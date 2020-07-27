Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Gold prices hit all-time high

27/07/2020    15:52 GMT+7

Gold prices soared near VND57 million (US$2,486) per tael (1.2 ounces) on the local market on first day of the week while the yellow metal also made its history in prices, hitting an all-time high.

Gold prices hit all-time high

Customers wait for gold at Bao Tin Minh Chau Gold Firm in Ha Noi. The prices of gold hit their highest in the markets on July 27. — Photo courtesy of the firm

On July 27, Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company listed each tael of SJC gold at VND55.25 million for buying and VND56.80 million for selling.

While Phu Quy Group rated its buying price at VND55.20 million with a sales price of VND56.70 million and Doji Group and Bao Tin Minh Chau Gold Firm listed their buying and selling rates at VND55.25 million and VND56.65 million.

 

The prices of each tael of the yellow metal were up more than VND1 million from last week's rate.

On the global gold exchange Kitco, the prices soared to another high at $1,931.7 ($2,327 per tael) on the gold exchange Kitco.

Kitco News mentioned though the prices made history, hitting an all-time high, analysts still looked for more increases. — VNS

 
 

.
Organisations rush to sell Sacombank shares to retrieve debts
Organisations rush to sell Sacombank shares to retrieve debts
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Some organisations have rushed to sell shares of Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank) to retrieve bad debts, but it was not easy to find buyers agreeing with the offered price.

VN stocks under pressure as virus cases weigh on market sentiment
VN stocks under pressure as virus cases weigh on market sentiment
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

 Vietnamese shares are on the edge of declining this week as worries about the second wave of coronavirus spread increased after new cases were reported over the weekend.

VN law should be changed to better protect online consumers
VN law should be changed to better protect online consumers
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Attending a workshop discussing the laws held by Vietnam Consumer Protection Association in Ha Noi last week, experts said more effective solutions are needed to protect consumers.

Pandemic forces firms to restruture
Pandemic forces firms to restruture
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The heavy impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the domestic and global economies were requiring firms to reshape their production and business strategies as well as their competition models to increase resilience against external shocks.

Vietnam emerges as the world’s No2 rice exporter
Vietnam emerges as the world’s No2 rice exporter
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam has beaten Thailand to become the second biggest rice exporter in the world after the latter decided to slash rice exports due to prolonged drought and strong baht.

Competitive power market still afar
Competitive power market still afar
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

There are three criteria for assessing goods and services— including prices, quality and customer service. 

Vietnam urged to be cautious about Chinese investment
Vietnam urged to be cautious about Chinese investment
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Growing Chinese investment to Vietnam could turn the Southeast Asian country into a transshipment point for China to reroute its exports to a third country.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 27
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 27
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnamese shirmp sells well in US, China despite COVID-19

Standardization for agro-value chain
Standardization for agro-value chain
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

When it officially takes effect, the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will have a positive impact on promoting Vietnam’s exports, especially agro-products, to the EU.

Improved quality and higher demand boost Vietnam rice export outlook
Improved quality and higher demand boost Vietnam rice export outlook
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

In the first half of this year, rice export value jumped 18.6% year-on-year to US$1.71 billion.

Downhill likely after climax
Downhill likely after climax
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Rice is a rare spotlight in Vietnam’s agro-product exports in the first half of this year. However, the good performance may not be maintained in the second half of the year.

Vietnam imposes tariffs on foreign plastic film
Vietnam imposes tariffs on foreign plastic film
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has applied anti-dumping measures on some products with biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) film originating from China, Thailand and Malaysia.

Vietnam gov’t to offer extraordinary incentives for high-impact FDI projects
Vietnam gov’t to offer extraordinary incentives for high-impact FDI projects
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

By fulfiling certain criteria, some foreign investors would receive special treatment, said Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung.

Vietnam construction industry stays positive during Covid-19
Vietnam construction industry stays positive during Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The construction industry grew 4.5% year-on-year during the first six months of 2020, which was higher than the GDP growth rate of 1.8%.

Korean multinationals suggest solutions to ease difficulties in Covid-19
Korean multinationals suggest solutions to ease difficulties in Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines’ airplanes which have been left idle because of Covid-19 could be used to carry cargo, offering benefits to both the air carrier and export companies.

Australian firm alleged of transfer pricing worth over US$116 million
Australian firm alleged of transfer pricing worth over US$116 million
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

The State Audit Office of Vietnam requested the police to investigate the case.

EC allows Vietnamese exporters to extend deadline of REX applications
EC allows Vietnamese exporters to extend deadline of REX applications
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

The European Commission (EC) has given the green light for Vietnam’s exporters to extend the deadline of applying for the registered exporter system (REX) until late 2020, 

Southern Vietnamese real estate market: emergence of large M&amp;A deals
Southern Vietnamese real estate market: emergence of large M&A deals
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

The southern real estate market has witnessed a series of impressive mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals. This trend is expected to be more vibrant in the near future. 

Will technical barriers imposed by the Philippines create difficulties for Vietnam’s rice exports?
Will technical barriers imposed by the Philippines create difficulties for Vietnam’s rice exports?
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

It will be difficult for Vietnamese businesses to keep stable rice exports to the Philippines in large quantities as currently seen, experts said.

E-wallet providers ask to extend deadline of verification
E-wallet providers ask to extend deadline of verification
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

 E-wallet service providers want to extend the deadline for users to complete identity verification.

