
Vietnam needs more efforts to lure new FDI wave
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

While other countries are setting up specific and clear priorities to attract FDI projects, Vietnam is still pursuing a strategy with multiple targets that could lead to missed opportunities.

Price of pork in VN rides high as supply refuses to rise
Price of pork in VN rides high as supply refuses to rise
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

There is likely false play in the way livestock companies calculate the selling price of live pigs, which is helping them maintain stellar profits in spite of the government’s calls to stabilise prices.  

Administrative reforms will help energise VN firms after pandemic
Administrative reforms will help energise VN firms after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Simplifying administrative procedures is critical to revitalise business after the COVID-19 pandemic.          

Hotels become cheap enough to buy during COVID-19
Hotels become cheap enough to buy during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Though receiving some guests during the April holiday, hotels are still not doing well. Some have had to close and others are operating at a moderate level.

Vietnam needs to boost public spending for economic recovery
Vietnam needs to boost public spending for economic recovery
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

In order to revive an economy left undermined by the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, what matters most to Vietnam is taking advantage of its current potential and seizing new opportunities to bolster growth.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 27
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 27
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Exports shrink to lowest in first half of May

Nearly US$3 billion worth of loans to BOT projects likely to become bad debt
Nearly US$3 billion worth of loans to BOT projects likely to become bad debt
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Forty-nine BOT (build-operate-transfer) transport projects have been reported as having revenue below expectations.

PM chairs meeting on development of key EZs
PM chairs meeting on development of key EZs
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting of permanent Government members in Hanoi on May 26 to discuss the development of key economic zones (EZs).

Coronavirus: France announces €8bn rescue plan for car industry
Coronavirus: France announces €8bn rescue plan for car industry
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

President Emmanuel Macron wants France to become the top producer of clean vehicles in Europe.

Vietnamese businesses ‘swim against the stream’ to seek profit
Vietnamese businesses ‘swim against the stream’ to seek profit
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

While many businesses have had to take big losses because of Covid-19, other businesses have reported profits with 2-digit growth rates.

Da Nang kickstarts economy after COVID-19 pandemic
Da Nang kickstarts economy after COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The central city of Da Nang is planning a tourism stimulation programme named “Đà Nẵng Thank You” to revive its key economic industry as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic is under control in Vietnam.

Hit by Covid-19, Vietnam enterprises turn to domestic market
Hit by Covid-19, Vietnam enterprises turn to domestic market
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

A market with population of nearly 100 million is more than enough for domestic firms to boost sales and expand market shares.

EVFTA to help cover some economic losses from pandemic
EVFTA to help cover some economic losses from pandemic
BUSINESSicon  27/05/2020 

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), to take effect shortly, is expected to make up for some of the losses Vietnam’s economy incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to insiders.

Is Vietnam ready to receive new FDI wave after Covid-19?
Is Vietnam ready to receive new FDI wave after Covid-19?
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Prof Nguyen Mai, an expert on FDI, and chair of the Vietnam Association of Foreign Invested Enterprises (VAFIE), pointed out three problems in the picture of FDI in Vietnam.

Vietnam ready for swift actions to boost economy
Vietnam ready for swift actions to boost economy
BUSINESSicon  26/05/2020 

The ongoing health crisis has been taking a heavy toll on the Vietnamese economy.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 