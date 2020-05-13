Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
14/05/2020 17:39:38 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Gov’t to cut, simplify at least 20 per cent regulations on business

 
 
14/05/2020    16:34 GMT+7

The Vietnamese Government will cut or simplify at  least 20 per cent of the current regulations on business through 2025, according to Resolution No. 68/NQ-CP released on Wednesday.

govt to cut simplify at least 20 per cent regulations on business
Gov’t to cut, simplify at least 20 per cent regulations on business, illustration photo

The Government will also slash at least 20 per cent of business procedure compliance costs as currently regulated while minimizing the number of legal documents related to business operations

In 2020, the Government targets to launch a statistics system to control business regulations and improve capacity of staff in charge of calculating compliance costs and evaluating the business regulations.

 

Ministries and Governmental bodies are assigned to adopt and implement annual plans on reduction and simplification of business-related regulations in order to rule out the regulations that hinder business operations.

They are also tasked to collect comments sent by businesses and people to the National Public Service Portal, or via dialogues and consultations to have a list of procedures/regulations that need to be cut or simplified. VGP

 
 

Other News

.
No new airlines until aviation market recovers: VN Transport Ministry
No new airlines until aviation market recovers: VN Transport Ministry
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam will temporarily halt the consideration of new airlines until the aviation market has recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trade defence instruments important to Vietnam’s open economy
Trade defence instruments important to Vietnam’s open economy
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Strengthening the application of trade defence instruments would be necessary for Vietnam, which was among countries with the highest economic openness level, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Vietnam imports pigs from Thailand
Vietnam imports pigs from Thailand
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam has imported 250 pigs from Thailand to breed and is encouraging businesses to import more to help restock herds across the country after the impacts of the African swine fever outbreak.

Singapore becomes biggest investor in Vietnam during Jan-April
Singapore becomes biggest investor in Vietnam during Jan-April
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Singapore rose to become the biggest foreign investor in Vietnam in the first four months of 2020 with 5.07 billion USD, accounting for 41 percent of the total.

Ministry of Transport proposes increasing BOT toll fees
Ministry of Transport proposes increasing BOT toll fees
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has recently proposed the Government to consider and approve the option of increasing BOT toll fees in order to remove difficulties for the investors who suffered revenue losses.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 14
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 14
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Target of one million firms a tall order amid COVID-19

Temporary cessation in approval of new airlines in Vietnam
Temporary cessation in approval of new airlines in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The MoT proposed to halt the establishment of new airlines, with new applications considered only once the aviation market rebounds to a normal state.

Transport giants clamour for government support
Transport giants clamour for government support
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Despite the supporting policies soon ahead, state-owned transport giants will take some time to recover from the global health crisis as a fault in global supply chains remains apparent.

VN Trade Ministry considers selling farm produce online to China
VN Trade Ministry considers selling farm produce online to China
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT), in an effort to rescue Vietnam’s farm produce, has decided to organize online trade between Vietnamese sellers and Chinese businesses.

Finance Ministry measures expected to lure capital flow to stock market
Finance Ministry measures expected to lure capital flow to stock market
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has proposed raising the limit of credit for securities investments as a solution to help businesses seek capital.

Urban ecological townhouses: the attractive segment of VN real estate market
Urban ecological townhouses: the attractive segment of VN real estate market
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

During the time of coronavirus epidemic, the criteria for choosing real estate products focus more on the green, clean and health aspects, instead of short-term benefits.

Door opens for Vietnam's export of face masks
Door opens for Vietnam's export of face masks
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Hundreds of millions of made-in-Vietnam face masks have been exported abroad, showing an upsurge in the operation and production capacity of Vietnamese garment and textile sector

Automakers may shift from manufacturing to importing due to COVID-19 pandemic
Automakers may shift from manufacturing to importing due to COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  13/05/2020 

The automobile market will continue to face difficulties in restoring production if the COVID-19 pandemic persists.

Chinese usury apps set up in Vietnam
Chinese usury apps set up in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

About 60-70 Chinese businesses have come to Vietnam to set up legal entities and provide loans at exorbitant interest rates under the names of Vietnamese businesses, according to Nextech president Nguyen Hoa Binh.

Conflicting policies, land issues and virus hinder SOE equitisation
Conflicting policies, land issues and virus hinder SOE equitisation
BUSINESSicon  13/05/2020 

The equitisation of State-owned enterprises (SOEs) was being hindered by troublesome policies, lack of transparency in land management and the recent devastation inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic, experts said.

PM permits re-opening of sub-border gates with China
PM permits re-opening of sub-border gates with China
BUSINESSicon  13/05/2020 

The Prime Minister (PM) has permitted to re-open sub-border gates and border crossing to resume goods trading activities between Viet Nam and China.

F&amp;B chains ‘turn enemies into friends’, join alliance to survive COVID-19
F&B chains ‘turn enemies into friends’, join alliance to survive COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

After two months of making every effort to keep operating, F&B chains have reached ‘their limit of endurance’.

UK economy shrinks at fastest pace since financial crisis
UK economy shrinks at fastest pace since financial crisis
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The UK economy shrank at the fastest pace since 2008 in the first three months of the year as coronavirus forced the country into lockdown.

Coronavirus: India announces $264bn economic rescue package
Coronavirus: India announces $264bn economic rescue package
BUSINESSicon  13/05/2020 

Narendra Modi outlines financial support for farmers and small businesses hit by the virus shutdown.

Local F&amp;B businesses take different strategies after social distancing
Local F&B businesses take different strategies after social distancing
BUSINESSicon  13/05/2020 

With social distancing measures eased, some F&B businesses have gradually restarted operations, with some even opening new branches.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 