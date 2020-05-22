Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Four-month earnings slow but firms hope for better months ahead

 
 
23/05/2020    14:22 GMT+7

A PetroVietnam Power facility. The company estimated its revenue in the first four months may drop 4 per cent on-year to VND10.3 trillion. — Photo pvpower.vn

PetroVietnam Power Corporation (PV Power) estimated revenue in April reached VND2.41 trillion (US$103.7 million), fulfilling 81 per cent of its monthly target.

This resulted in a 4 per cent annual decrease in total revenue after four months to VND10.3 trillion – equal to 30.4 per cent of the annual goal.

Retail giant Mobile World Investment Corporation (Mobile World) reported April revenue fell a fifth from the VND9 trillion recorded in April 2019.

The company explained that some of its stores were closed to fight COVID-19 while sales in April fell as demand for air conditioners dropped due to weather.

Mobile World recently lowered its full-year earnings target by 10 per cent in total revenue and 30 per cent in total profit for 2020.

Seafood processor Nam Viet Corporation, pharmaceutical firm Imexpharm, and textile companies Thanh Cong Textile and Garment Investment Trading JSC and TNG Investment and Trading JSC are among the others to post lower earnings in April.

 

Those companies are expecting their earnings to pick up in May and the following months as domestic consumption and international markets return to normal.

On the other hand, some companies reported profits despite the disease and lockdown such as Hai Phong Thermal Power JSC.

The northern thermal power firm announced profit in April of VND103 billion, beating the month target by VND4 billion despite output falling by 7 per cent than targeted.

In the first four months, Hai Phong Thermal Power made VND397 billion in profit, fulfilling 42 per cent of its annual target.

Steelmaker Hoa Sen announced its revenue in April hit VND2.23 trillion with profit of VND90 billion.

Seven months into its fiscal year, which runs from October 1 to September 30, Hoa Sen estimated its total revenue was VND14.6 trillion – fulfilling half of its yearly plan. The firm estimated profit of VND472 billion, beating its forecast by 18 per cent.

Technology group FPT posted 13.5-16.8 per cent annual growth in revenue and post-tax profit in the first four-month period, which reached VND8.84 trillion and VND1.30 trillion, respectively.

Though corporate earnings were mixed in April, companies are expected to disclose business information on a monthly basis to inspire investor confidence in their corporate governance, while dealing with rumours that could negatively affect their results and share performances. — VNS

 
 

Enterprises in supporting industries busy with orders during COVID-19
Enterprises in supporting industries busy with orders during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

While other industries complain about the lack of jobs, enterprises in supporting industries have been operating at full capacity to satisfy a high number of orders.

BOT toll fee hike to increase costs for VN logistics firms
BOT toll fee hike to increase costs for VN logistics firms
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport’s (MOT) proposal to increase the BOT toll fees has faced strong opposition from logistics firms.

Demand for ready-built factories and warehouses increasing: CBRE
Demand for ready-built factories and warehouses increasing: CBRE
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

The development of e-commerce together with delays to import and export activities due to disrupted logistics services has accelerated demand for ready-built factories and warehouses during the COVID-19 outbreak in Viet Nam.

Vietnam ready for new investment influx
Vietnam ready for new investment influx
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Foreign investors are speeding up the restructuring and reallocation of their production networks globally, with Vietnam considered a bright candidate for investment given its location within the world’s most dynamically-developing region.

S&amp;P maintains stable outlook for Vietnam’s sovereign credit rating
S&P maintains stable outlook for Vietnam’s sovereign credit rating
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

S&P Global Ratings has announced it has retained Vietnam’s sovereign credit rating at BB, with a stable outlook, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Covid-19 resets operational mode of VN retail market
Covid-19 resets operational mode of VN retail market
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Revenue from e-commerce has increased rapidly during Covid-19, but many traditional retailers have had to give back business premises to landlords.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 23
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 23
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Hanoi drafts FDI attraction strategy in next decade to boost productivity

Weak growth outlook to spur further monetary easing in Vietnam: Fitch Solutions
Weak growth outlook to spur further monetary easing in Vietnam: Fitch Solutions
BUSINESSicon  22/05/2020 

Given the weak economic outlook in Vietnam, Fitch Solutions expects further easing measures to be applied over the rest of 2020 as the country is still targeting real gross domestic product (GDP) growth above 5%.

Many hotels in HCMC priced too high for sale
Many hotels in HCMC priced too high for sale
BUSINESSicon  22/05/2020 

Many hotel owners in HCMC are putting their properties on sale due to the tourism decline inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic but at very high prices.

Agribusinesses rocked by twin negative impacts
Agribusinesses rocked by twin negative impacts
BUSINESSicon  22/05/2020 

In spite of several highlights, the agricultural picture remains gloomy due to twin blows of climate change and coronavirus.

EVFTA offers opportunities to Vietnam to diversify markets
EVFTA offers opportunities to Vietnam to diversify markets
BUSINESSicon  22/05/2020 

Analysts say that Vietnam will be able to ease reliance on some trade partners because of the EVFTA.

Online food purchases predicted to rule the roost post-pandemic
Online food purchases predicted to rule the roost post-pandemic
BUSINESSicon  22/05/2020 

The online food and grocery delivery segment has gained remarkable momentum after multiple platforms launched services for those stuck at home during social distancing.

Vietnam set to become shelter for foreign real estate investment post-COVID-19
Vietnam set to become shelter for foreign real estate investment post-COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  22/05/2020 

Big companies like Apple, Nintendo, and Samsung and their supplier have switched out to limit damage.

Telecom industry expects high growth in the next five years
Telecom industry expects high growth in the next five years
BUSINESSicon  22/05/2020 

Five sectors of telecoms, information and technology, clean agriculture, clean technologies, retail, healthcare and pharmaceuticals have potential for high growth in the next three years.

Repatriated citizens: high-quality human resources for post-Covid-19
Repatriated citizens: high-quality human resources for post-Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  22/05/2020 

The number of repatriated citizens in the post-Covid-19 period is expected to increase, which will put pressure on the labor force and social security.

Outstanding loans of twelve inefficient projects amount VND21 trillion
Outstanding loans of twelve inefficient projects amount VND21 trillion
BUSINESSicon  22/05/2020 

The outstanding loans of twelve inefficient projects under the Ministry of Industry and Trade totalled US$905 million as of the end of 2019, most were overdue, according to the Government’s report to the National Assembly.

Panasonic to move Thai-based production to Vietnam
Panasonic to move Thai-based production to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  22/05/2020 

Japanese appliance-maker Panasonic on May 21 said that next year it will move its Thai-based production of refrigerators and washing machines to Vietnam, laying off some 800 workers.

Local air-conditioner brands join race for market share
Local air-conditioner brands join race for market share
BUSINESSicon  22/05/2020 

Vietnamese air conditioner manufacturers are increasingly using sophisticated technologies as they jostle for market share in a competitive market.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 22
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 22
BUSINESSicon  22/05/2020 

Casinos still lack popularity in Vietnam

Shrimp exporters see bright future despite Covid-19
Shrimp exporters see bright future despite Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  22/05/2020 

Vietnam’s shrimp exportsin Q1 had export turnover of $660 million, a 2 percent increase compared with the same period last year, according to the General Department of Customs (GDC).

