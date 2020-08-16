Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/08/2020 21:00:28 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Foreigners purchased about 16,000 real estates in Vietnam

16/08/2020    19:40 GMT+7

Foreigners have bought some 16,000 housing properties across the country since they were allowed to do so in 2015, according to the Ho Chi Minh City Real Estate Association (HoREA).

Their number is increasing, especially of those buying in HCM City, with most buyers coming from mainland China, Japan, Singapore, and the Republic of Korea.

Foreigners purchased about 16,000 real estates in Vietnam

Vingroup, Novaland, Phu My Hung, CBRE, and Hung Thinh sold around 10,571 of the units. HCM City has accounted for about 80 percent of all their purchases.

Many apartments in major projects in HCM City like the luxury Centennial Bason, The Grand Manhattan and Alpha City in District 1, where prices range between 6,000 USD and 10,000 USD per square metre, have been bought by foreigners.

Developers need to work with foreign real estate agencies to look for foreign buyers and investors, experts said.

Companies like Khang Dien, Novaland, Vingroup, and Him Lam Land work with TVC Communication Company (Singapore) to sell apartments they build to foreign buyers.

Such cooperation is especially useful to sell in the high-end and luxury apartment segments, which attract foreign buyers, especially Chinese, HoREA said.

Some luxury projects in HCM City have even sold the maximum allowed 30 percent of their units to foreigners.

 

Thus, at projects such as Gateway Thao Dien, Nassim and Thao Dien Pearl in District 2 foreigners have to instead sign 50-year rental contracts.

In the case of townhouse projects, foreigners can buy up to 10 percent or 250 units.

HoREA believes that this limit is low and inappropriate, for some places with a large concentration of foreigners, such as Phu My Hung New Urban Area in District 7 with about 20,000 permanent foreigners.

To promote foreigners’ trading of real estate products on the local market, Vietnam should increase the portion of property products available for foreigners in each project, experts said.

VNA

Real estate developers risking it all in new segments

Real estate developers risking it all in new segments

While flashy profit figures have made the real estate market an attractive target for many developers, the doors remain partly shut for newcomers.

Vietnam's real estate market prospects uncertain

Vietnam's real estate market prospects uncertain

The new outbreak of Covid-19 and the heavy fluctuations of financial investment channels are creating big challenges for the real estate market.

 
 

Other News

.
Condotels no longer hot, farmstays the ‘rising star’
Condotels no longer hot, farmstays the ‘rising star’
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

After several years of witnessing the strong rise of condotels, Vietnam’s real estate market is now seeing a new trend in farmstays.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 16
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 16
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Trade ministry proposes same price for power consumption

What do local businessmen think about the effects of the second Covid-19 wave?
What do local businessmen think about the effects of the second Covid-19 wave?
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Anticipating difficulties ahead, businesspeople believe that it is not the time to leave the market.

VN bond market remains underdeveloped despite years of existence
VN bond market remains underdeveloped despite years of existence
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

While in developed markets, corporate bonds act as the major channel that conducts capital for the economy, in Vietnam it is still in a very early stage of development.

WB expert advises Vietnam to think about FDI role
WB expert advises Vietnam to think about FDI role
BUSINESSicon  15/08/2020 

A World Bank expert’s advice about attracting FDI deserves consideration, according to Bui Trinh, a respected economist.

Traditional taxi firms lose ground as e-hailing taxi services boom
Traditional taxi firms lose ground as e-hailing taxi services boom
BUSINESSicon  15/08/2020 

Mai Linh and Vinasun, the two big traditional taxi firms, are losing their positions in the market as they have found it difficult to compete with e-hailing taxi firms.

Lower interest rates not a good thing for equity market
Lower interest rates not a good thing for equity market
BUSINESSicon  15/08/2020 

Lower lending rates in the financial-banking market may not mean good things for the securities market, specialist Dao Phuc Tuong said.

VN stock market grows rapidly in last 20 years
VN stock market grows rapidly in last 20 years
BUSINESSicon  15/08/2020 

As of the end of 2019, the capitalization value of the securities market at HCM City Stock Exchange (HOSE) had reached 3.28 million of billion of VND, or 54.3 percent of GDP with 2.3 million investors’ accounts.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 15
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 15
BUSINESSicon  15/08/2020 

Vietnam outstrips Thailand in rice export price

Saigontourist withdraws capital, public land bought by private company
Saigontourist withdraws capital, public land bought by private company
BUSINESSicon  15/08/2020 

Saigontourist, which once held 50 percent of capital at Sai Gon Golf JSC, has divested all of its contributed capital.

Decree aims to ensure companies benefit from corporate income tax cut
Decree aims to ensure companies benefit from corporate income tax cut
BUSINESSicon  15/08/2020 

A decree has been published to guide the implementation of a National Assembly resolution offering firms a 30 per cut corporate income tax (CIT) cut.

Why do private investors want to take over Saigon Co-op?
Why do private investors want to take over Saigon Co-op?
BUSINESSicon  14/08/2020 

With high revenue of tens of trillions of dong a year and an ROI (return on investment) of 30 percent, Saigon Co-op has drawn the interest of many investors.

Vietnamese firms plan production expansion amid Covid-19 pandemic
Vietnamese firms plan production expansion amid Covid-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  14/08/2020 

Many Vietnamese corporations have rushed to raise capital for plans to expand production and business activities amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The total mobilized capital is up to tens of trillion VND.

Vietnam increases coal import for thermal power activities
Vietnam increases coal import for thermal power activities
BUSINESSicon  14/08/2020 

Vietnam has increasingly imported coal and crude oil during the social distancing period for thermal power plants.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 14
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 14
BUSINESSicon  14/08/2020 

Automobile sales down in first seven months

Pandemic wipes out most profits of catfish companies
Pandemic wipes out most profits of catfish companies
BUSINESSicon  14/08/2020 

As exports have been stagnant because of the pandemic, catfish companies are experiencing tough days, anticipating big losses in 2020, reported CafeF.

Local firms struggle to fulfill needs of FDI companies
Local firms struggle to fulfill needs of FDI companies
BUSINESSicon  14/08/2020 

 Local producers must prepare to meet the requirements of foreign direct investment (FDI) companies to participate in the global supply chains, a top official has said.

India might tighten pepper imports from Vietnam, ministry warns
India might tighten pepper imports from Vietnam, ministry warns
BUSINESSicon  14/08/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade urges firms to control the quality of pepper exported to India and develop solutions to cope with policies affecting the export of pepper from Vietnam.

Equitising State-owned enterprises to boost growth amid COVID-19
Equitising State-owned enterprises to boost growth amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  14/08/2020 

Dr Burkhard Schrage, Senior Programme Manager of Management at RMIT’s School of Business & Management talked about the work of equitising State-owned enterprises during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In search of access to EFTA markets
In search of access to EFTA markets
BUSINESSicon  13/08/2020 

Vietnam has been in negotiations for a free trade agreement with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) since 2012. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 