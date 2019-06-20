Gov’t sets up delegations to inspect public investment disbursement

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has decided to establish seven delegations to inspect public invstment disbursement in several ministries, agencies and localities.

Specifically, the first delegation will be led by the Government chief to inspect Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai, and localities in the key central economic region, central highlands, and Mekong delta.

The second delegation, led by Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, will inspect some localities in the Red River region.

The third delegation, headed by Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh, will inspect northern mid-land and mountainous localities.

The fourth delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung, will inspect the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Developments and some localities in the north central region and Southeast region.

The fifth delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, will inspect the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education and Training.

The sixth and seventh delegations, respectively led by Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung and Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung, will inspect other localities.

Public invstment has been considered by the Government as the key solution to economic recovery as the COVID-19 pandemic has produced heavy impacts on the country.

However, the disbursement progress has been slow over years, with bottlenecks like idle capital, slow payment for complete projects, and stagnant procedures having been slowly fixed.

The delegations’ inspection outcomes must be reported to the Government chief within seven working days.

The inspection will last until August 31, 2020. VGP

PM urges faster public investment disbursement Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged localities nationwide to hasten the disbursement of more than VND633 trillion (nearly US$28 billion) of public investment this year.