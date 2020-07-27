Gold prices hit all-time high

Gold prices soared near VND57 million (US$2,486) per tael (1.2 ounces) on the local market on first day of the week while the yellow metal also made its history in prices, hitting an all-time high.

Customers wait for gold at Bao Tin Minh Chau Gold Firm in Ha Noi. The prices of gold hit their highest in the markets on July 27. — Photo courtesy of the firm

On July 27, Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company listed each tael of SJC gold at VND55.25 million for buying and VND56.80 million for selling.

While Phu Quy Group rated its buying price at VND55.20 million with a sales price of VND56.70 million and Doji Group and Bao Tin Minh Chau Gold Firm listed their buying and selling rates at VND55.25 million and VND56.65 million.

The prices of each tael of the yellow metal were up more than VND1 million from last week's rate.

On the global gold exchange Kitco, the prices soared to another high at $1,931.7 ($2,327 per tael) on the gold exchange Kitco.

Kitco News mentioned though the prices made history, hitting an all-time high, analysts still looked for more increases. — VNS