Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/04/2020 16:57:51 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Garment 10 to produce medical face masks, first export order worth US$52m

 
 
08/04/2020    16:54 GMT+7

Garment 10 Company was investing in producing medical face masks as well as cloth masks with ten production lines being installed, the company’s director Than Duc Viet said

at a meeting with Ha Noi Party Secretary Vuong Dinh Hue on Tuesday. 

Garment 10 gives out cloth face masks for free. Garment 10 Corporation Joint Stock Company is now investing in producing medical face mask. — Photo vinatex.com.vn

Viet said the medical face mask M10 Pro would be introduced on April 15.

He also added Garment 10 had received an export order for 400 million medical face masks worth US$52 million.

This order would make up for 30 per cent of the company's estimated revenue this year.

The company has also received orders for 20 million cloth masks from a US partner and two million cloth masks and six million medical face masks from a German partner.

Garment 10 has switched to medical masks to cope with a fall in orders due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic which was estimated at 30 per cent in April and 60 per cent in May and June.

During the past month, Garment 10 produced 5 million cloth masks, earning a revenue of VND35 billion.

 

The company is working on three scenarios for its business in 2020. In the best scenario in which the COVID-19 pandemic was over in April, the company would see a fall of 11.05 per cent in revenue and 20 per cent in pre-tax profit.

In the worst scenario, the company’s revenue would drop by 26 per cent in revenue and 39 per cent in profit.

Hue said that the capital city would set up groups in charge of checking prevention measures at production companies.

The city would also focus on removing difficulties and providing support to businesses to promote their development after the pandemic ended, Hue said.

He also urged 109 enterprises under the Ha Noi People’s Committee to strive to maintain production during this difficult time to achieve reasonable growth and contribute to socio-economic development. — VNS

Coronavirus: Why some countries wear face masks and others don't

Coronavirus: Why some countries wear face masks and others don't

Step outside without a face mask in Hong Kong and you'll get looks. That's not true elsewhere. Why?

Dong Xuan knitting company aims to produce 60,000 face masks per day

Dong Xuan knitting company aims to produce 60,000 face masks per day

Dong Xuan Knitting Sole Member Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex), is planning to produce 60,000 face masks per day from March 23 to 29, given the increasing demand amid COVID-19.

 
 

Other News

.
New tariff scheme approved to encourage solar development
New tariff scheme approved to encourage solar development
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The Government has officially decided to approve a new feed-in-tariff mechanism to encourage development of solar power in Vietnam.

HCM City: Tourism sector endures losses of over $426 mln in Q1
HCM City: Tourism sector endures losses of over $426 mln in Q1
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Tourism has estimated that the city’s tourism industry suffered losses worth close to $426.2 million in the first quarter of this year due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 8
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 8
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

More points of sales needed to ensure good supply: says MoIT

Tech retailers manage to survive COVID-19 pandemic
Tech retailers manage to survive COVID-19 pandemic
FEATUREicon  9 giờ trước 

Many retailers in phone and electronics segments focus on developing online channels to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Who can access low-interest credit packages?
Who can access low-interest credit packages?
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Experts warn that businesses suffering the most may not be able to access the VND285 trillion aid package because they cannot prove solvency.

‘Stay at home’ campaign provides big benefits to e-commerce sites
‘Stay at home’ campaign provides big benefits to e-commerce sites
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Offline shops have become deserted as people are staying at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus. As a result, online shopping activities have become busier.

Coronavirus: Four out of five people's jobs hit by pandemic
Coronavirus: Four out of five people's jobs hit by pandemic
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The global economic impact of coronavirus could leave nearly 200 million people jobless, a UN agency says.

Prices plummet, factories halt operation, auto market hit hard by Covid-19
Prices plummet, factories halt operation, auto market hit hard by Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Despite sharp price cuts of hundreds of million of dong, cars still cannot find buyers. The automobile market is predicted to see a minus 15 percent growth rate this year.

VN Trade Ministry proposes resuming rice exports
VN Trade Ministry proposes resuming rice exports
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has asked the Government to resume rice exports. However, the export volume would be limited at 800,000 tonnes for April and May.

Cold storage demand surges during COVID-19
Cold storage demand surges during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

 Demand for cold storage is increasing due to the lower consumption of food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 ravages economy of central Vietnam
COVID-19 ravages economy of central Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Da Nang City and Quang Nam Province – two key economic driving forces for the central region – have both suffered sharp reductions in growth in the first quarter due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN healthcare market, a big draw for investors, foreign and local
VN healthcare market, a big draw for investors, foreign and local
BUSINESSicon  07/04/2020 

Last year, VinaCapital’s flagship fund, Vietnam Opportunity Fund (VOF), invested US$25 million in a private hospital operator, Tam Tri Medical Joint Stock Company.

Thai Srithai Superware to push investment in Viet Nam
Thai Srithai Superware to push investment in Viet Nam
BUSINESSicon  07/04/2020 

Leading melamine maker Thailand's Srithai Superware Plc is pushing its investment in Viet Nam, Vietnam News Agency reported.

Northern provinces asked to cooperate with China to manage border trade
Northern provinces asked to cooperate with China to manage border trade
BUSINESSicon  07/04/2020 

 The Ministry of Industry and Trade has requested northern provinces to promote cooperation with their Chinese partners to implement disease control processes and allow goods through the border.

Calls for debt relief for world's poorest nations
Calls for debt relief for world's poorest nations
BUSINESSicon  07/04/2020 

More than 100 global organisations want debt payments to be waived for developing countries this year.

Coronavirus forces banks to take cautious steps
Coronavirus forces banks to take cautious steps
BUSINESSicon  07/04/2020 

Because of the complex movements of Covid-19, banks have drawn up backup plans for credit growth and bad debt management.

Cashew export tipped to recover strongly after pandemic
Cashew export tipped to recover strongly after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  07/04/2020 

 Cashew exports are expected to surge in the latter half of the year once the COVID-19 pandemic dies down.

State-owned enterprises face 3.7-trillion-VND loss in Q1 due to COVID-19
State-owned enterprises face 3.7-trillion-VND loss in Q1 due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  07/04/2020 

Nineteen State-owned groups and corporations under the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) incurred losses worth around $160 million in the first quarter of this year due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recruitment market will come back when pandemic ends
Recruitment market will come back when pandemic ends
BUSINESSicon  07/04/2020 

Experts predict that once the COVID-19 epidemic is under control, recruitment needs will rapidly increase. Ngo Thi Ngoc Lan, Regional Director of Navigos Search, talks about the situation and how workers and employers need to prepare for the future.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 7
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 7
BUSINESSicon  07/04/2020 

Wood orders see mass cancellations or delays amid COVID-19

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 