Gov’t sets up delegations to inspect public investment disbursement

19/07/2020    19:05 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has decided to establish seven delegations to inspect public invstment disbursement in several ministries, agencies and localities.

Specifically, the first delegation will be led by the Government chief to inspect Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai, and localities in the key central economic region, central highlands, and Mekong delta.

The second delegation, led by Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, will inspect some localities in the Red River region.

The third delegation, headed by Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh, will inspect northern mid-land and mountainous localities.

The fourth delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung, will inspect the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Developments and some localities in the north central region and Southeast region.

The fifth delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, will inspect the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education and Training.

The sixth and seventh delegations, respectively led by Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung and Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung, will inspect other localities.

 

Public invstment has been considered by the Government as the key solution to economic recovery as the COVID-19 pandemic has produced heavy impacts on the country.

However, the disbursement progress has been slow over years, with bottlenecks like idle capital, slow payment for complete projects, and stagnant procedures having been slowly fixed.

The delegations’ inspection outcomes must be reported to the Government chief within seven working days.

The inspection will last until August 31, 2020. VGP

.
Korean investors anticipate favourable investment environment in Vietnam
Korean investors anticipate favourable investment environment in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Many financiers from the Republic of Korea (RoK) are expecting that regulations on financial investment activities in Vietnam will become clearer and more open with the revised Investment Law coming into force.

Vietnamese enterprises invest approximately US$21 billion abroad
Vietnamese enterprises invest approximately US$21 billion abroad
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Last year saw local businesses pour a figure of US$21 billion into more than 1,300 projects in foreign countries, with profits transferred home reaching roughly US$3 billion, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

COVID-19 pandemic advances Vietnam’s digital transformation
COVID-19 pandemic advances Vietnam’s digital transformation
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated Vietnam’s digital transformation as the government, ministries, localities, and businesses have effectively applied IT in both epidemic prevention and production.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 19
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 19
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

CAAV to reduce congestion and flight cancellation

Land price escalates on news about FDI 'wave'
Land price escalates on news about FDI 'wave'
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

“Someone said the land rent in IZs has surged to $150-200 per square meter. But rent of $100 is considered high already,” said Do Nhat Hoang, director of the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA).

Vietnam viewed as safe investment location after successful control of COVID-19
Vietnam viewed as safe investment location after successful control of COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The nation’s successful efforts to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic is being taken as a guarantee of the country’s full commitment to a safe and competitive investment environment in comparison to regional neighbours.

US companies planning to expand investment in Vietnam
US companies planning to expand investment in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

An online discussion took place recently in Washington D.C. to look into post-COVID-19 investment opportunities throughout ASEAN, with some companies saying they will soon announce investment and business expansion plans in Vietnam.

Ministry proposes not allowing conversion of condotel into residential projects
Ministry proposes not allowing conversion of condotel into residential projects
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

The Ministry of Public Security has proposed not granting ownership certificates to allow condotels, tourist villas and officetels to be turned into residential projects.

Vietravel Airlines eligible to obtain business licence: CAAV
Vietravel Airlines eligible to obtain business licence: CAAV
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

The application made by Vietravel Airlines satisfies all conditions for licensing as an aviation transport business, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV).

Jobs lost as orders decrease
Jobs lost as orders decrease
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Analysts have warned of the second wave of layoffs which may come six months after the first period, which were caused by the effects of the pandemic.

Many businesses indifferent to EVFTA
Many businesses indifferent to EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

EVFTA is expected to pave the way for Vietnam’s enterprises to exploit the EU market and its 500 million consumers and GDP of $18 trillion.

Vietnam to see enhanced high-quality investment flows after successful VKFTA
Vietnam to see enhanced high-quality investment flows after successful VKFTA
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

Vietnam and South Korea are witnessing their heyday in multi-faceted and bilateral co-operation.

ASEAN-wide tax race for FDI a road leading into the abyss
ASEAN-wide tax race for FDI a road leading into the abyss
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

ASEAN countries should stop offering aggressive tax incentives in order to attract foreign funds, as it could create an unfair business climate among enterprises and lead to an acute state budget deficit.

Intra-ASEAN trade flourishing following mutual commitments
Intra-ASEAN trade flourishing following mutual commitments
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

Nearly five years have elapsed since the ASEAN Economic Community was established, and businesses in the region have gradually taken advantage of the bloc’s import tariff cuts to expand exports to Vietnam.

VN pharmaceutical market: stiff competition fosters M&amp;A wave
VN pharmaceutical market: stiff competition fosters M&A wave
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

Vietnam ranks 17th among 'pharmerging' markets, or markets expected to become a ‘pillar’ for the world’s pharmaceutical industry, according to IMS Health.

Focusing on technology transfer in attracting new wave of FDI capital
Focusing on technology transfer in attracting new wave of FDI capital
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

As Vietnam is attracting high-quality foreign inflows, domestic firms now have an even greater opportunity to draw technology transfer to improve added value in its manufacturing industry.

Growth to spur via raised public debt
Growth to spur via raised public debt
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

The government is planning to raise the country’s public debt in an aim to spur on the economy’s aggregate demand, creating opportunities for international organisations to offer loans.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 18
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 18
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

Night-time economy key to stimulating tourism in Da Nang

Can Vietnam’s enterprises take full advantage of EVFTA?
Can Vietnam’s enterprises take full advantage of EVFTA?
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh, speaking at a recent conference, expressed his concern about the indifference shown by many Vietnam’s enterprises to EVFTA (EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement).

BOT thermal power projects rush to meet target
BOT thermal power projects rush to meet target
BUSINESSicon  18/07/2020 

In spite of numerous difficulties, the investors of four thermal power plant projects under the build-operate-transfer (BOT) model are rushing to start operation and begin generating power for the national grid.

