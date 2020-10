Markets and grocery stores in Ho Chi Minh City that target foreigners are struggling to stay afloat amid a dearth of customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

browser not support iframe.

The west and south gates of Ben Thanh Market, a major tourist attraction in and once packed with people, see just a fraction of the foot traffic they did at this time last year. A lack of foreign customers has seen many vendors close their stalls for good. VNA