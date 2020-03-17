Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/03/2020 01:06:57 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Furniture industry: time to consider producing instead of doing outsourcing

 
 
24/03/2020    12:00 GMT+7

AKA Group and Tan Thanh Furniture raised the offered purchase prices continuously to scramble for the design of a chair. The final price was 10 times higher than the starting price.

The fierce scramble between the two enterprises took place within the framework of the Hoa Mai Furniture Design Competition organized by the Handicraft and Woodworking Association of HCM City (Hawa) on March 12.

Furniture industry: time to consider producing instead of doing outsourcing



This was the first time in the last 17 years that enterprises in the wooden furniture industry had an opportunity to attend an auction of products designed by prize winners. The competition is reserved for students majoring in applied design and interior decoration.

Tan Thanh Furniture finally obtained the right to own the design of the chair which won second prize at VND42 million, much higher than the starting price of VND4 million.

The designer of the chair, Quach Minh Quan, said this was the first time he had joined the ‘playing field’.

Most wooden furniture manufacturers make products according to designs provided to them and ordered by importers.

What surprised the third-year student of the interior design faculty at the Ton Duc Thang University was the fact the enterprises wanted to use his design to commercialize products. They paid a price which was 10 times higher than the starting price.

 


Explaining his decision to spend a big amount to buy the design, Pham Chan Quang, director of Tan Thanh Furniture, said the chair has a simple design but has sophistication and elegance. Quang believes that the products made with the design will fit many different markets thanks to the aesthetics.

For many years, Tan Thanh has been making furniture products outsourced by partners, but it still doesn’t have products designed by themselves.

Besides the design, Tan Thanh also bought four other designs at the auction.

“With the designs, we will introduce our exclusive products to international clients. This will increase the value of products,” he said.

Quang hopes that the products will be available in the market in Q4.

Besides Tan Thanh, other furniture manufacturers such as AA Corporation, Truong Thanh Corporation, AKA Group, Chan Chinh and Hanpdpick also bought designs at the auction.

Analysts said that most wooden furniture manufacturers make products according to designs provided to them and ordered by importers. The presence of over 20 manufacturers at the auction was unprecedented.

This shows that furniture manufactures have become aware of the need to shift from doing outsourcing to making products of their own.

In 2019, Vietnam exported $10.5 billion worth of wooden products.

Kim Chi 

Vietnam wooden furniture manufacturers worried, despite more orders

Vietnam wooden furniture manufacturers worried, despite more orders

Vietnamese wooden furniture manufacturers face a shortage of workers, modern technology and money to upgrade technology.

High-end wooden furniture segment promises great opportunities

High-end wooden furniture segment promises great opportunities

Stable economic growth and the strong rise of the middle class in the country are helping to attract many world-famous brands.

 
 

Other News

.
VN businesses keen to remove hurdles amid COVID-19 epidemic
VN businesses keen to remove hurdles amid COVID-19 epidemic
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Management agencies have put in place drastic steps in a bid to support businesses as they actively seek out sources of raw materials to be used in production whilst boosting trade promotion activities.

Adapting to new economic travails
Adapting to new economic travails
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese government has enacted Directive No.11 on supporting enterprises out of difficulties caused by COVID-19. 

Supporting industries leading automakers towards success
Supporting industries leading automakers towards success
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam is striving to successfully build up its automobile industry. 

Vietnamese delivery firm continues buying spree
Vietnamese delivery firm continues buying spree
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

Local delivery firm Tin Toc JSC has recently acquired SGDS Logistics and Investment Corporation, marking its third acquisition to scale up business in Vietnam.

EVFTA paves way for European investors to contribute capital to Vietnam’s banks
EVFTA paves way for European investors to contribute capital to Vietnam’s banks
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Within five years from the day the FTA takes effect, Vietnam pledges to consider European credit institutions’ proposals to allow them to hold up to 49 percent of shares in two Vietnamese joint stock banks.

Mounting difficulties may lead half of Vietnam textile-garment firms to bankruptcy
Mounting difficulties may lead half of Vietnam textile-garment firms to bankruptcy
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

Some importers from US and EU, major markets for Vietnam’s textile and garment industry, have stopped orders within three to four weeks on Covid-19 pandemic.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 23
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 23
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

HCM City’s agricultural production value up 4.3 percent in Q1

Markets tense up for prolonged uncertainty
Markets tense up for prolonged uncertainty
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

The turbulent moves of foreign selloffs in Vietnam’s stock market over the past few weeks have indicated that riskier assets are still in the midst of a tenuous recovery.

New FiT hike paves way for investment in biomass electricity
New FiT hike paves way for investment in biomass electricity
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

The feed-in tariff (FiT) for biomass power projects will range from VND1,634 to VND1,968 per kWh, exclusive of value-added tax, setting the stage for more investment in biomass electricity.

Masan MeatLife to pour $22 million in Anco
Masan MeatLife to pour $22 million in Anco
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

By injecting VND500 billion ($21.74 million) into Anco, Masan MeatLife will increase its stakes from 70 to nearly 100 per cent.

Vietnam offers little unmet demand for medical mask imports
Vietnam offers little unmet demand for medical mask imports
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

Chinese firms will begin exporting medical face masks, but their choice starting point, Vietnam, has little demand that goes unsatisfied by local producers.

VN central bank delays foreign ownership cap in payment services industry
VN central bank delays foreign ownership cap in payment services industry
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam has said it will not cap foreign ownership of companies in the payment services industry in its draft decree to replace Decree No.101.

Investors show growing appetite for LNG power projects
Investors show growing appetite for LNG power projects
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

A slew of sizeable liquefied natural gas-fired power projects have been in the development pipeline in the past year as a way to replenish national power sources as Vietnam turns on a greener growth path.

Expressway component projects to be shifted to public investment
Expressway component projects to be shifted to public investment
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

Three component projects of the North-South Expressway master plan are expected to be shifted from the private-public partnership model to the public investment model.

VP Bank shifts FE Credit to joint stock company
VP Bank shifts FE Credit to joint stock company
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

The news that VP Bank has decided to shift its subsidiary FE Credit, specializing in consumer lending, to a joint stock company from a limited company has stirred up the public.

Global economy will suffer for 'years to come' says OECD
Global economy will suffer for 'years to come' says OECD
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

OECD boss Angel Gurría says the economic shock is already bigger than the financial crisis

Vietnam imposes anti-dumping measures on Chinese, Indonesian MSG
Vietnam imposes anti-dumping measures on Chinese, Indonesian MSG
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has imposed provisional anti-dumping measures on some monosodium glutamate (MSG) products from China and Indonesia.

Stocks fall as nations take coronavirus action
Stocks fall as nations take coronavirus action
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

Shares in Asia slide on Monday as more drastic action is taken by governments to stop virus spreading.

ACV reduces airline service fees for next six months
ACV reduces airline service fees for next six months
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has announced it will reduce airline service fees for six months from March to August to support airlines suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

EVFTA poses challenges to Vietnamese agricultural products
EVFTA poses challenges to Vietnamese agricultural products
BUSINESSicon  23/03/2020 

Since the EVTFA was approved, experts have been analysing the opportunities for Vietnam to penetrate deeper into the high-value foreign markets. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 