Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/03/2020 01:14:15 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Global economy will suffer for 'years to come' says OECD

 
 
23/03/2020    13:13 GMT+7

OECD boss Angel Gurría says the economic shock is already bigger than the financial crisis

The world will take years to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development has warned.

Angel Gurría, OECD secretary general, said the economic shock was already bigger than the financial crisis.

He told the BBC it was "wishful thinking" to believe that countries would bounce back quickly.

The OECD has called on governments to rip up spending rules to ensure speedy testing and treatment of the virus.

Mr Gurría said a recent warning that a serious outbreak could halve global growth to 1.5% already looked too optimistic. 

While the number of job losses and company failures remains uncertain, Mr Gurría said countries would be dealing with the economic fallout "for years to come".

He said many of the world's biggest economies would fall into recession in the coming months - defined as two consecutive quarters of economic decline.

"Even if you don't get a worldwide recession, you're going to get either no growth or negative growth in many of the economies of the world, including some of the larger ones, and therefore you're going to get not only low growth this year, but also it's going to take longer to pick up in the in the future," he added.

Big shock

Mr Gurría said the economic uncertainty created by the virus outbreak meant economies were already suffering a bigger shock than during the September 11 terror attacks or the 2008 financial crisis.

 

He said: "And the reason is that we don't know how much it's going to take to fix the unemployment because we don't know how many people are going to end up unemployed. We also don't know how much it's going to take to fix the hundreds of thousands of small and medium enterprises who are already suffering."

Governments around the world have taken unprecedented steps to support workers and businesses during the outbreak.

Policymakers in the UK have pledged to pay the wages of employees unable to work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Gurría called on governments to rip up borrowing rules and "throw everything we got at it" to deal with the crisis.

However, he warned that bigger deficits and larger debt piles would also weigh on heavily indebted countries for years to come.

No quick recovery

Mr Gurría said that just weeks ago, policymakers from the G20 club of rich nations believed the recovery would take a 'V' shape - with a short, sharp drop in economic activity followed swiftly by a rebound in growth.

"It was already then mostly wishful thinking," he said.

"I do not agree with the idea of a 'V' shaped phenomenon ... Right now we know it's not going to be a 'V'. It's going to be more in the best of cases like a 'U' with a long trench in the bottom before it gets to the recovery period. We can avoid it looking like an 'L', if we take the right decisions today."

The OECD is calling for a four-pronged plan to deal with the outbreak, including free virus testing, better equipment for doctors and nurses, cash transfers to workers including the self-employed and tax payment holidays for businesses.

Mr Gurría compared the level of ambition to the Marshall Plan - which helped to pay for the reconstruction of Europe after the Second World War. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam imposes anti-dumping measures on Chinese, Indonesian MSG
Vietnam imposes anti-dumping measures on Chinese, Indonesian MSG
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has imposed provisional anti-dumping measures on some monosodium glutamate (MSG) products from China and Indonesia.

Stocks fall as nations take coronavirus action
Stocks fall as nations take coronavirus action
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Shares in Asia slide on Monday as more drastic action is taken by governments to stop virus spreading.

ACV reduces airline service fees for next six months
ACV reduces airline service fees for next six months
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has announced it will reduce airline service fees for six months from March to August to support airlines suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

EVFTA poses challenges to Vietnamese agricultural products
EVFTA poses challenges to Vietnamese agricultural products
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Since the EVTFA was approved, experts have been analysing the opportunities for Vietnam to penetrate deeper into the high-value foreign markets. 

4.0 offers opening up for foreign tech transport firms
4.0 offers opening up for foreign tech transport firms
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Digital transformation is bringing about significant changes in the transport sector, and the upcoming launch of the new 5G network standard will further power new breakthroughs. 

Pandemic has little impact on Vietnam’s shrimp exports
Pandemic has little impact on Vietnam’s shrimp exports
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The domestic shrimp industry has not faced a great impact from the COVID-19 because now this industry is under production and Vietnam will enter its shrimp harvesting crop in August.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 22
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 22
BUSINESSicon  22/03/2020 

HCM City’s annual awards for innovation, start-ups open

Shopee, Lazada struggle to dominate Vietnam’s e-commerce market
Shopee, Lazada struggle to dominate Vietnam’s e-commerce market
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Shopee and Lazada have successfully controlled most of the Southeast Asian market. But in Vietnam, Tiki, Sendo and The Gioi Di Dong are preventing them from doing so.

COVID-19 threatens property brokers with unemployment
COVID-19 threatens property brokers with unemployment
BUSINESSicon  22/03/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has become a new challenge for property brokers who have been facing many since last year due to the low supply in the market.

Vietnam’s fish, shrimp exports no longer can enjoy preferences from the US
Vietnam’s fish, shrimp exports no longer can enjoy preferences from the US
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s seafood industry has received bad news: it can no longer enjoy the preferences offered by the US to developing countries.

VN shrimp segment above water
VN shrimp segment above water
FEATUREicon  22/03/2020 

Despite the complexities of COVID-19, shrimp exporters and processors still see a bright future ahead thanks to new markets, and boosting exports to traditional markets which have cut imports from China.

Vietnam makes it into top 5 economic freedom gainers in Asia-Pacific region
Vietnam makes it into top 5 economic freedom gainers in Asia-Pacific region
BUSINESSicon  22/03/2020 

With the strides in opening its economy, Vietnam has improved its ranking to 105th on the 2020 Index of Economic Freedom by The Heritage Foundation.

Firms to adhere to anti-dumping law
Firms to adhere to anti-dumping law
BUSINESSicon  22/03/2020 

Pham Duy Khuong, managing director of ASL Law, talked about some important contents related to anti-dumping laws that foreign companies should pay attention to when digging into the Vietnamese market.

Covid-19 crisis can offer opportunity for Vietnam to expand role in global supply chain
Covid-19 crisis can offer opportunity for Vietnam to expand role in global supply chain
BUSINESSicon  22/03/2020 

The difficulties in the global pandemic are opportunities for Vietnam to expand its role in the global supply chain.

VN rail sector finding way back on track
VN rail sector finding way back on track
BUSINESSicon  22/03/2020 

Despite strong efforts, state-owned Vietnam Railways may face a downturn this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and challenges from legal barriers. 

EU, US yet to limit garment imports from Vietnam due to COVID-19
EU, US yet to limit garment imports from Vietnam due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  22/03/2020 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh said on March 20 that EU and US authorities have yet to limit the import of garment products from Vietnam.

VN firms resolute in business goals despite COVID-19 impacts
VN firms resolute in business goals despite COVID-19 impacts
BUSINESSicon  22/03/2020 

Many companies have performed well in the first two months of the year despite the COVID-19 outbreak and insist on keeping business targets unchanged.

Commercial centres deserted in Hanoi amidst COVID-19 fears
Commercial centres deserted in Hanoi amidst COVID-19 fears
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

With fears surrounding the potential spread of COVID-19 gripping Hanoi, the majority of commercial centres located in the capital have been increasingly quiet in recent days with local people cautious about going outside.

State capital commission to work with struggling mega-projects
State capital commission to work with struggling mega-projects
BUSINESSicon  21/03/2020 

The Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) must continue to support managers of 12 struggling mega-projects under the Ministry of Trade and Industry with the State’s capital investment.

Real estate firms calls for Government support
Real estate firms calls for Government support
BUSINESSicon  21/03/2020 

The HCMC Real Estate Association has urged the Government to add the property industry to the list of those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and are eligible for a five-month postponement of VAT and land-use fee payments.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 