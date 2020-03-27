Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
06/04/2020 10:08:17 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Forwarding industry competition heats up

 
 
06/04/2020    10:02 GMT+7

Forwarding firms have been expanding their networks through franchise contracts.

The strong rise of e-commerce has brought great opportunities to the logistics industry. According to the Department of Posts under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC), the total revenue of post services in 2019 hit VND30 trillion, or $1.3 billion, an increase of 27 percent compared with 2018.

Forwarding industry competition heats up



EMS reported revenue of VND3.5 trillion for 2019, up by 19 percent over the year before. Meanwhile, Vietnam Post reported revenue of over $1 billion, up by 22 percent.

EMS, Viettel Post and Vietnam Post all have haf big changes in their services. EMS joined forces with Lalamove to provide express delivery service (within two hours to addresses in inner city). Vo So and MyGo of Viettel Post joined forces to increase the number of orders and shorten delivery time in inner cities.

Chu Quang Hao, CEO of Vietnam Post, commented that the post market has never been so competitive. Private delivery firms slashed fees while private firms have made heavy investments to scale up their business.

Analysts say that the weak point of e-commerce lies in delivery service. They cited an MOIT survey as saying that 40 percent of online shoppers were unsatisfied about transportation and delivery. The forwarding market needs new names to develop.

Analysts say that the weak point of e-commerce lies in delivery service. They cited an MOIT survey as saying that 40 percent of online shoppers were unsatisfied about transportation and delivery. The forwarding market needs new names to develop.

 


This explains why so many freight and forwarding firms have come to Vietnam. In the second half of 2019, the market saw the arrival of Best Inc from the US, InExpress from the UK and ZTO Express.

Through franchising, Best Express now has seven centers with more than 100 post offices, while ZTO Express has 12. InExpress, a newcomer, has set up more than 30 agents.

The foreign firms have set very ambitious plans. Best Inc, for example, plans to establish coverage throughout Vietnam with 300 post offices, delivering 150,000 parcels a day and increase capacity by twofold in the next three years.

Vietnamese investors also saw the great potential of the market. FPT Retail decided to engage in post and delivery by taking full advantage of its existing large network with 540 shops in 63 cities/provinces.

SuperShip decided to expand its business through franchise contracts like ZJC Express, SF Exress and STO Express. beGroup also has jumped into the forwarding market by launching two delivery services – beExpress and beDelivery that serve e-commerce firms.

Analysts note that developing networks through franchising is the choice of many forwarding firms because it saves costs and time. This method helped STO Express open 50 forwarding centers in 2009-2010 alone.

Best Express’ franchisees have to pay VND1 billion for initial investments in material facilities and deposit.

Kim Chi 

Food delivery by drones in Hanoi

Food delivery by drones in Hanoi

Using a drone to deliver banh mi – a strange and unique way to deliver a snack to your door - has been pioneered by a shop in Hanoi which is caught the eye of customers.

Vietnamese delivery firm continues buying spree

Vietnamese delivery firm continues buying spree

Local delivery firm Tin Toc JSC has recently acquired SGDS Logistics and Investment Corporation, marking its third acquisition to scale up business in Vietnam.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietravel Airlines’ plan for first flights postponed due to COVID-19
Vietravel Airlines’ plan for first flights postponed due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

 The country’s newest carrier Vietravel Airlines has delayed its launch plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Big splash: The world's largest designer of water parks
Big splash: The world's largest designer of water parks
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Geoff Chutter is the founder of Whitewater West, the world's largest water park design firm.

Airbnb services ordered to stop receiving new guests until April 15
Airbnb services ordered to stop receiving new guests until April 15
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Owners of short term lodging facilities such as Airbnb services and guest houses have been asked to stop receiving new guests until April 15 as the country tackles COVID-19.

Policies needed to encourage investment in waste-to-energy
Policies needed to encourage investment in waste-to-energy
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam needed to develop policies to encourage investments in waste-to-energy, also called bioenergy, which would significantly contribute to protecting the environment, experts have said.

China raw materials supply resumes, but Vietnam’s export markets close borders
China raw materials supply resumes, but Vietnam’s export markets close borders
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Raw material imports from China are no longer the concern for many Vietnamese industries, and it is now the frequent cancellation of orders by US and EU customers, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 5
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 5
BUSINESSicon  05/04/2020 

Online trade promotion acitivities should be developed due to COVID-19: agency

Real estate companies lose trillions of VND due to COVID-19
Real estate companies lose trillions of VND due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  05/04/2020 

The novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2-caused acute respiratory disease (COVID -19) pandemic has cost many real estate firms trillions of VND from their market capitalisation value.

Weaker VND expected to affect FDI in 2020
Weaker VND expected to affect FDI in 2020
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The VND is predicted to lose 1.2 percent of its value in 2020, which will put Vietnam at a disadvantage in attracting FDI.

Farmers, businesses struggle as pepper, cashew prices drop
Farmers, businesses struggle as pepper, cashew prices drop
BUSINESSicon  04/04/2020 

The price of pepper and cashew in southern Viet Nam is falling as demand has dropped due to the COVID-19 crisis, affecting farmers and businesses. 

Airlines face hardships as number of flights plummet
Airlines face hardships as number of flights plummet
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s airlines have halted providing flights on most international air routes because of the Covid-19 crisis. This is causing big losses to air carriers and land service companies.

Singapore’s manufacturing falls to lowest level since 2009
Singapore’s manufacturing falls to lowest level since 2009
BUSINESSicon  05/04/2020 

Singapore’s Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) declined 3.3 points to 45.4 in March, the lowest level since 2009, said the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management (SIPMM).

Economists: More measures needed to support enterprises amid COVID-19
Economists: More measures needed to support enterprises amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  04/04/2020 

More measures and policies should be introduced to support enterprises, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the context of a growing number of businesses temporarily ceasing operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Assembly plans to ratify EU trade deal at next meeting
National Assembly plans to ratify EU trade deal at next meeting
BUSINESSicon  04/04/2020 

The European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will be submitted to the National Assembly for discussion and ratification at the NA’s next meeting expected to open on May 20, and preparations are well underway.

Banks support enterprises in various forms
Banks support enterprises in various forms
BUSINESSicon  04/04/2020 

Incomplete statistics show that businesses have enjoyed cuts of at least 100 trillion VND (4.25 billion USD) to support them amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese enterprises look forward to urgent help
Vietnamese enterprises look forward to urgent help
BUSINESSicon  04/04/2020 

Businesspeople say the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on enterprises has been ‘beyond imagination’.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 4
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 4
BUSINESSicon  04/04/2020 

Loss-making projects unable to revive must be dissolved: Deputy PM

More sectors to be eligible for tax, land lease payment extension
More sectors to be eligible for tax, land lease payment extension
BUSINESSicon  04/04/2020 

The Ministry of Finance has suggested adding four sectors into the list of industries eligible for extension of tax and land lease payment deadlines with a total sum of 180 trillion VND (7.82 billion USD).

More than 200 airplanes of Vietnamese airlines left idle due to Covid-19
More than 200 airplanes of Vietnamese airlines left idle due to Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  03/04/2020 

Up to more than 200 airplanes have been left unused at Vietnamese airports as local airlines have had to restrict flights due to the worsening Covid-19 epidemic.

Vietnam Airlines expects VND50trn losses
Vietnam Airlines expects VND50trn losses
BUSINESSicon  03/04/2020 

Vietnam Airlines will lose some VND50trn (USD2.1bn) in revenues while 10,000 staff are without work due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Virus and strict laws hurt beer sales
Virus and strict laws hurt beer sales
BUSINESSicon  03/04/2020 

Brewery companies have lowered their profit targets due to a severe drop in sales consumption caused by COVID-19 and strict new penalties for drink drivers.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 