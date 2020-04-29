Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/05/2020 16:18:20 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese gov’t relaxes licensing regulation for face mask exports

 
 
01/05/2020    14:33 GMT+7

The prime minister has approved a proposal to ease the licensing rule for surgical face mask exports but has asked the relevant agencies to monitor export volumes closely.

An employee works on a surgical face mask production line. The prime minister has approved a proposal to ease the licensing rule for surgical face mask exports

The Government on April 29 issued Resolution 60 on the export of surgical face masks while Covid-19 infection prevention and control measures are in place, the local media reported.

Under the resolution, the licensing regulation for face mask exports in the Government’s Resolution 20 issued on February 28 will be eliminated.

Given the development of Covid-19---the disease caused by the coronavirus---and the domestic demand for surgical face masks, the Ministry of Health was told to make a report for the prime minister to decide on suitable measures for the management of face masks and ensure an adequate supply for the local market.

The prime minister assigned the Ministry of Industry and Trade to publicize the list of face mask producers and their production capacity, while the Ministry of Finance was tasked with making the volume of surgical face mask exports public.

Besides this, the Ministry of Industry and Trade was told to tighten control over the quality of face masks and to impose strict sanctions on those caught violating hoarding and price gouging regulations.

The nation’s cities and provinces were asked to direct their Departments of Health and other relevant agencies to regularly check face mask production facilities to ensure that their quality meets requirements.

Apart from this, the prime minister asked face mask exporters to assume responsibility for the quality of face masks and commit to selling them to health care centers when requested.

Earlier, the Government issued Resolution 20 regulating that the Ministry of Health apply the regulation on granting licenses for surgical face mask exports while Covid-19 infection prevention and control efforts are underway.

This resolution only allows surgical face masks to be exported for the purpose of support from the Government, while the export volume is limited to 25% of production. The remaining 75% of production must serve domestic consumption.SGT

Vietnam exports nearly 416 million face masks

Vietnam exports nearly 416 million face masks

Vietnam exported 415.7 million face masks worth 63.19 million USD from January 1 to April 19, according to the General Department of Customs.

 
The arduous path in exporting fabric masks

The arduous path in exporting fabric masks

Faced with canceled orders from importers in Europe and North America, some Vietnamese companies in this industry have switched to producing antibacterial fabric face masks. 

 
 

Other News

.
Many sectors will recover quickly due to high market demand: experts
Many sectors will recover quickly due to high market demand: experts
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Experts have said that once the COVID-19 pandemic ends, higher market demand would support many sectors in quickly resuming their business.

Vietnam warned of risks if it buys oil to store
Vietnam warned of risks if it buys oil to store
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Though domestic petroleum depots are full, the Vietnam Energy Association (VEA)
wants to buy oil to store.

Vietnam attracts 12.33 billion USD in FDI in four months
Vietnam attracts 12.33 billion USD in FDI in four months
VIDEOicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam attracted $12.33 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first four months of 2020, a year-on-year decrease of 15.5 percent due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Binh Duong police files charges against falsifying business documents at Trung Nguyen
Binh Duong police files charges against falsifying business documents at Trung Nguyen
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Binh Duong investigative police agency is launching criminal proceedings against alleged falsification of business documents at Trung Nguyen Instant Coffee Corporation.

Coronavirus: How will airlines get flying again?
Coronavirus: How will airlines get flying again?
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

When passenger planes start flying again, the world of air travel will be very different.

Vietnam exports nearly 416 million face masks
Vietnam exports nearly 416 million face masks
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam exported 415.7 million face masks worth 63.19 million USD from January 1 to April 19, according to the General Department of Customs.

Workouts at home fuel demand for fitness equipment
Workouts at home fuel demand for fitness equipment
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The rising trend of working out at home has pushed up demand for fitness equipment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Will Circular 18, COVID-19 ‘crush’ consumer credit?
Will Circular 18, COVID-19 ‘crush’ consumer credit?
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

2020 may become a ‘nightmare’ for many consumer finance companies, which could see their profits drop sharply because of new regulations and the effects of COVID-19.

Rosy signs for exports to major markets
Rosy signs for exports to major markets
BUSINESSicon  30/04/2020 

Vietnam’s export value is expected to rise in the coming months thanks to China’s increase in imports, strong measures taken by the Vietnamese Government, ministries, agencies, and businesses, and the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

COVID-19 puts severe growth pressure on CLMV economies
COVID-19 puts severe growth pressure on CLMV economies
BUSINESSicon  30/04/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic is putting severe growth pressure on the economies of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV) and may cause the region's growth to slip to a historical low, according to a Maybank Kim Eng report.

Up to 75 pct of companies eye cut to HR costs if pandemic worsens: survey
Up to 75 pct of companies eye cut to HR costs if pandemic worsens: survey
BUSINESSicon  30/04/2020 

If the COVID-19 situation worsens, 75 percent of companies will seek to cut human resource costs, a recent survey by HR consulting firm Talentnet Corporation has found.

Vietnamese dairy brands becoming better known to world consumers
Vietnamese dairy brands becoming better known to world consumers
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Present in 50 countries and territories, Vietnamese dairy producers are step by step building their positions in the world market.

Plummeting stock prices raise fears of businesses being acquired
Plummeting stock prices raise fears of businesses being acquired
BUSINESSicon  30/04/2020 

As many stocks have plunged below their real value, foreign funds are combing Vietnamese shares, raising fears that Vietnamese companies will be acquired by 'shark' investors.

PM allows rice export resumption from May 1
PM allows rice export resumption from May 1
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 28 agreed with the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s proposal to resume rice export from May 1, in accordance with Decree 107/2018/ND-CP on rice export business.

Around 61 percent of customers not offered relief by landlords: CBRE
Around 61 percent of customers not offered relief by landlords: CBRE
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

Around 61 percent of respondents have not been offered relief by landlords, a flash survey of the impacts of COVID-19 done by CBRE has found.

Agriculture still vital, says expert
Agriculture still vital, says expert
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

Economist Le Xuan Nghia, former Vice President of the National Financial Supervisory Commission, talks about the role of agriculture in reviving the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

How will next-generation businesspeople perform?
How will next-generation businesspeople perform?
BUSINESSicon  30/04/2020 

One third of the sons and daughters of top businesspeople have been given opportunities to run businesses, and most of them have initiated reforms.

New F1 race track has not led to higher land prices
New F1 race track has not led to higher land prices
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

Contrary to real estate investors and businesses’ expectations, one year after the Formula 1 race track kicked off, the real estate market in Hanoi remains at a standstill.

Where should investors put money in during the Covid-19 period?
Where should investors put money in during the Covid-19 period?
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

Experts say investors should target investment channels with high liquidity such as savings accounts, gold and dollars, and wait patiently for opportunities with stocks.

During Covid-19, agriculture becomes pillar of the economy
During Covid-19, agriculture becomes pillar of the economy
BUSINESSicon  29/04/2020 

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to cause exports to stagnate. Coffee growers in the Central Highlands are experiencing many hardships.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 