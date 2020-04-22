Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/04/2020 16:00:08 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Government orders probe into HCM City waiver of fee for land lease to foreign firm

 
 
23/04/2020    11:59 GMT+7

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has ordered an inspection into HCM City authorities’ leasing of 82.5ha of land to Malaysian property developer Gamuda Land Joint Stock Company without collecting land-use fees.

The Tan Thang residential, sports and educational complex in HCM City’s Tan Phu District.

He also instructed the ministries of Natural Resources and Environment and Finance, the Government Inspectorate and the city People’s Committee to clarify the land-use plans for the Tan Thang residential, sports and educational complex in Tan Phu District.

According to the Government Office, the People’s Committee initially named the Sai Gon Thuong Tin Tan Thang Investment Real Estate Joint Stock Company (Tan Thang) as the developer of the complex.

Gamuda Land then bought out Tan Thang to fully own the project.

Recently Gamuda Land asked the People’s Committee to refund VND514 billion (US$21.83 million) it had paid as compensation and for site clearance of 34.6ha within the complex now used as public facilities.

 

But according to the Government Inspectorate, the company did not pay the compensation and only acquired Tan Thang to become the owner of the project, and so it cannot be refunded the compensation amount.

Besides, the 2003 Land Law does not say that the Government could lease land without land-use fees for construction of public works for commercial purposes, it said.

The city People’s Committee issued Decision 5081 in 2010 for leasing Gamuda the land for building the complex without paying land-use fees, it added.

Binh ordered the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to submit the inspection result to the Government by June 30. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Historic low oil prices hardly impact Viet Nam's economy at this time
Historic low oil prices hardly impact Viet Nam's economy at this time
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Oil may reach its lowest price in history this week but its impacts on the world economy and Viet Nam have been limited at this time when the COVID-19 pandemic is keeping people at home and transportation has been cut off.

What will happen for VN if Samsung lowers export turnover goal by $5.8 billion
What will happen for VN if Samsung lowers export turnover goal by $5.8 billion
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

In Vietnam, Samsung has been making a great contribution to the country’s GDP over the last many years.

COVID-19 presents opportunities to attract more FDI
COVID-19 presents opportunities to attract more FDI
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a serious impact on Vietnam’s economy but it’s also believed to create the conditions to attract more FDI as there have been signs of a switch in capital flows away from China and to ASEAN member countries.

Most local tourism firms forecast 80 percent revenue drop
Most local tourism firms forecast 80 percent revenue drop
TRAVELicon  5 giờ trước 

More than three-quarters of tourism firms expect their revenue in the second quarter to fall more than 80 per cent from the same period last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit declines in first half of April due to COVID-19 pandemic
Credit declines in first half of April due to COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Low demand for capital due to COVID-19 has caused bank credit in the first half of April to drop 0.5 percent compared with the end of March, according to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Pandemic-hit garment producers find way to weather crisis
Pandemic-hit garment producers find way to weather crisis
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has left Vietnam’s textile and garment sector in deep trouble because of rising order cancellations and delays, but some producers have found a way around and been able to weather the storm.

Banks looked gloomy amidst COVID-19
Banks looked gloomy amidst COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  22/04/2020 

Financial reports released by some banks in the first quarter have reflected the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on their business activities, with declining profits and rocketing bad debts.

Seaports struggle as imports drop from Europe, South Korea, ASEAN
Seaports struggle as imports drop from Europe, South Korea, ASEAN
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Seaports are bearing negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic as the major partners of Vietnam are reducing orders. However, experts still see positive prospects.

Firms concerned about legality of online meeting amid pandemic
Firms concerned about legality of online meeting amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  22/04/2020 

Companies in Vietnam are treading on new ground as for the first time ever they must hold annual shareholder meeting online.

Tax cuts proposed for SMEs to accelerate growth after COVID-19
Tax cuts proposed for SMEs to accelerate growth after COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  22/04/2020 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has asked for corporate income tax (CIT) to be cut for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by half this year in an effort to boost growth when the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

VN real estate investors struggle to find suitable investment channels
VN real estate investors struggle to find suitable investment channels
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Investors are struggling to find real estate products as the supply is decreasing and other investment channels are no longer attractive.

Netflix gets 16 million new sign-ups thanks to lockdown
Netflix gets 16 million new sign-ups thanks to lockdown
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The streaming service behind Tiger King added 16 million subscribers in the first months of the year.

Businesses in dire need of skilled workers
Businesses in dire need of skilled workers
BUSINESSicon  22/04/2020 

Vietnam’s labour market is in desperate need of high-qualified and skilled workers, experts have said.

Agricultural firms and cooperatives start selling online amid pandemic
Agricultural firms and cooperatives start selling online amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  22/04/2020 

Influenced by the pandemic, many agricultural production firms and cooperatives are developing their online trading channels to boost sales.

Vietnamese woodwork industry: the path to $20 billion goal
Vietnamese woodwork industry: the path to $20 billion goal
BUSINESSicon  22/04/2020 

More and more foreign invested enterprises (FIEs) in Vietnam have begun exporting woodwork products as Vietnamese enterprises increasingly lose market share.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 22
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 22
BUSINESSicon  22/04/2020 

Housing prices unlikely to drop despite pandemic: experts

Oil price plummet impact on budget revenue not too big: official
Oil price plummet impact on budget revenue not too big: official
BUSINESSicon  22/04/2020 

The plummeting world crude oil prices will not have too great impact on Vietnam’s State budget revenue, said Vo Thanh Hung, head of the State Budget Department under the Ministry of Finance.

Scenarios charted to recover frozen HCM City real estate market
Scenarios charted to recover frozen HCM City real estate market
BUSINESSicon  22/04/2020 

Experts and businesses in Ho Chi Minh City’s real estate sector have mapped out recovery scenarios after the COVID-19 pandemic passes, with the local property market having experienced a marked slowdown.

Woodwork exports may see zero percent growth rate in 2020 because of Covid-19
Woodwork exports may see zero percent growth rate in 2020 because of Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  22/04/2020 

Vietnam exported $485.40 million worth of woodwork from March 1-15 and $2.07 billion from January 1 to March 15, an increase of 13.8 percent compared to the same period last year.

Survey: 71 pct. of hospitality firms see Q1 revenue down over 30 pct.
Survey: 71 pct. of hospitality firms see Q1 revenue down over 30 pct.
BUSINESSicon  21/04/2020 

Seventy-one percent of enterprises in the hospitality industry responding to a recent survey said their revenue in the first quarter of 2020 fell more than 30 percent against the same period last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 