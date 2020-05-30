Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
30/05/2020 18:51:03 (GMT +7)
VN garment exports forecast to plummet due to lack of orders

 
 
30/05/2020    17:45 GMT+7

Vietnam's garment and textile exports in the first four months fell 10 percent year-on-year to 10.63 billion USD and could fall much further as buyers cancelled orders due to COVID-19, according to the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (Vitas).

Garment exports forecast to plummet due to lack of orders hinh anh 1

Garment products are made at a factory in the central province of Thua Thien Hue 

In April alone, exports of Vietnamese garment and textile products saw a month-on-month decline of 20 percent to 2.3 billion USD, the association's statistics revealed.

Truong Van Cam, deputy chairman of Vitas, said these figures are anticipated to fall much further in May and June due to the majority of export orders being cancelled or delayed.

According to the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex), the domestic textile and garment industry could lose up to 50 percent of orders in May. Meanwhile, the recovery of supply amid falling demand might lead to a 20 percent reduction in prices worldwide, it said.

The group also predicted that textile and garment exports will rebound in the third and fourth quarters with low-cost products accounting for the lion's share of turnover.

However, the nation’s 2020 apparel exports could decrease by 20 percent over the previous year because of a drop of between 20-25 percent is expected in global, said Vinatex’s general director Le Tien Truong.

Truong said it is the right time for textile and garment producers to source raw materials from countries that were part of the Vietnam- EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) so that their products could meet the EVFTA’s “rules of origin” requirements and benefit from the tax reductions.

 

The firms should also hunt for small-scale orders with higher quality requirements, he said.

For Vinatex, in the second quarter, the group will continue to produce face masks and medical protective clothes to meet the high demand for these products in many foreign markets while ensuring stable operations to catch up with the customers’ demands once the market showed signs of recovery.

Last year, Vietnam earned 39 billion USD from textile and garment exports, up 7.6 percent year-on-year, according to Vitas. 

The US remained the largest consumer of Vietnamese apparel products with 12.5 billion USD, up 9 percent year-on-year and accounting for 39 percent of total export turnover.

The EU was next with 4.4 billion USD, up 2 percent or equivalent to 11.3 percent of the total. China and Japan followed with 4.25 billion USD and 4.2 billion USD, up 7 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively./.VNS

Garment companies have been told to find new alternative markets as the US and EU are busy fighting against Covid-19.

The input material supply from China ha resumed, but some American and European buyers have asked to delay deliveries for the orders they had previously placed.

 
 

.
BUSINESS 

Vietnam has been advised to introduce a range of solutions aimed at attracting private investment in an effective manner with the private economic sector increasingly becoming a key part of the national economy,

BUSINESS 

Vietnam at advantage in economic recovery post-COVID-19: Former Deputy PM

BUSINESS 

Vietnam contains one of the highest potential for wind power in the region, as it is endowed with high wind speeds particularly in the offshore or near-shore areas.

BUSINESS 

As free trade agreements (FTAs), including the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) that is about to be ratified by the Vietnam National Assembly, tend to be asymmetric in nature, 

BUSINESS 

Public investment is expected to play a very important role in promoting economic growth in 2020 and the enterprises in the building material sector are the biggest beneficiaries, economists say.

BUSINESS 

Industrial infrastructure companies are still thriving amid Covid-19, and are expected to continue to grow as Vietnam is one of the best destinations for investors in the post-epidemic period.

BUSINESS    29/05/2020 

To ensure rural residents have access to fresh water in the 2021-2025 period, localities in the Mekong Delta will require an investment of VND5 trillion.

BUSINESS    29/05/2020 

Strong regionally co-ordinated actions and strong leadership are the key elements required to rescue the ASEAN from economic difficulties due to the ongoing pandemic.

BUSINESS 

Catfish products can bring export turnover of $2 billion a year, but, surprisingly, the fish has not been favored in the home market.

BUSINESS    29/05/2020 

Vietnam will allow the import of live pigs for the first time in a bid to counter the skyrocketing live hog prices in the domestic market, said an agricultural official.

BUSINESS    29/05/2020 

Vietnam pepper prices rose to a one-year high on Wednesday, driven by Chinese consumption recovery and higher demands from local businesses. 

BUSINESS    29/05/2020 

The primary supply of corporate bonds has dropped sharply as the epidemic has upset enterprises’ business plans. Many have postponed bond issuance plans.

BUSINESS    29/05/2020 

A full-scale audit should become compulsory for work carried out under public-private partnerships to make sure they are efficient and benefit all stakeholders, lawmakers have told the National Assembly.

BUSINESS    29/05/2020 

Viet Nam’s pushback of COVID-19 pandemic has helped shrimp exporters raise their competitiveness on the world market, being over other competitors...

BUSINESS    29/05/2020 

The HCM City Department of Industry and Trade has assured there is an adequate supply of petroleum products to meet demand and it will prevent any hoarding of these goods.

BUSINESS    29/05/2020 

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) said that it has been difficult to mobilize credit capital for the huge eastern North-South Expressway project.

BUSINESS    29/05/2020 

Vietnam’s wooden furniture industry was expected to have a prosperous year in 2020 after the US-China trade war broke out in 2019. But hopes have been dashed by Covid-19.

BUSINESS    29/05/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam reported that the number of passengers through airports nationwide reached 2.88 million passengers this month, down 70 per cent compared to the same period last year.

BUSINESS    29/05/2020 

 The Ha Noi People's Court on Wednesday sentenced one person to 18 months in jail over stock market manipulation at Binh Thuan Mineral Industry JSC (KSA).

BUSINESS    29/05/2020 

The upcoming bilateral free trade between Vietnam and the EU may be a tough nut to crack unless the country can make thorough preparations for fulfilling commitments in the deal to further its trade and investment with the bloc.

