Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/08/2020 17:21:21 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Fruit prices in traditional markets plummet as exports remain stuck

25/08/2020    16:00 GMT+7

The loyal Chinese market has restricted the import of Vietnam’s fruits, while exports to the US are stuck because of Covid-19.

Fruit exporters have been put on tenterhooks as they cannot export fruits to the US. In March, the US called its officials back, including those at APHIS (US Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service) which monitors the radiation process at the Son Son Radiation Plant in HCM City.

Fruit prices in traditional markets plummet as exports remain stuck

As the APHIS officers returned to the US, the US Ambassador to Vietnam was authorized to monitor the radiation process, but he worked only two hours a day there. On August 7, the US stopped receiving fruits for quarantine, resulting in delays in radiation and stagnation in export.

Ngo Tuong Vy, deputy director of Chanh Thu Fruit Import-Export Company, confirmed that the company cannot deliver products to the US clients, and finds it difficult to collect fruits from farmers.

Secretary General of the Vietnam Vegetable and Fruit Association Dang Phuc Nguyen warned that if the export deadlock lasts a long time, exporters will suffer. In particular, the companies that cannot export products still have to pay farmers because of previous commitments.

A report from the Department of Agricultural Product Processing and Market Development showed that in the first seven months of the year, Vietnam exported only $2 billion worth of vegetables and fruits, or 12.3 percent lower than the same period last year.

A report from the Department of Agricultural Product Processing and Market Development showed that in the first seven months of the year, Vietnam exported only $2 billion worth of vegetables and fruits, or 12.3 percent lower than the same period last year.

China was still the second largest importer of Vietnam’s vegetables and fruits in H1 which consumed 59.4 percent of total exports. However, exports to the 1.4 billion consumer market dropped by 29.3 percent in H1 compared with the same period last year.

 

According to Son La province’s leaders, the province could only export 1,500 tons of longan out of the total output of 75,000 tons. The growing area meeting the requirements for export through official channel is not large. Meanwhile, border trade has become stagnant because of Covid-19.

Though they have a bumper crop, Son La’s farmers are not happy because of the lack of sales. The price at times dropped to VND5,000 per kilogram.

In Hanoi, Hung Yen and Son La longan is retailed at VND15,000-30,000 per kilogram, which merchants say ‘unprecedentedly cheap’.

As for dragon fruit, gardeners in Binh Thuan province sold at VND3,000 per kilogram in early August. The price was VND15,000-16,000 per kilogram in July.

Farmers in Dong Nai also are worried as many tons of dragon fruits remain unsold. White flesh dragon fruit has seen the price drop to VND1,000 per kilogram, and red flesh dragon fruit to VND2,000-5,000. 

Tam An

Vietnam’s vegetables, fruits ready to enter choosy markets

Vietnam’s vegetables, fruits ready to enter choosy markets

The export of vegetables and fruits has resumed. And with the new EVFTA, Vietnam’s products have great advantages to be exported to the EU.

Cambodia yet to issue documents banning import of Vietnamese fruits, vegetables: ministry

Cambodia yet to issue documents banning import of Vietnamese fruits, vegetables: ministry

The Cambodian government and management agencies have yet to issue any official documents banning the import of Vietnamese vegetables and fruits, according to the Asia-Africa Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

 
 

Other News

.
Breaking the monopoly: key to the power industry development
Breaking the monopoly: key to the power industry development
FEATUREicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam needs an electricity power policy under which the market rules, investors make a profit, and the poor can afford electricity.

Vietnam records highest rate of SMEs in SE Asia looking for expansion
Vietnam records highest rate of SMEs in SE Asia looking for expansion
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The majority of firms are looking to invest in technologies and employee’s skill development during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ministry aims to facilitate gambling industry
Ministry aims to facilitate gambling industry
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance has proposed amendments to the decree about casino businesses to create favourable conditions for investors.

47,000 Vietnamese visited casinos last year
47,000 Vietnamese visited casinos last year
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Revenue from casino businesses has increased significantly over the last one to two years. However, the casinos that are open to Vietnamese still have reported losses.

Vietnam aims for transparent and legal wood industry
Vietnam aims for transparent and legal wood industry
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Vietnam is aiming to build a transparent and legal wood industry to support exports of timber products and bolster the domestic timber manufacturing industry.

Payment with QR Code increasingly popular in Vietnam
Payment with QR Code increasingly popular in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnamese are making more payments with QR Code thanks to its utility, security and promotion programs launched by service providers.

Over 225 million transactions made via e-wallets in Q1
Over 225 million transactions made via e-wallets in Q1
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

The number of transactions via e-wallets in Vietnam in the first quarter of 2020 increased highly with a total of 225 million transactions.

Vietnam's large corporations seek CEO successors
Vietnam's large corporations seek CEO successors
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

Many large corporations have introduced their new CEOs, while others plan to name new CEOs in the months ahead.

Covid-19 disrupts 'rules' of the Vietnamese stock market
Covid-19 disrupts 'rules' of the Vietnamese stock market
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

Investors are concerned about the stock market performance, which has become unpredictable because of the pandemic.

Surpassing Thailand, Vietnam becomes No 2 rice exporter in the world
Surpassing Thailand, Vietnam becomes No 2 rice exporter in the world
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

With a bumper crop and good export prices, Vietnam’s rice export volume and turnover have exceeded Thailand’s, making the former the second largest exporter amid the Covid-19 crisis.

US partner goes bankrupt, Vietnamese garment company faces difficulties
US partner goes bankrupt, Vietnamese garment company faces difficulties
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

Song Hong Garment (MSH) has yet to make provisions for the hundreds of billions of dong worth of export turnover earned from its biggest client in the US who is declaring bankruptcy.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 24
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 24
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

HCM City aiding pandemic-hit businesses

Central business streets deserted in Hanoi, but retail premises still expensive
Central business streets deserted in Hanoi, but retail premises still expensive
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

The social distancing in Hanoi has been removed for three months, but many shops on large streets in the central business district (CBD) remain deserted.

Power companies face hardship in pandemic
Power companies face hardship in pandemic
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

A number of hydropower and thermal power companies are facing hardships due to the severe impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 hits remittances to Vietnam
COVID-19 hits remittances to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

Overseas remittances are expected to fall short of the target this year due to the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdowns around the world.

Vietnam's e-commerce revenue grows 25 percent in 2019
Vietnam's e-commerce revenue grows 25 percent in 2019
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

Vietnam’s B2C e-commerce revenue rose by 25 percent to 10.08 billion USD in 2019, according to the e-Commerce White Book 2020 released by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA).

HCM City aims to become regional financial centre
HCM City aims to become regional financial centre
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

Tran Du Lich, a member of PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc Economic Advisory Council, speaks about HCM City’s wish to become a national financial centre.

EVFTA obligations can brew up coffee success
EVFTA obligations can brew up coffee success
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

Bolstered by the growing demand in the EU, Vietnam’s coffee industry has a major opportunity to capture a bigger market share on the European continent.

More Vietnamese use ride-hailing services: white book
More Vietnamese use ride-hailing services: white book
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

The number of Vietnamese using ride-haling services has increased rapidly in recent years, signalling the potential for the development of the sharing economy in the country.

Experts gaze into crystal ball: Property prices to bottom by mid-2021
Experts gaze into crystal ball: Property prices to bottom by mid-2021
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

The Vietnamese property market is expected to slow down, with prices starting to drop by the end of this year and hitting the bottom by mid-2021, creating opportunities for home buyers sitting on cash, experts have forecast.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 