Gia Lai to have $44m hi-tech agricultural zone

Authorities in Gia Lai authority spoke about the zone with its developers at a conference held by the province on June 24.

Accordingly, the DHN hi-tech agricultural zone would be developed by the Netherlands-based De Heus in Asia and the Hung Nhon Group of Viet Nam with an estimated investment capital of VND1.03 trillion (US$44.4 million).

It will apply advanced technology in pig farming and slaughter and the production of organic cattle feed and fertiliser that meets international standards.

Speaking at the conference, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vo Ngoc Thanh vowed to provide favourable conditions for the development of the project.

De Heus and Hung Nhon aim to expand pig farming across five central highlands provinces over the next five to ten years.

Following Gia Lai, the two groups will develop breeding pig projects in Dak, Kon Tum, and Lam Dong provinces.

These projects are hoped to turn the Central Highlands into a leading hub of breeding pig farming in Southeast Asia and Asia.

In 2019, De Heus Group and Hung Nhon Group signed a memorandum of understanding with the People's Committee of Dak Lak Province on investing in a complex of hi-tech agricultural zones in Dak Lak.

Now, the project is being developed as planned. It is expected to supply clean and high-quality pigs to the domestic market at the end of 2021. — VNS