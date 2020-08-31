Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/09/2020 12:48:16 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Government sells stake in Viet Nam's largest brewer

01/09/2020    12:44 GMT+7

The Ministry of Industry and Trade late last week transferred the State ownership in Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp (Sabeco) to the State Capital...

A beer production line of Sabeco. In the second quarter, Sabeco achieved more than VND7.1 trillion in net revenue, VND1.2 trillion in post-tax profit, both down by 21 per cent over the same period of 2019. — Photo the courtesy of Sabeco

The Ministry of Industry and Trade late last week transferred the State ownership in Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp (Sabeco) to the State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC).

The value handed over to SCIC was more than VND2.3 trillion (US$99.3 million), accounting for 36 per cent of Sabeco’s charter capital, or more than 230 million shares.

Sabeco has become the first enterprise to complete such a transfer among 14 companies that must transfer State capital to SCIC before August 31 according to a prime minister decision issued in June.

Up to now, SCIC has taken over VND21.9 trillion ($945.3 million) in State capital in 1,068 enterprises.

After the transfer, SCIC will have to divest all State capital from Sabeco in accordance with the Prime Minister decision.

Speaking at the handover ceremony on Friday, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Cao Quoc Hung said the transfer will not interrupt production or business activities of Sabeco and will comply with the current regulations.

Meanwhile, SCIC Chairman Nguyen Duc Chi said SCIC would create the best possible conditions for Sabeco to continue to grow, bringing investment efficiency to all shareholders, including state shareholders.

Thailand’s Thai Beverage Public Co. Ltd. (ThaiBev) currently own 54 per cent of Sabeco after it purchased a majority stake worth $484 billion from the Ministry of Industry and Trade in December 2017.

 

After the deal, the trade ministry held nearly 36 per cent of Viet Nam’s largest local brewer by market value.

Other foreign organisations own 9.71 per cent of Sabeco, and the remaining is held by small shareholders.

In the second quarter, Sabeco achieved more than VND7.1 trillion in net revenue, VND1.2 trillion in post-tax profit, both down by 21 per cent compared to the same period last year.

In the first six months of 2020, Sabeco’s revenue and profit decreased by more than 30 per cent year-on-year, reaching more than VND12 trillion and VND1.9 trillion, respectively.

The six-month results show the company fulfilled 51 per cent of the annual revenue plan and 59 per cent of the annual profit plan.

The VBA said Decree 100, which took effect on January 1, slapped heavy sanctions on inebriated drivers, leading to plunging sales of booze.

The industry has suffered again since the beginning of 2020 as the spread of COVID-19 forces companies to announce layoffs and stores selling non-essential products are requested to close. — VNS

Who will buy the state’s remaining 36% of shares in Sabeco?

Who will buy the state’s remaining 36% of shares in Sabeco?

Analysts believe that ThaiBev, the biggest shareholder of Sabeco, will be the likely buyer of the shares.

Industry-Trade Ministry contradicts rumor about Sabeco share buyback

Industry-Trade Ministry contradicts rumor about Sabeco share buyback

The Ministry of Industry and Trade on June 3 refuted a rumor stating that it would buy back 53% of Saigon Beer, Alcohol and Beverage Corporation's (Sabeco) shares from Thaibev.

 
 

Other News

.
FDI a major driving force in VN's development
FDI a major driving force in VN's development
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Foreign direct investment (FDI) has been a major driving force behind Viet Nam's national development, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said recently.

Investors look to real estate sector during Covid-19
Investors look to real estate sector during Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Having sold 20 taels of gold for more than one billion dong, Nguyen Hong Minh in Hanoi doesn’t know what she would do with the money.

What is the key to development of VN's industrial zones?
What is the key to development of VN's industrial zones?
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

While many IZs are left idle or have low occupancy rates, others are very selective in accepting tenants because they are located in advantageous positions and are well organized.

Week of August 24-30 sees big business deals
Week of August 24-30 sees big business deals
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

During the week, former managers of TTF completed an asset transfer. Johnathan Hanh Nguyen wanted to increase the ownership ratio in Sasco, while FPT’s Bui Quang Ngoc sought to sell 2.3 million shares.

Big auto manufacturer goes bankrupt, can't sell assets
Big auto manufacturer goes bankrupt, can't sell assets
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Banks are trying to sell Vinaxuki’s assets to collect debts, but the assets remain unsold.

Vietnam loses $1 billion a year because of low port fees
Vietnam loses $1 billion a year because of low port fees
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

Port fees in Vietnam are by far lower than regional countries, which causes the country to lose $1 billion a year from revenue sources.

Adapting Vietnamese firms to the new normal of international business
Adapting Vietnamese firms to the new normal of international business
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Businesses are doing their best to manage the challenges and look for some opportunities from free trade agreements and COVID-19.

VN beer industry: market slowly recovers
VN beer industry: market slowly recovers
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

Domestic beer consumption in the second half of the year is expected to improve over the first six months, while next year the beer industry can...

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 31
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 31
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

ODA disbursement targets a challenge: Official

Vietnam’s construction market forecast to lure more foreign investors
Vietnam’s construction market forecast to lure more foreign investors
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

More foreign participation is forecast in Vietnam’s construction market over the coming years, buoyed by the gradual opening up of the Vietnamese economy to foreign investors and the Government’s emphasis on infrastructure development.

Dilemmas abound for Vietnamese coffee exporters trying to compete
Dilemmas abound for Vietnamese coffee exporters trying to compete
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

The ongoing global health crisis has left the Vietnamese coffee export industry in the lurch due to continued falls in price.

Pig imports push domestic pork prices down
Pig imports push domestic pork prices down
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

Efficient reproduction of pigs and enhancing imports of frozen pork and live pigs have made prices of live hogs fall, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Vietnam’s position in the eyes of a Japanese scholar
Vietnam’s position in the eyes of a Japanese scholar
FEATUREicon  30/08/2020 

Vietnam’s upper class, whose net worth is invested in more than $30 million, has increased to 13 percent in the past five years, surpassing 10,000 people.

Private investors lack interest in railway projects
Private investors lack interest in railway projects
BUSINESSicon  30/08/2020 

Hundreds of trillions of dong of private capital have been mobilized for transport development, but most of these have been for roads and none for railways.

Vietnam’s woodworks prepare for FLEGT licensing
Vietnam’s woodworks prepare for FLEGT licensing
BUSINESSicon  30/08/2020 

Striving to become a woodwork manufacturing center of the world, Vietnam is endeavoring to localize regulations to be able to grant FLEGT licenses, paving the way for woodworks to penetrate the EU and other markets.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 30
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 30
BUSINESSicon  30/08/2020 

Import-export expected to drive credit growth

Lobster farmers incur huge losses amid Covid-19
Lobster farmers incur huge losses amid Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  30/08/2020 

Lobster farmers in Binh Thuan Province's Nhon Hai Commune are facing big losses from falling prices due to Covid-19.

HCM City ready to welcome investment opportunities in new situation
HCM City ready to welcome investment opportunities in new situation
BUSINESSicon  30/08/2020 

The rate of foreign investment attraction in Ho Chi Minh City since the beginning of the year has continued to rise.

Exporters strike gold by unlocking new markets
Exporters strike gold by unlocking new markets
BUSINESSicon  31/08/2020 

Amid the Vietnamese government’s efforts in deploying economic diplomatic efforts, the prolonged blow of the health crisis sabotaging import and export activities has prompted enterprises to seek new means

Law change offers construction clarity
Law change offers construction clarity
BUSINESSicon  30/08/2020 

The National Assembly has passed amendments to the Law on Construction, which will take effect from January 2021.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 