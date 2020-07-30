Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/07/2020 09:33:14 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Foreign investors pledge some US$19 billion into Vietnam

30/07/2020    09:28 GMT+7

Despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, new foreign investment approvals in Vietnam reached some US$18.8 billion between January and July, inching down by a mild 6.9% year-on-year.

Foreign investors pledge some US$19 billion into Vietnam
An employee works at a foreign-invested enterprise in Vietnam. New foreign investment approvals in Vietnam reached some US$18.8 billion between January and July – PHOTO: HUNG LE

Over the seven-month period, investors from as many as 104 countries and territories got nod to inject funds into fresh and operational projects in Vietnam, with Singapore taking the lead with over US$6.4 billion and making up 34.1% of the total, followed by South Korea.

In the past seven months, some 1,620 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects got investment certificates with total registered capital of US$9.5 billion, up US$1.2 billion year-on-year.

The rise in FDI capital was attributed to a massive project, the Bac Lieu liquefied natural gas-fired thermal power plant, with total registered capital of US$4 billion, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Apart from this, foreign investors registered an additional US$4.7 billion for 619 operational projects in the country, edging up US$1.3 billion year-on-year.

The upward capital adjustment of the southern petrochemical complex project in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province and the Westlake urban center project contributed to the increase in the additional capital.

 

Meanwhile, foreign investment inflows through mergers and acquisitions plunged by US$3.9 billion to US$4.6 billion, pushing down the foreign investment approvals in Vietnam between January and July.

The processing and manufacturing industries attracted the largest investment of over US$8.9 billion, representing 47.6% of the total, according to the report. SGT

Le Hoang

Vietnam gov’t to offer extraordinary incentives for high-impact FDI projects

Vietnam gov’t to offer extraordinary incentives for high-impact FDI projects

By fulfiling certain criteria, some foreign investors would receive special treatment, said Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung.

FDI relocation &quot;wave&quot; still unclear as Vietnam faces competition from India, Thailand, Indonesia

FDI relocation "wave" still unclear as Vietnam faces competition from India, Thailand, Indonesia

Vietnam has a great opportunity to receive new FDI, but it has been warned of the ‘the other side of the coin’.

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 30
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 30
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Taking full advantage of opportunities from CPTPP

Firms to re-enter COVID-19 prevention mode
Firms to re-enter COVID-19 prevention mode
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

As soon as the first cases of SARS-CoV-2 were confirmed in Da Nang and Quang Ngai, many firms have re-implemented pandemic prevention measures starting early this week.

Start-up investment in Southeast Asian doubles despite COVID-19
Start-up investment in Southeast Asian doubles despite COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Investment in start-ups in Southeast Asia soared in the second quarter of this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, led by e-commerce and fintech companies.

Pepper export turnover hits $385 million by mid-July
Pepper export turnover hits $385 million by mid-July
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam exported over 182,000 tonnes of pepper worth 385 million USD as of mid-July, according to the General Department of Customs.

Decree takes effect in September to raise standards for corporate bond market
Decree takes effect in September to raise standards for corporate bond market
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Government’s Decree 81, which comes into effect on September 1, will help raise the corporate bond market standards and remove low-quality issuers to better protect investors.

Group set up to inspect VN pork market
Group set up to inspect VN pork market
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has founded a group to inspect the pork market which saw prices at high levels since the end of 2019 despite the Government’s effort to increase supply to make up for the drops caused by African swine fever.

Garment, footwear and woodwork companies look forward to receiving orders in H2
Garment, footwear and woodwork companies look forward to receiving orders in H2
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

After half a year of struggling to survive difficulties caused by Covid-19, Vietnamese enterprises are hoping that more orders will come over the next six months.

Despite Covid-19, Vietnam exporters still find new markets
Despite Covid-19, Vietnam exporters still find new markets
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s fruit exporters has been striving to sell to new markets because they understand that reliance on the Chinese market will bring high risks.

ASEAN membership fuels Vietnam’s trade with regional markets
ASEAN membership fuels Vietnam’s trade with regional markets
BUSINESSicon  29/07/2020 

Vietnam’s participation in ASEAN 25 years ago has helped the country enjoy strong growth in trade with other member nations.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 29
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 29
BUSINESSicon  29/07/2020 

Ha Giang Kombucha exported to Europe

Face mask prices on the rise
Face mask prices on the rise
BUSINESSicon  29/07/2020 

The price of medical masks is on the rise after two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Sunday evening, bringing the total number of community infections linked to Da Nang and Quang Ngai to four in the past three days.

Hanoi removes barriers to investment in high-tech agriculture
Hanoi removes barriers to investment in high-tech agriculture
BUSINESSicon  28/07/2020 

Hanoi’s farming sector has proposed that the city adjust the mechanisms and policies to promote marketing and branding of high-tech agricultural products.

Asia-Pacific investment volumes in real estate fall due to COVID-19
Asia-Pacific investment volumes in real estate fall due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  28/07/2020 

Asia Pacific’s commercial real estate market has felt the brunt of COVID-19 so far this year, with a sharp decline in investment volumes and rental prices across most major commercial asset classes, according to real estate services firm JLL.

First protocol amending ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement approved
First protocol amending ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement approved
BUSINESSicon  28/07/2020 

The Government has issued a resolution approving the first protocol that amends the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA).

Banks face exchange-rate risks when issuing international bonds
Banks face exchange-rate risks when issuing international bonds
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Many commercial banks have presented plans at shareholder meetings to issue bonds in the international market.

Local airlines open new domestic air routes to increase revenue
Local airlines open new domestic air routes to increase revenue
BUSINESSicon  28/07/2020 

To offset the decline in revenue from international flights, airlines have been trying to exploit more domestic air routes.

Vietnam's trade surplus continued to grow in H1 despite Covid-19
Vietnam's trade surplus continued to grow in H1 despite Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  28/07/2020 

The trade surplus soared in the first six months, though the GDP rate grew by only 0.36 percent in Q2 as Covid-19 escalated in many countries.

VN securities firms enjoy strong Q2 gains
VN securities firms enjoy strong Q2 gains
BUSINESSicon  28/07/2020 

After touching bottom in the first quarter of 2020 because of COVID-19, Vietnam’s stock market staged a strong comeback in the following quarter, allowing securities firms to enjoy sharp increases in both revenue and profit.

Increase in M&amp;A deals looks imminent in property sector
Increase in M&A deals looks imminent in property sector
BUSINESSicon  28/07/2020 

Many analysts think now is a good time for investors looking for acquisitions in the property industry to act since difficulties caused by the Covide-19 pandemic have thrown up opportunities.

New renewable energy policy enters limelight
New renewable energy policy enters limelight
BUSINESSicon  28/07/2020 

Vietnam has demonstrated significant progress in promoting renewable energy thanks to its policies over recent years, 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 